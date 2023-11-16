The Best Stocking Stuffers for the Most Special Men in Your Life

Men can be notoriously difficult to shop for, especially when it comes to finding him the perfect stocking stuffer-appropriate holiday gift. Instead of getting discouraged by the size limitation, use it to your advantage, because the most thoughtful gifts often come in the smallest packages.
There are plenty of petite presents out there that he’ll absolutely love, and instead of waiting until the last minute to start hunting around for unique and considerate stocking stuffers, get a head start on your holiday shopping for the most important guy in your life. From the perfectly practical to the wonderfully frivolous, these are the best stocking stuffer ideas that he’ll absolutely love this holiday season.
The Best Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide Ideas for Him
These are the best stocking stuffer gift ideas for the most special man you know, because sometimes small gifts are the best gifts.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Upgrade his tired old headphones with this fancy, petite pair of noise-canceling earbuds, which have Bluetooth capabilities and spatial audio, and come in a wireless portable charger case.
Monos Metro Toiletry Case
Freshen up his travel accessories situation with this nylon twill toiletry case.
Le Labo Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap
When contemplating the perfect stocking stuffer, consider the splurge-worthy upgrades of items you know he’ll use, like this luxe, Nordstrom-exclusive Le Labo soap.
Truff Variety Bundle
This truffle-infused hot sauce is the yummiest addition to any meal.
Ruffino Greppone Mazzi Brunello Di Montalcino DOCG Sangiovese Grosso Italian Red Wine
A classic Italian Brunello wine is a thoughtful gift for the vino lover in your life.
Thousand Fell Men's Court Sneakers
Sleek white sneakers are an important wardrobe staple.
Huckberry Windeler Titanium Extra Stak Magnetic Multi Tool
Trying to find the perfect gift for the outdoorsman in your life? Check out this stackable multi-tool, with four individual pieces for prying, opening, screwing and slicing. It’s like a screwdriver, wrench and more all in one slim item.
Métier Portable Leather Backgammon Set
If he’s a backgammon aficionado—or if he’s just interested in learning to play—add this portable set to his stocking.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Mon Beau Sapin Scented Candle
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s charming holiday candles are such great stocking stuffers, and this particular votive promises it’ll smell like Christmas morning all season long.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Belt
A stylish and luxurious Italian leather belt is an instant classic.
Tom Ford Ébène Fumé Parfum
This absolutely delicious woodsy amber Tom Ford fragrance is so delightful that you won’t be able to resist borrowing it.
The Newt Single Variety Cyder Tasting Set
Try something new and gift him this trio of ciders; you can turn it into an at-home tasting experience.
Blenders Night Spree Lunar Snow Goggles
These snow goggles are perfect for his next ski adventure.
Smythson Panama Cross-Grain Leather Luggage Tag
Help him stay organized while on the go with this classic leather luggage tag.
Naadam The Essential Ribbed Cashmere Scarf
A plush cashmere scarf is essential for winter dressing, and this oatmeal hue is an unexpected yet dapper option.
Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Medium Hand-Wound 25.5mm Stainless Steel and Leather Watch
If you *really* want to splurge on a luxury gift, go all out with an absolutely fabulous timepiece, like this gorgeous watch.
Krewe Matthew Sunglasses in Bottle Green Polarized
He’ll wear these timeless sunglasses all year long.
Academy Sports Wilson Duo Soft Golf Balls 12-Pack
The golf enthusiast will so appreciate a fresh set of soft golf balls for his next trip to the links.
Dents Henley Touchscreen Leather Gloves
These soft brown leather gloves keep him warm during the coldest time of year, and they also happen to be touchscreen-compatible.
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
A nourishing hand cream will keep his skin hydrated and smooth, preventing any chapping or cracking even with the harsh winter temps.
Gage Clay Mask
Guys like haircare, too, and this clay mask is specially formulated for men.
Williams Sonoma Heritage Electric Corkscrew
Elevate his at-home bar situation with this rechargeable, stainless steel electric corkscrew, which easily removes the wine cork with just the press of a button. The wine bottle opener comes with a foil cutter, charging base and USB charging cord.
Horace Complete Face Gift Set
Horace skincare is specifically formulated for men, and this particular set offers everything he needs in his routine, including a cleanser, moisturizer, serum, scrub and mask.
La Chatelaine Deep Blue Sea Men’s Soap
A beautifully-packaged soap is always a good gift, and this Provence-made organic soap is especially lovely.
Galanz 4-in-1 Retro Immersion Hand Blender & Food Chopper
Upgrade his kitchenware situation with this retro-inspired immersion blender, which is perfect for the guy who loves to cook.
Brightland Set of 4 Essentials
You simply can’t go wrong with a high-quality olive oil, but don’t stop at just one bottle. Instead, go a step further with this four-piece set, which features Brightland’s Oprah-approved olive oil, EVOO, balsamic vinegar and parasol vinegar. It’s both a practical gift and a luxurious treat.
Carrière Frères Siberian Pine Gift Set
A trio of adorable and festive candles make for a perfect Christmas gift.
Thom Browne Bar Stripe Socks
Socks can, in fact, be a cute gift, and especially so when they’re a stylish and preppy grey pair from Thom Browne.
The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Full Size Kit With Shaving Brush
This luxe grooming kit contains pre-shave oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm and a shaving brush with synthetic bristles. The scent from the sandalwood essential oil is just *chef’s kiss* for this luxurious shaving routine.
The Mark Playing Cards
For an easy contribution to game night, throw these playing cards from the Mark Hotel into his stocking.
Apple iPad Pro
Upgrade his tech with the new iPad Pro, so he can do everything from working and messaging to reading and browsing while on the go.
Mott & Bow Men's Long Sleeve Crew Tee Driggs
Replace his worn-out t-shirt with this ultra-soft, classic long-sleeved crew neck.
Brunello Cucinelli Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
Treat your loved one to an indulgent purchase he’s been eyeing, like this buttery soft cashmere beanie.
APL Men's TechLoom Zipline Sneakers
APL’s new running sneakers are supportive, breathable and lightweight, with extra cushioning for the best workout.
Courant Mag 2 Magnetic Charger
It turns out that practical tech gifts can still be chic—just look at this stylish leather gadget, which charges his iPhone and AirPods, and keeps the whole cord situation from getting out of control.
Aerin Bamboo Pizza Cutter
Pizza night just got a very stylish upgrade thanks to this bamboo pie cutter.
Glenfiddich 21 Year Old Gran Reserva Rum Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky
This Glenfiddich single malt is aged 21 years, before being finished for four months in casks specially soaked in a custom blend of rum.
Ugg Tasman Slipper
These oh-so-comfy Ugg sherpa slippers make for such a great gift that he’ll actually use.
Jack Black Lip Balm Trio
He’ll have no issues hydrating his lips this winter with this trio set.
Orin Swift Cellars 8 Years in the Desert
If you want to add a little extra cheer to his holiday stocking, throw in a bottle of red like this new Zinfandel blend.
Apple AirTag 2-Pack with 2 TPU Keychains & Voucher
The guy who tends to lose track of things will benefit from an Apple AirTag; whether its his suitcase, briefcase, keys or other little items. This set includes two Apple AirTags, plus two keychains.