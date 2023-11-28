Charlie Munger’s Top 10 Quotes On Life, Business and Morality

Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) known for his business partnership with Warren Buffett and renowned for his sage investments, has died at age 99.

The legendary investor died peacefully today (Nov. 28) in a California hospital, according to a press release from Berkshire Hathaway that did not specify a cause of death. “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” said Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO and Munger’s long-time friend, in a statement.

Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Munger served in the U.S. Army before attending Harvard Law School and pursuing a legal career. The billionaire became a vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway in 1978, serving as Buffett’s right-hand man — a role that afforded many opportunities to dole out pithy advice focused on business and the art of living.

10 of Charlie Munger’s most memorable musings: