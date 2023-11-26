The Best Miami Hotels for Every Type of Traveler

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway to Miami, or checking out one of the many see-and-be-seen events when the city comes alive, such as Art Basel or the F1 Miami Grand Prix, there are many hotel options to consider when visiting the Magic City. Excellent dining choices, state-of-the-art spa facilities and an impressive pool scene are all important features that can enhance your stay. No matter what you’re in the mood for, there is a hotel in Miami for every type of traveler.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

For the trendsetter: Faena Hotel Miami Beach

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

The Art Deco-inspired hotel is an ode to Miami’s golden age of glamour, with dedicated Experience Managers on-site to anticipate guests’ every need. The hotel is home to The Living Room, a sexy lounge with leopard print couches and live music nightly, where you can rub elbows with the who’s who of Miami. If you’re lucky, snag a seat at the new El Secreto Omakase, an intimate speakeasy-style restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Qui. The eatery features a six-seat bar and only two seatings per night. For a livelier atmosphere, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann is an upscale Argentinian steakhouse with an open-fire kitchen offering a traditional asado experience.

For the luxury traveler: The Setai

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The sleek five-star hotel in South Beach is one of the few ultra-luxurious hotels in the area with a truly exclusive vibe. The architectural stunner feels like an urban oasis with an airy and minimalist design combined with world-class hospitality. Jaya, the jungle-inspired dining outpost with fire dancers, just launched a Saturday Rosé Brunch that will feature an international buffet, in addition to its Sunday Jazz Brunch. Soak in the sun at one of the three pools, relax at the Valmont spa or head to the recently renovated rooftop for sunset cocktails.



For the wellness warrior: Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141

Miami provides an idyllic backdrop to reset and focus on health and wellness, including getting a good night’s sleep. At Carillon Miami, they take sleep seriously. They offer a four day Sleep Retreat in partnership with Bryte, a smart bed that uses artificial intelligence to balance your circadian rhythms and minimize the disruption in your sleep cycle. In addition to a state-of-the-art fitness center, the spa offers a variety of services including cryotherapy, energy healing, infrared sauna, signature massage therapies and much more. The hotel is located in North Miami, away from the hustle and bustle of South Beach. It’s an ideal destination for travelers that are looking to stay on property and enjoy the amenities of a beachfront spa resort without having to move around much.

For the eco-conscious traveler: 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

1 Hotel South Beach operates with sustainability at the forefront of everything they do, and it shows from the moment you enter the lobby. Natural wood, locally sourced coral and lush plants breathe life into the space, while an exterior wall made of 12,000 plants absorbs carbon dioxide from the air. But the use of natural materials doesn’t end there, as room keys are made of recycled wood. The outdoors are brought into accommodations with the use of reclaimed wood and other recycled materials used throughout. Sustainability is not just part of the design elements; guests are reminded to do their part in being an eco-conscious traveler with Triple Clear Water filtration systems in each room. The hotel sits on a 600-foot stretch of coastline where you can lounge on a daybed at Tala Beach, the new oceanside restaurant, or head to the rooftop pool for a fun scene where all the cool kids hang out.

For the foodie: Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154

The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is located further north from South Beach, and it’s a quiet retreat for travelers with a sophisticated palate. While there are several dining options to choose from, perhaps the most enticing is The Surf Club, a one-Michelin-star restaurant helmed by world renowned chef Thomas Keller. For a more casual affair, the poolside spot Winston’s on the Beach now offers beachfront dining.