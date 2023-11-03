Lifestyle

The Indulgent Holiday Gifts for the Most Special Men in Your Life

From a luxe suitcase and buttery soft cashmere sweater to dapper loafers and an elegant cologne, here's what to buy him this holiday season.


collage of wallet, watch, shoes and tequila
Still stressing over what to buy him this year? You’ve come to the right place.

Shopping for the most the special man in your life is no easy feat, especially when it seems like he already has everything. Don’t worry, though, because you don’t need to give up and buy him yet another tie that will go straight to the back of his closet. Instead of overthinking and psyching yourself out this year, just remember that there are plenty of holiday gifts that are both useful and indulgent.

The holidays are just around the corner, and whether you’re on the hunt for a great gift for the stylish dad, boyfriend, brother, husband or best friend, we’ve found all the best presents that he’ll truly love, appreciate and, you know, actually use. From a luxury suitcase and sumptuous cashmere sweater to suede shoes and elegant cologne, here’s what to buy the most dapper and debonair man.

The Best Luxury Gift Guide for Him

The best gift ideas for the most special guy you know.

  • Tumi.

    Tumi International Carry-On

    Treat him to a new suitcase that’s both polished and practical, like Tumi’s sleek aluminum carry-on.

    $1,195, Shop Now
  • Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille All Over Body Spray
    Tom Ford.

    Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille All Over Body Spray

    Instead of the usual shaving essentials or aftershave, gift him this lush Tom Ford body spray—you might even want to borrow it.

    $90, Shop Now
  • blue cashmere hoodie
    Naadam.

    Naadam Off-Duty Cashmere Hoodie

    A cashmere hoodie is the cozy and plush sweater he’ll wear all season long.

    $145, Shop Now
  • gucci black men's loafers
    Gucci.

    Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers

    Every well-dressed man will appreciate a fresh pair of Gucci’s classic loafers.

    $920, Shop Now
  • brown sunglasses
    Warby Parker.

    Warby Parker Percey Sunglasses

    A timeless pair of tortoiseshell frames are sure to be an accessories staple.

    $95, Shop Now
  • Carrière Frères.

    Carrière Frères Siberian Pine & Winter Rose Candle

    A festive candle immediately creates a holiday atmosphere, like this luxurious pine-and-rose votive from Carrière Frères.

    $85, Shop Now
  • Brunello Cucinelli.

    Brunello Cucinelli Nubuck Sneakers

    A sophisticated suede Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY) sneaker, like these made-in-Italy Mr. Porter exclusives, is a fashionable addition to any shoe collection.

    $795, Shop Now
  • two crystal glasses
    Baccarat.

    Baccarat Harmonie Single Old Fashion Tumblers, Set of 2

    Help him revamp his bar cart situation with these ultra-luxe Baccarat tumblers.

    $320, Shop Now
  • Eberjey.

    Eberjey Henry Tencel Modal Long PJ Set

    He deserves a luxe sleepwear moment, and will have the sweetest dreams in this ultra-soft, oh-so-comfy Eberjey pajama set.

    $158, Shop Now
  • silver cufflinks
    David Yurman.

    David Yurman Streamline Cushion Cufflinks

    A minimalist pair of sleek cufflinks are sure to be appreciated; he’ll wear them to all those upcoming special occasions, and they’re also a great stocking stuffer.

    $375, Shop Now
  • Conniption Kinship Gin.

    Durham Distillery Conniption Kinship Gin

    Get ready for a festive cocktail season with this rather unique purple gin, which is infused with butterfly pea flowers and changes colors to blue and pink depending on the citrus count of the beverage.

    $34.95, Shop Now
  • stainless steel men's watch with blue face
    Jaeger-LeCoultre.

    Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Perpetual Calendar Automatic 42mm Stainless Steel Watch

    If you really want to pull out all the stops this year, gift him a luxury watch that he’ll wear forever, like this beautifully-crafted stainless steel, Swiss-made timepiece with a gorgeous blue dial.

    $36,100, Shop Now
  • Montblanc Men's Sartorial Large Briefcase
    Montblanc.

    Montblanc Men's Sartorial Large Briefcase

    Who says business has to be boring? This Montblanc briefcase is made of plush full-grain leather, with an adjustable shoulder strap, two main compartments and top carry handles, adding a dapper edge to his workday ensemble.

    $1,930, Shop Now
  • Mount Veeder.

    Mount Veeder Winery 2017 Reserve Red Blend Napa Valley

    If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for the vino lover in your life, consider this deluxe Napa, California reserve blend from Mount Veeder.

    $135, Shop Now
  • Barbour.

    Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket

    If he still hasn’t scooped up that classic Barbour jacket he’s been eyeing, present him with this dapper version for his outerwear wardrobe.

    $398, Shop Now
  • gray robe
    Brooklinen.

    Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

    He’ll live in this plush robe while lounging at home this winter.

    $99, Shop Now
  • Vuori.

    Vuori Ponto Performance Pant

    These ultra-soft joggers are a more fashionable alternative to everyday sweats.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Cos.

    Cos Leather Gloves

    Gloves are key this time of year, and he’ll so appreciate this sleek leather pair.

    $99, Shop Now
  • white cashmere cable knit blanket
    Ralph Lauren.

    Ralph Lauren Home Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket

    A plush Ralph Lauren cashmere cable knit blanket is a forever piece of home decor that will not only cozy up his abode, but provide the perfect wintery throw.

    $1,165, Shop Now
  • Funboy.

    Funboy Retro Snowmobile Snow Sled

    Snowy days are soon to be upon us, and what better way to celebrate the coming wintry wonderland than with a playful new inflatable sled?

    $99, Shop Now
  • Clase Azul.

    Clase Azul Tequila Ultra

    If he’s a tequila lover, you can’t go wrong with any of Clase Azul’s ultra-luxe options. Since he deserves the best, splurge on the brand’s Tequila Ultra, which is aged for five years and comes in a lavish decanter that’s decorated with platinum, silver and 24-karat gold.

    $2,149.99, Shop Now
  • Apple.

    Apple AirPods Max

    A fancy new pair of headphones with noise-cancelling and Bluetooth capabilities and 20 hours of listening time are sure to impress.

    $480, Shop Now
  • Garrett Wade.

    Garrett Wade Stainless-Steel French Made Steak Knives

    The true chef will adore these elegant steak knives.

    $105, Shop Now
  • Chanel.

    Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Twist and Spray Set

    If he’s considering a new scent, you can’t go wrong with Chanel Bleu, and this particular holiday set includes a twist-and-spray bottle so he can take it with him on the go.

    $236, Shop Now
  • Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Cardholder

    Update his wallet situation with this classic Bottega cardholder, made of the most high-quality Italian leather.

    $390, Shop Now
  • Lafco.

    Lafco Clary Sage Absolute Diffuser

    This dreamy diffuser will scent his home with the loveliest clary sage fragrance.

    $275, Shop Now
  • De'Longhi Dinamica Automatic Espresso Machine
    De'Longhi.

    De'Longhi Dinamica Automatic Espresso Machine

    The coffee lover will adore this fancy automatic espresso machine, which crafts barista-worthy espresso, long espresso and drip style coffee drinks, comes with a built-in frother and even has iced coffee technology.

    $1,099.95, Shop Now
  • Allbirds.

    AllBirds Tree Runner Sneaker

    These sustainably-made sneakers are as stylish as they are functional.

    $98, Shop Now
  • Aerin Faux Shagreen Bamboo Bar Set
    Aerin.

    Aerin Faux Shagreen Bamboo Bar Set Neiman Marcus Exclusive

    If he considers himself something of an amateur mixologist, gift him this elegant bar set, which comes with a jigger, bottle opener, strainer, corkscrew and stirrer.

    $3,900, Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Extrait de Parfum
    Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Extrait de Parfum

    Present him with a truly indulgent fragrance this holiday season. While Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Eau de Parfum is a great option, this Extrait de Parfum is even more lush; it’s more concentrated (and pricier, but worth it), with notes of amber, rose, violet and oud wood.

    $435, Shop Now
  • Loro Piana.

    Loro Piana Snow Wander Cable Front Cashmere Half Zip Sweater

    Even the most well-dressed man will be so impressed by this ridiculously plush cashmere Lori Piana half-zip.

    $3,995, Shop Now
  • Fotile.

    Fotile Countertop Steam Oven ChefCubii Series

    It turns out that kitchen appliances can, in fact, be good and rather luxurious gifts—just look at this four-in-one countertop oven, which is perfect for those that don’t have a ton of space, as it functions as a convection oven, air-fryer, dehydrator and steamer.

    $339, Shop Now
  • saint laurent Shearling Jacket
    Saint Laurent.

    Saint Laurent Shearling Jacket

    Sure, he might have all the jackets he *needs,* so why not treat him to a special topper that’s just plain lavish? This splurge-worthy light brown Saint Laurent shearling coat is an investment, but it also goes with everything.

    $5,490, Shop Now
  • Therabody Theragun PRO Plus by Therabody
    Therabody.

    Therabody Theragun Pro Plus by Therabody

    If your loved one is all about wellness and fitness, look no further than the Theragun Pro Plus, which features percussive therapy, LED light therapy, vibration therapy, heat therapy and breathwork for various treatment options that will help ease muscles and joints.

    $599, Shop Now
  • apple watch
    Apple.

    Apple Watch Hermès

    When it comes to high-end gadgets, it’s hard to beat an Hermes smart watch.

    $1,249, Shop Now
  • Ooni.

    Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

    Pizza night just go so much better thanks to Ooni’s outdoor pizza oven, so you can have the best pies all from the comfort of your own home.

    $599, Shop Now
  • Burberry Kensington Heritage Mid-Length Trench Coat
    Burberry.

    Burberry Kensington Heritage Mid-Length Trench Coat

    A Burberry trench is a timeless staple.

    $2,590, Shop Now
  • Chateau Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
    Chateau Montelena.

    Chateau Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

    It’s always nice to bring a good bottle of wine to any holiday fête, so if he’s hosting this year, gift him this Napa cabernet, with spicy notes that complement the ripe fruit elements.

    $209, Shop Now
  • black leather weekender
    Berluti.

    Berluti Jour Off Leather Weekend Bag

    Replace his tired old travel bag with this gorgeous black leather weekender.

    $4,050, Shop Now
  • Augustinus Bader The On the Go Refresh Set with TFC8 Nordstrom Exclusive
    Augustinus Bader.

    Augustinus Bader The On the Go Refresh Set with TFC8 Nordstrom Exclusive

    Don’t forget that men love their skincare, too, and you can’t do much better than this indulgent Augustinus Bader gift set, complete with two moisturizers and an eye cream.

    $140, Shop Now
  • Vilebrequin Men's Solid Swim Shorts
    Vilebrequin.

    Vilebrequin Men's Solid Swim Shorts

    Planning a trip? A fresh pair of crisp navy swim trunks are a must for any beach getaway.

    $250, Shop Now
