Paris is the city of love, lights and Michelin-starred restaurants. It is only fitting that this culinary haven be home to some of the most renowned and revered eateries in the world. That said, knowing where to splurge when there are so many options can be a bit overwhelming, especially when all of the possibilities are simply spectacular. From classic twelve-course fine-dining experiences to vegetarian-friendly tasting menus, these are the best Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris.

25 Av. Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France

Upon walking into Jean Imbert au Plaza Athénée, guests are greeted with glistening chandeliers, grand florals and gold ceilings. Located at the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée, this one-Michelin-star restaurant provides an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Champs-Élysées. Though you can order à la carte, the €340 tasting menu includes four half dishes, cheese and dessert, allowing you to get a true taste of chef Jean Imbert’s talents. Some signature items include the Langouste “à la Parisienne” and the stewed scallops in yellow wine.

31 Av. George V, 75008 Paris, France

Le Cinq is the signature restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel George V, and it boasts a coveted three-Michelin-star rating. This elegant eatery in the iconic Parisian hotel takes a more modern approach both through its decor and cuisine, and the €590 tasting menu features more than 10 courses. The plating is artful, and the plant-adorned dining room creates a warm and inviting ambiance despite being such an exclusive establishment.

84 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris, France

L’Arpège by chef Alain Passard is one of the top (and one of the few) vegetarian fine-dining restaurants in existence. This three-Michelin-star eatery relies on fresh produce and veggies from the restaurant’s personal gardens, creating a sense of connection and intimacy from chef to guest. The tasting menu can be enjoyed for €490 per person, but you can also order entirely à la carte. Since the menu changes regularly with the seasons, expect exciting new creations each time you dine.

Bois de Boulogne, 75016 Paris, France

Le Pré Catelan is a three-Michelin-star restaurant located in the Bois de Boulogne. The contemporary interior features a dominant color palette of black, white, green and silver, and the bright chandeliers create a vibrant and illuminated atmosphere. The menu has been carefully created by chef Frédéric Anton, featuring elevated dishes ranging from crab with fennel cream to caviar with champagne sorbet. The main tasting menu is €380, but you could also opt for the Orsay menu, which is a couple of courses less and costs €310.

8 Quai du Louvre, 75001 Paris, France

The bright interior and yellow accents make dinner at Cheval Blanc’s Plénitude an upbeat and exciting affair. This three-Michelin-star establishment has mastered the art of tantalizing all of your senses, using unique elixirs and flavor combos to create an unforgettable experience in the City of Love. The Sail Away Together menu allows you to build your own ideal dinner composed of three savory dishes and one sweet. The price starts at €380 but can be enhanced with a cheese course and wine pairing. The €455 Symphony menu includes six chef-created courses that change with the seasons.

5 Rue de Poissy, 75005 Paris, France

Enjoy a Japanese twist on French classics at one Michelin-starred Alliance Restaurant. Led by chef Toshitaka Omiya, Alliance offers guests an up close and personal view of the kitchen magic thanks to a large bay window that serves as the focal point of the dining room. When it comes to the food, there are three different coursed experiences to choose from. The €245 Harmonie menu boasts nine courses and an optional wine pairing, while the €175 Resonance menu includes six courses. During lunch, patrons can choose between a smaller three- or four-course menu that starts at €95.

9 Pl. des Vosges, 75004 Paris, France

Between the classic crown molding and sparkling chandeliers, L’Ambroisie is without a doubt one of the most beautiful restaurants in Paris. Despite boasting some of the most beautiful plating techniques, this three-Michelin-star establishment maintains a sense of simplicity and timelessness across each dish. The menu is seasonal, with French favorites like duck foie gras, sea bass, sole and lamb.

5 Rue Coq Héron, 75001 Paris, France

Kei fuses French and Italian flavors in a one-of-a-kind manner in the heart of Paris. The artful presentation of each dish is inspired by nature, and it’s easy to see why Kei has earned three Michelin stars. The standard tasting menu is available Tuesday to Thursday and costs €260, but on Friday and Saturday nights, the only available menus are the €360 Prestige menu or the €440 Horizon menu.

23 Rue Hérold, 75001 Paris, France

The sleek yet simple interior of Restaurant Omar Dhiab serves as a modern backdrop to a one Michelin-star meal. Omar Dhiab serves coursed menus both at lunch and dinner, with patrons being able to choose between a few different options. That said, the €158 nine-course Full Immersion menu is the way to go when you want to experience the best of Omar Dhiab. Though the menu changes each season, expect decadent dishes like foie gras, oysters and rich chocolate desserts.

5 Rue du Nil, 75002 Paris, France

Looking for quality cuisine without all of the fancy fluff? Frenchie boasts a more rustic ambiance that creates a cozy atmosphere without distracting you from the food. The pure ingredients work with classic French flavors to build a beautiful menu that has earned Frenchie one Michelin star. During dinner, guests are treated to a €140 five-course menu created by chef Greg Marchand. The optional wine pairing is well worth the splurge, featuring a renowned selection of vino from France and beyond.