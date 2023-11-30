Bausch + Lomb CEO Brent Saunders Buys Cher’s Former Miami Beach Home for $35.4 Million

Cher’s former Miami Beach estate just sold for $35.35 million, three months after it was initially listed for $42.5 million.

The Grammy Award-winner purchased the waterfront property, located on La Gorce Island, for $1.5 million in 1993, and subsequently offloaded the home three years later.

Bausch + Lomb CEO Brent Saunders and his wife, actress and influencer Daniela Botero, are the new owners; the couple purchased the house from financier James Eaton and his wife, Cecily, who had acquired the home in 2020 for $17 million, per property records.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Spanish-style house was originally built in 1953, but recently received a major revamp courtesy of the Eatons, who brought in Menin Homes and Design to complete a nearly two-year-long gut renovation, Douglas Elliman broker Dina Goldentayer, who held the listing, told Observer.

A foyer with 19-foot ceilings, Brazilian oak flooring and a dual grand staircase leads into the 12,450-square-foot home. The house, which sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre, offers an indoor-outdoor living situation, as the majority of the common entertaining rooms, including a chef’s eat-in kitchen, an Art Deco bar with custom wallpaper and a lounge, open onto exterior spaces through decorative arched doorways. An interior courtyard with lush greenery and a water feature further adds to that indoor-outdoor living feel.

The primary suite, located on the main floor, makes a statement with its own sitting room, an oversized wardrobe, a private terrace, a top-floor studio and a bathroom equipped with a marble tub and center shower. Three additional bedrooms are found on the second floor, along with a pair of guest quarters with private entrances.

Elsewhere on the estate, there’s a 50-foot pool, hot tub, cold plunge, sun deck, sauna and a pool house with a cabana bath.