A New Design Initiative Aims to Save Lives Through Creativity

Like many others in the days following the Hamas attacks in Israel, the designers Annie Mandelkern, Nikki Levy, Dara Beitler and their compatriots found themselves looking for ways to help those affected. The challenge was finding a way to use their skills to save lives; the solution was Design Industry for Peace.

Along with Noah Blake and the design industry professionals behind JLW Interiors, Art + Loom, Dune and Artistic Tile, they quickly developed and rolled out a broad-reaching initiative that could leverage creativity in service of saving lives.

Their first collective action was to vocally condemn the October 7 attacks. Their second was to launch a campaign to raise funds for groups working to support the health, safety and well-being of impacted communities in and around Israel for the duration of the Israel-Hamas war.

On November 2, the group announced an online auction featuring luxury home pieces and artworks donated by Friedman Benda, Todd Merrill Studio, Caleb Woodard, Aimee Hofmann, Daniel Arsham and many other brands, artists, designers, firms and industry partners. That auction kicks off today (November 7) with more than 200 lots encompassing artworks, design objects, luxury furnishings and consultations with top designers.

“It’s a rare opportunity to acquire remarkable pieces and connect with design luminaries, all while contributing to a cause that truly matters,” the group said in a statement.

Design Industry for Peace’s first beneficiary will be United Hatzalah, a volunteer emergency medical service organization in Israel that serves people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or nationality and now has a pressing need for funding after using the majority of its supplies following the terror attacks.

The auction, which will stay open for bids through November 17, features standout items like a set of Antilles marble side tables designed by Luca Nichetto, a sapele console table donated by Eric Chang and a John Procario Freeform series light sculpture.

Design Industry for Peace expects to raise more than $700,000 for United Hatzalah by the auction’s end. Moving forward, the group plans to support other organizations, including World Central Kitchen, which is working to feed the people of Gaza who have also been harmed by Hamas terrorism.