The Best Coffee and Espresso Cocktails to Make Right Now

The espresso martini is having a moment right now, but what about other coffee-centric cocktails? As the temperature continue to drop and we inch towards the holiday season, consider swapping out your usual mixed drink for a coffee-focused cocktail, which not only feels oh-so-fitting for the coziest time of year, but also has the added benefit of offering a bit of a post-dinner drink pick-me-up. Plus, it’s so much more fun than a boring old cup of coffee. Not sure about where to start with an alcohol-and-coffee drink concoction? We’ve got you covered. Below, see the best coffee and espresso libations to try this season.

The Best Coffee Cocktail Recipes

Baileys Chocolate Mocha Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Baileys Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur

.75 oz vodka

1 oz fresh espresso

.25 oz simple syrup

Espresso beans, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker. Shake; fine strain into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with three espresso beans.

Glendalough Signature Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

2 tsp demerara sugar

4 oz freshly brewed coffee

2 oz Double Barrel Glendalough Irish Whiskey

Fresh heavy cream

Coffee beans, for garnish

Directions:

Pour freshly brewed coffee into an Irish coffee cup. Add sugar and whiskey. Stir all ingredients together; top with heavy cream. Garnish with coffee beans.

Espresso Mint-Tini

Courtesy Mr Black National Brand Ambassador Stephen Kurpinsky

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mr Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

.75 oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado

1 oz cold brew concentrate

.25 oz Giffard Menthe Pastille

.25 oz simple syrup

Mini candy cane, for garnish

Directions:

Build ingredients in an ice-filled cocktail shaker; shake. Strain into a martini glass; garnish with candy cane.

Illy Iced (Cream) Coffee

Ingredients:

120 ml Illy Classico Ready To Drink Cold Brew

2 scoops vanilla ice cream

Whipped cream

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Directions:

Put two scoops of vanilla ice cream into a glass. Add Illy cold brew. Top with fresh whipped cream and dust with unsweetened cocoa. Makes two servings.

Casa Chilled Coffee

Ingredients:

2 oz Casamigos Blanco Tequila or Casamigos Reposado Tequila

1.5 oz Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur

1 fresh brewed shot of espresso

.5 oz agave nectar

2 dashes orange bitters

Large orange peel, star anise and three coffee beans, for garnish

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with orange peel, star anise and coffee beans.

Tia Flat White Russian

Ingredients:

1 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

1 oz milk of choice

1 oz Jamaican rum

.25 oz demerara sugar

1 oz espresso

Directions:

Pour the coffee liqueur, espresso, rum and sugar into a shaker. Fill with ice; shake. Strain the contents into a tumbler filled with ice. Gently pour milk on top.

Ilegal Carajillo

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Ilegal Mezcal Reposado

1.5 oz Licor 43

2 oz espresso (or very strong black coffee), cooled slightly

Orange peel, for garnish

Directions:

Add mezcal, Spanish liqueur and espresso to a shaker filled with ice. Shake until chilled; strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange twist.

Isle of Skye Specialty Coffee

Courtesy Drambuie Ambassador Freddy May

Ingredients:

1/2 part Drambuie

2 parts hot strong coffee

1 tsp brown sugar

Cold heavy whipping cream

Chocolate and nutmeg, for garnish.

Directions:

Dissolve brown sugar into hot coffee with whiskey. Lightly whip the cold cream and float on top. Garnish with chocolate or nutmeg.

Martell Blue Swift Alexander

Ingredients:

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

1 part Kahlua

1/2 part crème de cacao

1/2 part fresh cream

Nutmeg and a cinnamon stick, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker; shake and strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of fresh ground nutmeg and a cinnamon stick.

Coconut Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz RumHaven

1 oz white rum

2 oz espresso

.25 oz agave nectar

Coffee beans, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake to combine and chill. Strain into a chilled couple glass; garnish with coffee beans.

Bond Fire S’Mores

Ingredients:

1 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal

1.5 oz Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

2 dashes angostura bitters

4 oz cold brew coffee

Toasted marshmallow, for garnish

Directions:

Measure all ingredients and pour into a mug. Add ice cubes and stir. Garnish with a toasted marshmallow.

Repo Espresso

Ingredients:

2 oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila

1 oz espresso

1/2 oz Kahlua

1 dash angostura bitters

Directions:

Combine tequila, espresso and Kahlua in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake; strain into a coupe glass. Add a dash of angostura bitters.