The Coziest Fall Restaurants in New York City

Looking for a restaurant that offers the perfect mix of ambient lighting, stylish autumnal decor and seasonal fall favorites? Luckily, New York City offers up plenty of fabulous fall and winter culinary offerings, whether you’re hunting for butternut squash everything or the perfect, Pinterest-worthy foliage to snap pictures. Read on to discover some of the best restaurants for fall that New York has to offer, from a secret garden tucked away in the heart of downtown to the buzzy hot spot lined in candles serving up seasonal specialties.

23 Grand St, New York, NY 10013

After you visit this restaurant once, you’ll want to stay put for the rest of fall. The elegant interior consists of black and white checkerboard floors, lush foliage and cozy booths you can sink into while indulging in fresh truffles or fried green olives. Be sure to order the carrot carpaccio, a truly warming autumnal menu item composed of crispy roasted carrots topped with salty cashews and sweet molasses. The cocktails are equally divine, with classics like the gimlet and martini shining. The second floor restaurant, tucked away between Soho and Tribeca, will make you feel like you’re in a secret garden no matter what season it is.

15 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

There’s a reason Foul Witch was basically impossible to get into right after it opened. The natural wine bar is one of the most innovative and coziest restaurants in New York City, thanks to candles on the walls lighting up the space, dripping down wax for a nineteenth century aesthetic, as well as its seasonal specialties. The menu, composed of mostly small plates, is constantly changing, offering everything from a warming, perfectly cooked plate of beans to the best butter you’ll ever have the pleasure of tasting. Pro tip–if you’ve been meaning to stop by, grab a table later in the evening.

3 Mitchell Pl 26th floor, New York, NY 10017

Head to the 26th floor of the historic Beekman Tower to take in panoramic views at Ophelia, an Art Deco-inspired cocktail lounge with an indoor and outdoor wraparound patio. The plush interior includes velvet banquets and jewel tones perfect for a fall day, and the cocktail menu is just as seasonal. Order up an autumnal cocktail like “Take the Fall,” made with aged rum, spiced pumpkin shrub and clove infused maple.

60 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

One of the best parts of fall is being able to take part in all the warming, delightful specialties that just aren’t as appealing during the hot summer months (take French onion soup, for example). This French restaurant offers Parisian bites, and best of all, it’s a fictional favorite of Carrie Bradshaw, who made an appearance at the brasserie on And Just Like That.

657 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014

This brand-new Mediterranean restaurant in Meatpacking made a splash when Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce made an appearance when he came to town for his football game. But that’s not the only reason you should add this spot to the line-up. The dining rooms are set in a glass atrium, where guests can enjoy verdant greenery even if the leaves are falling.

1227 Broadway, New York, NY 10001

Want to cozy up on an outdoor terrace while sitting pretty inside? Head to this restaurant on the third floor of the Virgin Hotel for city views you can take in without sacrificing warmer temperatures. Everdeen gets into the spirit thanks to florals that make the entire outdoor terrace into a fall fairy tale. The cocktails are just as seasonal, including one called “Keep Me Warm” made with ginger and honey syrup.

310 West 4th Street, New York, NY 10014

The Wesley is ready for fall year-round with super cozy, plush booths and foliage on the walls. The sophisticated West Village restaurant opened to rave reviews in the spring, and has been serving up a vegetable-forward, seasonal menu ever since. If you’re not in the mood for veggies (of which there are plenty), try the Amish chicken or duck confit. If you’re hoping for a more private experience, the chic Red Room accommodates 25 people.