The Most Expensive Home in Las Vegas Is Back on the Market for $34 Million

It’s been just two years since a Las Vegas area home set the record for the area’s most expensive residential purchase. That record could soon fall, and it’s the exact same house that could provide the new watermark.

Billionaire loanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh paid $25 million for the four-bedroom, 15,000-square-foot property in 2021, just months after developer Blue Heron completed construction on the home. It’s now back on the market, with a hefty $34 million price tag attached.

As for what justifies such a price hike in a mere two year time period? Well, Hsieh did expand the home’s footprint during his ownership, including adding office space, lounge area and a butler’s kitchen, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal. The great room, with ceilings reaching the third floor, is surrounded by a reflecting pool and one of the house’s two infinity saltwater pools, which extends to the primary suite, per the listing held by Douglas Elliman broker Kristen Routh-Silberman.

The overall design features sharp, modern lines juxtaposed with natural materials and sweeping views across the desert. A deck with a 360-degree view and a glass-walled sky lounge that overlooks the Las Vegas Valley, accessed via a glass bridge, lends an airy, indoor-outdoor feel to the space.

Other amenities include a spa, a game room and a glass wine cellar, in addition to 5,000 square feet of deck space, an 11-car garage and a 13.5-foot LED media wall. It also contains more than 300 solar panels and backup battery power.

Hsieh has stayed in the three-story house, situated 10 miles from the Las Vegas Strip, for “less than four nights” since June 2022, as he shared on Instagram. Hsieh has been focused on his Bad Company World Tour through his Bad Company Fishing Adventures, to which he is dedicating at least 140 travel days per year through at least 2026. That commitment to travel has led him to “evaluate certain assets that I may no longer need.”

In his absence, he leased the home back to Blue Heron, which uses it as a showcase for potential clients, per the WSJ. The lease allows Hsieh, who only ever intended to use the property as a second home, to access the house while visiting the area. It’s worth noting that the lease isn’t set to expire until the end of 2024. Despite the lack of time Hsieh spent in the house, Routh-Silberman told the WSJ that Hsieh plans to build a new, larger home in the area, with Blue Heron as the developer.