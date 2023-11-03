The Indulgent Holiday Gifts for the Most Special Men in Your Life

Shopping for the most the special man in your life is no easy feat, especially when it seems like he already has everything. Don’t worry, though, because you don’t need to give up and buy him yet another tie that will go straight to the back of his closet. Instead of overthinking and psyching yourself out this year, just remember that there are plenty of holiday gifts that are both useful and indulgent.
The holidays are just around the corner, and whether you’re on the hunt for a great gift for the stylish dad, boyfriend, brother, husband or best friend, we’ve found all the best presents that he’ll truly love, appreciate and, you know, actually use. From a luxury suitcase and sumptuous cashmere sweater to suede shoes and elegant cologne, here’s what to buy the most dapper and debonair man.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Luxury Gift Guide for Him
The best gift ideas for the most special guy you know.
-
Tumi International Carry-On
Treat him to a new suitcase that’s both polished and practical, like Tumi’s sleek aluminum carry-on.
-
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille All Over Body Spray
Instead of the usual shaving essentials or aftershave, gift him this lush Tom Ford body spray—you might even want to borrow it.
-
Naadam Off-Duty Cashmere Hoodie
A cashmere hoodie is the cozy and plush sweater he’ll wear all season long.
-
Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers
Every well-dressed man will appreciate a fresh pair of Gucci’s classic loafers.
-
Warby Parker Percey Sunglasses
A timeless pair of tortoiseshell frames are sure to be an accessories staple.
-
Carrière Frères Siberian Pine & Winter Rose Candle
A festive candle immediately creates a holiday atmosphere, like this luxurious pine-and-rose votive from Carrière Frères.
-
Brunello Cucinelli Nubuck Sneakers
A sophisticated suede Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY) sneaker, like these made-in-Italy Mr. Porter exclusives, is a fashionable addition to any shoe collection.
-
Baccarat Harmonie Single Old Fashion Tumblers, Set of 2
Help him revamp his bar cart situation with these ultra-luxe Baccarat tumblers.
-
Eberjey Henry Tencel Modal Long PJ Set
He deserves a luxe sleepwear moment, and will have the sweetest dreams in this ultra-soft, oh-so-comfy Eberjey pajama set.
-
David Yurman Streamline Cushion Cufflinks
A minimalist pair of sleek cufflinks are sure to be appreciated; he’ll wear them to all those upcoming special occasions, and they’re also a great stocking stuffer.
-
Durham Distillery Conniption Kinship Gin
Get ready for a festive cocktail season with this rather unique purple gin, which is infused with butterfly pea flowers and changes colors to blue and pink depending on the citrus count of the beverage.
-
Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Perpetual Calendar Automatic 42mm Stainless Steel Watch
If you really want to pull out all the stops this year, gift him a luxury watch that he’ll wear forever, like this beautifully-crafted stainless steel, Swiss-made timepiece with a gorgeous blue dial.
-
Montblanc Men's Sartorial Large Briefcase
Who says business has to be boring? This Montblanc briefcase is made of plush full-grain leather, with an adjustable shoulder strap, two main compartments and top carry handles, adding a dapper edge to his workday ensemble.
-
Mount Veeder Winery 2017 Reserve Red Blend Napa Valley
If you’re trying to find the perfect gift for the vino lover in your life, consider this deluxe Napa, California reserve blend from Mount Veeder.
-
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
If he still hasn’t scooped up that classic Barbour jacket he’s been eyeing, present him with this dapper version for his outerwear wardrobe.
-
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
He’ll live in this plush robe while lounging at home this winter.
-
Vuori Ponto Performance Pant
These ultra-soft joggers are a more fashionable alternative to everyday sweats.
-
Cos Leather Gloves
Gloves are key this time of year, and he’ll so appreciate this sleek leather pair.
-
Ralph Lauren Home Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket
A plush Ralph Lauren cashmere cable knit blanket is a forever piece of home decor that will not only cozy up his abode, but provide the perfect wintery throw.
-
Funboy Retro Snowmobile Snow Sled
Snowy days are soon to be upon us, and what better way to celebrate the coming wintry wonderland than with a playful new inflatable sled?
-
Clase Azul Tequila Ultra
If he’s a tequila lover, you can’t go wrong with any of Clase Azul’s ultra-luxe options. Since he deserves the best, splurge on the brand’s Tequila Ultra, which is aged for five years and comes in a lavish decanter that’s decorated with platinum, silver and 24-karat gold.
-
Apple AirPods Max
A fancy new pair of headphones with noise-cancelling and Bluetooth capabilities and 20 hours of listening time are sure to impress.
-
Garrett Wade Stainless-Steel French Made Steak Knives
The true chef will adore these elegant steak knives.
-
Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Twist and Spray Set
If he’s considering a new scent, you can’t go wrong with Chanel Bleu, and this particular holiday set includes a twist-and-spray bottle so he can take it with him on the go.
-
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Cardholder
Update his wallet situation with this classic Bottega cardholder, made of the most high-quality Italian leather.
-
Lafco Clary Sage Absolute Diffuser
This dreamy diffuser will scent his home with the loveliest clary sage fragrance.
-
De'Longhi Dinamica Automatic Espresso Machine
The coffee lover will adore this fancy automatic espresso machine, which crafts barista-worthy espresso, long espresso and drip style coffee drinks, comes with a built-in frother and even has iced coffee technology.
-
AllBirds Tree Runner Sneaker
These sustainably-made sneakers are as stylish as they are functional.
-
Aerin Faux Shagreen Bamboo Bar Set Neiman Marcus Exclusive
If he considers himself something of an amateur mixologist, gift him this elegant bar set, which comes with a jigger, bottle opener, strainer, corkscrew and stirrer.
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Extrait de Parfum
Present him with a truly indulgent fragrance this holiday season. While Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Eau de Parfum is a great option, this Extrait de Parfum is even more lush; it’s more concentrated (and pricier, but worth it), with notes of amber, rose, violet and oud wood.
-
Loro Piana Snow Wander Cable Front Cashmere Half Zip Sweater
Even the most well-dressed man will be so impressed by this ridiculously plush cashmere Lori Piana half-zip.
-
Fotile Countertop Steam Oven ChefCubii Series
It turns out that kitchen appliances can, in fact, be good and rather luxurious gifts—just look at this four-in-one countertop oven, which is perfect for those that don’t have a ton of space, as it functions as a convection oven, air-fryer, dehydrator and steamer.
-
Saint Laurent Shearling Jacket
Sure, he might have all the jackets he *needs,* so why not treat him to a special topper that’s just plain lavish? This splurge-worthy light brown Saint Laurent shearling coat is an investment, but it also goes with everything.
-
Therabody Theragun Pro Plus by Therabody
If your loved one is all about wellness and fitness, look no further than the Theragun Pro Plus, which features percussive therapy, LED light therapy, vibration therapy, heat therapy and breathwork for various treatment options that will help ease muscles and joints.
-
Apple Watch Hermès
When it comes to high-end gadgets, it’s hard to beat an Hermes smart watch.
-
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Pizza night just go so much better thanks to Ooni’s outdoor pizza oven, so you can have the best pies all from the comfort of your own home.
-
Burberry Kensington Heritage Mid-Length Trench Coat
A Burberry trench is a timeless staple.
-
Chateau Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
It’s always nice to bring a good bottle of wine to any holiday fête, so if he’s hosting this year, gift him this Napa cabernet, with spicy notes that complement the ripe fruit elements.
-
Berluti Jour Off Leather Weekend Bag
Replace his tired old travel bag with this gorgeous black leather weekender.
-
Augustinus Bader The On the Go Refresh Set with TFC8 Nordstrom Exclusive
Don’t forget that men love their skincare, too, and you can’t do much better than this indulgent Augustinus Bader gift set, complete with two moisturizers and an eye cream.
-
Vilebrequin Men's Solid Swim Shorts
Planning a trip? A fresh pair of crisp navy swim trunks are a must for any beach getaway.