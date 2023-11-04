Between its swaying palm trees, diverse coastlines and cultural traditions, Mexico is one the best places for a spiritual reset. Whether you’re looking to experience an authentic Mayan ritual or simply want to indulge in a hot stone treatment on the beach, Mexico is home to several renowned spas and five-star hotels. Ready for margaritas and massages? From Cabo to Cancun, here are the best resorts for a wellness escape in Mexico.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort
Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, Tourist Corridor, Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso is a celebrity-loved oasis that is unlike any other, featuring several pools, premium restaurants and, of course, an immersive spa. From an elemental journey that connects you to earth, air, fire and
Viceroy Los Cabos
P.º Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México
Viceroy Los Cabos is another celebrity favorite hotel. This serene resort features ocean views from virtually every angle. The Spa at Viceroy Los Cabos boasts 11,000 square feet of space, allowing guests to explore everything from restorative body treatments, to osteopathic therapy sessions, to sound healings. Viceroy Los Cabos also offers a range of unique wellness packages such as the Strength of Mind package, which includes a private meditation session, guided sound healings and a uniquely designed culinary menu that is intended to improve focus and mental clarity.
Nizuc Resort & Spa
Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Nizuc – Cancún 03-Km 21.26, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Nizuc provides a slice of peace and paradise in the otherwise busy and lively resort town of Cancun. The white sand beaches are met with crystal clear
Rosewood Mayakoba
Ctra. Federal Cancún-Playa del Carmen Km 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Rosewood Mayakoba is a jungle oasis, surrounded by emerald lagoons and soft, sandy beaches. Those looking to enjoy an off-grid and private escape should look no further than this one-of-a-kind Riviera Maya property. Tucked away behind lush greenery, guests will find the signature Rosewood Sense Spa. Inspired by Mayan philosophy, the Kuxtal Garden allows you to find harmony with nature before melting into bliss on your treatment table. The Lost Remedies program gives spa-goers the chance to experience traditional Mayan herbal remedies and purification rituals. Of course, a classic aromatherapy massage always manages to entice the mind, body and spirit.
Solaz, A Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos
M 18.5 Carretera Transpeninsular CSL-SJC Access B Cabo Real, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Enjoy exclusivity and intimacy when you visit Solaz. The on-site Ojo de Liebre Spa has only 12 treatment rooms, curating a sense of peace and privacy during your session. Before or after your massage, be sure to check out the other amenities such as the steam room, chromotherapy showers and sauna. There are even hot and cold tubs for those looking to boost their immunity with some contrast therapy. For the ultimate wellness escape, consult with the spa concierge for a specially designed itinerary of healthy cooking classes, breath work and more.