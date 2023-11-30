Lifestyle

Bausch + Lomb CEO Brent Saunders Buys Cher’s Former Miami Beach Home for $35.4 Million

Bausch + Lomb CEO Brent Saunders purchased Cher's former Miami Beach estate from financier James Eaton.

exterior of spanish style house in Miami
Cher’s former Miami Beach home just sold. BECOME LEGENDARY

Cher’s former Miami Beach estate just sold for $35.35 million, three months after it was initially listed for $42.5 million.

The Grammy Award-winner purchased the waterfront property, located on La Gorce Island, for $1.5 million in 1993, and subsequently offloaded the home three years later.

It’s an indoor-outdoor living space. BECOME LEGENDARY

Bausch + Lomb CEO Brent Saunders and his wife, actress and influencer Daniela Botero, are the new owners; the couple purchased the house from financier James Eaton and his wife, Cecily, who had acquired the home in 2020 for $17 million, per property records.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Spanish-style house was originally built in 1953, but recently received a major revamp courtesy of the Eatons, who brought in Menin Homes and Design to complete a nearly two-year-long gut renovation, Douglas Elliman broker Dina Goldentayer, who held the listing, told Observer. 

A peek inside. BECOME LEGENDARY

A foyer with 19-foot ceilings, Brazilian oak flooring and a dual grand staircase leads into the 12,450-square-foot home. The house, which sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre, offers an indoor-outdoor living situation, as the majority of the common entertaining rooms, including a chef’s eat-in kitchen, an Art Deco bar with custom wallpaper and a lounge, open onto exterior spaces through decorative arched doorways. An interior courtyard with lush greenery and a water feature further adds to that indoor-outdoor living feel. 

eat-in kitchen
The kitchen. BECOME LEGENDARY

The primary suite, located on the main floor, makes a statement with its own sitting room, an oversized wardrobe, a private terrace, a top-floor studio and a bathroom equipped with a marble tub and center shower. Three additional bedrooms are found on the second floor, along with a pair of guest quarters with private entrances.

Elsewhere on the estate, there’s a 50-foot pool, hot tub, cold plunge, sun deck, sauna and a pool house with a cabana bath.

The home is located directly on the water. MIKE RUIZ

“A turnkey waterfront home with this level of finishes on open water is a rarity in Miami Beach,” Goldentayer told Observer. Indeed, while the aforementioned outdoor features are alluring, the pièce de résistance is surely the 158 feet of direct water frontage along Biscayne Bay, complete with a private dock. 

