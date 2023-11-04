Between its swaying palm trees, diverse coastlines and cultural traditions, Mexico is one the best places for a spiritual reset. Whether you’re looking to experience an authentic Mayan ritual or simply want to indulge in a hot stone treatment on the beach, Mexico is home to several renowned spas and five-star hotels. Ready for margaritas and massages? From Cabo to Cancun, here are the best resorts for a wellness escape in Mexico.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Carr. Transpeninsular Km. 19.5, Tourist Corridor, Cabo Real, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

Las Ventanas al Paraíso is a celebrity-loved oasis that is unlike any other, featuring several pools, premium restaurants and, of course, an immersive spa. From an elemental journey that connects you to earth, air, fire and water , to holistic body rituals inspired by nature, you’ll find yourself wanting to book more than one treatment during your stay. However, even if you don’t make time for a massage, all guests are able to use the spa facilities at their leisure. Embark on a cold plunge before taking a dip in the outdoor hot tub, or sweat out last night’s tequila and mezcal tasting in the sauna.

P.º Malecon San Jose Lote 8, Zona Hotelera, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., México

Viceroy Los Cabos is another celebrity favorite hotel. This serene resort features ocean views from virtually every angle. The Spa at Viceroy Los Cabos boasts 11,000 square feet of space, allowing guests to explore everything from restorative body treatments, to osteopathic therapy sessions, to sound healings. Viceroy Los Cabos also offers a range of unique wellness packages such as the Strength of Mind package, which includes a private meditation session, guided sound healings and a uniquely designed culinary menu that is intended to improve focus and mental clarity.

Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Nizuc – Cancún 03-Km 21.26, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico

Nizuc provides a slice of peace and paradise in the otherwise busy and lively resort town of Cancun. The white sand beaches are met with crystal clear water , providing the perfect setting for a wellness escape in Mexico. Best of all, Nizuc Resort & Spa is home to the first Espa-branded spa in the entire Mexican Caribbean, ensuring that guests receive the most attentive service available. The Mindful treatments kick off with breathing and visualization exercises in order to get you in the proper mindset before laying down for a facial or massage. Therapeutic treatments like the Sarani Luna Shanti offer a more in-depth experience with a foot bathing ceremony, hand massages and meditation.

Ctra. Federal Cancún-Playa del Carmen Km 298, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico

Rosewood Mayakoba is a jungle oasis, surrounded by emerald lagoons and soft, sandy beaches. Those looking to enjoy an off-grid and private escape should look no further than this one-of-a-kind Riviera Maya property. Tucked away behind lush greenery, guests will find the signature Rosewood Sense Spa. Inspired by Mayan philosophy, the Kuxtal Garden allows you to find harmony with nature before melting into bliss on your treatment table. The Lost Remedies program gives spa-goers the chance to experience traditional Mayan herbal remedies and purification rituals. Of course, a classic aromatherapy massage always manages to entice the mind, body and spirit.

M 18.5 Carretera Transpeninsular CSL-SJC Access B Cabo Real, 23405 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico

Enjoy exclusivity and intimacy when you visit Solaz. The on-site Ojo de Liebre Spa has only 12 treatment rooms, curating a sense of peace and privacy during your session. Before or after your massage, be sure to check out the other amenities such as the steam room, chromotherapy showers and sauna. There are even hot and cold tubs for those looking to boost their immunity with some contrast therapy. For the ultimate wellness escape, consult with the spa concierge for a specially designed itinerary of healthy cooking classes, breath work and more.