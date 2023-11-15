Shopping

The Stocking Stuffers She’ll Love This Holiday Season

These chic stocking stuffers prove that bigger isn't always better.

By
collage of a lipstick, sunglasses and diamond gold ring
These stylish stocking stuffer gift ideas prove that bigger isn’t always better.

The holidays are just around the corner, and while some believe bigger is better, that’s not always the case when it comes to a thoughtful gift. Oftentimes, the best (and most luxurious) things come in small packages, so this year, make sure you put in the extra effort to find her the most delightful petite presents that are perfect stocking stuffers.

If you’re concerned about finding a pint-sized yet considerate luxe holiday gift, you’ve come to the right place. From indulgent perfumes and sparkly jewelry to chic sunglasses and plush purses, these are the sophisticated and adorable stocking stuffer ideas that she’ll absolutely love for the holidays this year.

The Best Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide for Her

These are the best gifts to put in your loved one’s stocking this holiday season.

  • Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
    Charlotte Tilbury.

    Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set

    While figuring our someone else’s perfect lip shade isn’t easy, it’s hard to go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic, celeb-adored Pillow Talk, and this particular gift set includes both the lipstick and lip pencil, too.

    $25, Shop Now
  • Nori.

    Nori Handheld Steamer and Iron

    The Nori Press is quite possibly the most convenient and user-friendly way to iron and steam clothing, all in a very travel-friendly device—she won’t ever have to deal with wrinkled ensembles again.

    $120, Shop Now
  • white cashmere beanie
    Naadam.

    Naadam The Essential Ribbed Cashmere Beanie

    A plush winter white cashmere beanie is a cold weather accessory essential.

    $825, Shop Now
  • Susan Alexandra Star of Susan Earrings
    Susan Alexandra.

    Susan Alexandra Star of Susan Earrings

    Don’t forget about a Hanukkah treat, like these adorable earrings that are perfect for the holiday.

    $158, Shop Now
  • To Kalon Vineyard Company 2019 Highest Beauty Photo Set
    To Kalon Vineyard.

    To Kalon Vineyard Company 2019 Highest Beauty Photo Set

    Instead of just a bottle of red, gift her this limited edition set with a bottle of To Kalon’s Highest Beauty cabernet sauvignon, which also comes with a photo by Terry McLaughlin of the Napa landscape where the vineyard is located.

    $250, Shop Now
  • Koolaburra by Ugg Suede Fur-Lined Slip-Ons
    Koolaburra by Ugg.

    Koolaburra by Ugg Suede Fur-Lined Slip-Ons

    Is there anything better than the gift of cozy? These plush, fur-lined slippers are sure to be her footwear of choice all season long.

    $65, Shop Now
  • oval tortoiseshell sunglasses
    Céline.

    Céline Triomphe Sunglasses

    A glamorous pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses is sure to be a hit, and is both a perfectly pint sized and unapologetically luxury gift.

    $510, Shop Now
  • Knesko.

    Knesko Amethyst Roller

    She’ll love this soothing amethyst roller, to help smooth, sculpt and detoxify.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Kindle Oasis
    Amazon.

    Amazon Kindle Oasis

    Can’t figure out what to get the voracious reader in your life? Try the new Amazon Kindle Oasis, which is perfect for the on-the-go bookworm.

    $279.99, Shop Now
  • Bottega Veneta.

    Bottega Veneta Cassette Padded Shoulder Bag

    A ruby red bag adds a chic pop of color.

    $4,500, Shop Now
  • Compartés 10-Piece Signature Truffle Gift Box
    Compartés.

    Compartés 10-Piece Signature Truffle Gift Box

    Anyone with a sweet tooth will adore these chocolate truffles.

    $34.95, Shop Now
  • gold ring with diamonds
    Spinelli Kilcollin.

    Spinelli Kilcollin Verona Set Of Three 18-Karat Gold Diamond Rings

    Small luxuries often make a bigger statement than much larger gifts, like these dazzling diamond rings.

    $7,500, Shop Now
  • Glossier Balm Dotcom Trio
    Glossier.

    Glossier Balm Dotcom Trio

    Keep her lips smooth and moisturized with this trio of Glossier’s beloved Balm Dotcom lip balms.

    $36, Shop Now
  • Tumi Aluminum Case For iPhone 15 Pro
    Tumi.

    Tumi Aluminum Case For iPhone 15 Pro

    The woman who’s all about having the newest tech gadgets already has the latest iPhone, so this year, gift her a fancy new high-quality aluminum case the phone.

    $175, Shop Now
  • Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
    Sol de Janeiro.

    Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set

    Who wouldn’t love a travel-sized kit with three of Sol de Janeiro cult-favorite products, in the brand’s TikTok-viral Cream Cheirosa ’62 scent? This Sephora-exclusive gift set includes  TSA-ready best-sellers like the shower cream-gel, fragrance mist and, of course, the Bum Bum cream, for the ultimate in truly delicious hydration.

    $30, Shop Now
  • Hat Attack.

    Hat Attack Belle Bucket Hat

    This adorable grey hat is a key winter accessory, and it’s also packable, so she can tote it along on all her upcoming travels.

    $276, Shop Now
  • Chanel Lumière Graphique Eyeshadow Palette
    Chanel.

    Chanel Lumière Graphique Eyeshadow Palette

    Upgrade her glam situation with Chanel’s new luminescent eyeshadow palette.

    $88, Shop Now
  • Truff.

    Truff Black Truffle Salt

    Add a touch of indulgence to any meal with this truffle salt.

    $14.99, Shop Now
  • Victoria Beckham Beauty.

    Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick

    Now that summer tans have officially faded, it’s a little harder to keep that rosy-cheeked look. That is, until she tries out  Victoria Beckham’s creamy blush, which adds the perfect sun-kissed glow.

    $39, Shop Now
  • brown Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
    Saks Fifth Avenue.

    Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves

    A sophisticated pair of cashmere-lined leather gloves are a timeless staple.

    $145, Shop Now
  • Book of the Month.

    Book of the Month Three-Month Membership

    The bookworm in your life will love this three-month Book of the Month membership, so she can get a head start on her 2024 reading list.

    $59.99, Shop Now
  • apple airpods
    Apple.

    Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Wireless Ear Buds

    Gift her a fresh gadget in the form of the latest iteration of Airpods, which come with Bluetooth capabilities, a charging case and personalized spatial audio. These are also sweat- and water-resistant, and are the perfect size to toss in her stocking.

    $160, Shop Now
  • Sisley Paris Protective Nourishing Hair Collection
    Sisley Paris.

    Sisley Paris Protective Nourishing Hair Collection

    Sisley’s hair care set includes a full-size restorative and heat-protective cream, in addition to small travel sizes of conditioner, hair oil and shampoo, for the ultimate in self-care.

    $110, Shop Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum Precious Elixirs Set

    The French perfumer’s Baccarat Rouge fragrances have a cult following for good reason, and these roll-ons are so convenient for her to toss into her bag when she’s on the move.

    $155, Shop Now
  • Bala.

    Bala Weights

    Bala’s super versatile arm and ankle weights take workouts to the next level.

    $55, Shop Now
  • Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss Precious Metal Collection Lip Gloss
    Chantecaille.

    Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss Precious Metal Collection Lip Gloss

    Chantecaille’s limited edition new lip gloss comes in the prettiest pale pink hue that any beauty lover will adore.

    $40, Shop Now
  • woman wearing gray vest
    Michael Stars.

    Michael Stars Tyler Open Front Vest

    A chic knit vest is an easy layer she can throw on over all her autumnal and winter ensembles.

    $158, Shop Now
  • The Newt Apple Gin
    The Newt.

    The Newt Apple Gin

    If you want to elevate the cocktail experience, you can’t go wrong with this apple gin from the ultra-luxurious Newt in Somerset.

    $55, Shop Now
  • 14th Night.

    14th Night The Hair Elixir

    This lush hair oil hydrates, smoothes and repairs, because who doesn’t need a little update to their tired tresses right about now? Also, it smells *amazing* and is such a luxe (and beneficial!) addition to any haircare routine.

    $68, Shop Now
  • Vintner's Daughter.

    Vintner's Daughter The Signature Set: Botanical Serum and Active Treatment Essence

    Vintner’s Daughter’s botanical serum has developed a well-earned cult following over the years, with many a beauty aficionado raving about the incredible results. The brand’s second product is this essence, which has over 70 water-soluble ingredients including vitamin c (the serum has oil-soluble ingredients, so they work *so* well together) and hyaluronic acid. This multi-use essence manages to simultaneously hydrate, brighten and gently exfoliate, for true glowing skin, so use the two together for the perfect complementary experience.

    $420, Shop Now
  • New York Pilates.

    New York Pilates Class Gift Card

    Give her the gift of fitness this holiday season, with a package of classes to cult-favorite reformer workout New York Pilates, which she can use at any of NYP’s NYC studios, including their newly opened Flatiron location.

    Shop Now
  • Slip 4-Piece Silk Scrunchie Ornament Set
    Slip.

    Slip 4-Piece Silk Scrunchie Ornament Set

    A four-piece set of silky scrunchies are the luxe hair gift she didn’t know she needed—and practical, too.

    $25, Shop Now
  • Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment
    Augustinus Bader.

    Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment

    Hand cream is a must during these chilly, brisk and dry times of year, and she’ll truly look forward to moisturizing with Augustinus Bader’s indulgent treatment.

    $55, Shop Now
  • Jennifer Meyer.

    Jennifer Meyer Mini Heart Necklace

    The minimalist will love this simple gold necklace with a petite heart charm.

    $350, Shop Now
  • Blissy Silk Sleep Mask
    Blissy.

    Blissy Silk Sleep Mask

    You can’t beat the gift of a good night’s beauty sleep in this silky eye mask.

    $39.95, Shop Now
  • two creams in silver jars
    RéVive Skincare.

    RéVive Skincare Restorative Bundle

    A luxurious night cream and eye cream set add an even more indulgent edge to the ultimate self-care routine.

    $450, Shop Now
  • stanley water bottle in pale green
    Stanley.

    Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler

    The viral Stanley water bottle is all over the place for good reason; the 30-ounce travel tumbler is made from stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, which helps keep liquid cold for hours.

    $35, Shop Now
  • Joanna Czech.

    Joanna Czech The Kit

    Celeb-adored facialist Joanna Czech’s first skincare line is perfect nourishing beauty gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life. This chic seven-piece kit includes The Cleansing Wipes, The Toner, The C+ Serum, The Soothing Serum, The Cream, The Balm and The Face Mask, all of which seamlessly fit in a glamorous blue silk nylon pouch.

    $1,250, Shop Now
  • woman in red pajamas holding white silk pillow
    Eberjey.

    Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Pillowcase

    She’ll have the sweetest dreams thanks to this silky pillowcase.

    $88, Shop Now
  • Voluspa.

    Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Candle

    A party-ready candle, with notes of sparkling wine, pomelo, oak and rose petals, is perfect for the festive season.

    $225, Shop Now
  • Ohom.

    Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set

    The caffeine fanatic will adore this high-tech mug, which comes with a special charger that keeps coffee warm.

    $88, Shop Now
  • La Mer The Crème de la Mer Duet
    La Mer.

    La Mer The Crème de la Mer Duet

    Help her combat dry winter skin with this rich, ultra-moisturizing cream set, which targets fine lines, dryness and redness.

    $380, Shop Now
  • Lake Pajamas Pima Long-Short Weekend Set in Scarlet Antoinette
    Lake Pajamas.

    Lake Pajamas Pima Long-Short Weekend Set in Scarlet Antoinette

    These adorable holiday pajamas easily fold up to add to her stocking, but she might want to open them up before December 25 so she can wear them throughout the holiday season.

    $98, Shop Now
  • The Vice Wines.

    Vice Wines Taste of Napa Gift Box

    Why choose just one bottle of wine when you can gift her three? This box includes a petit verdot, pinot noir and a cabernet sauvignon, all of which are from Napa Valley, for every type of vino drinker.

    $156, Shop Now
  • fluffy louis vuitton key chain
    Louis Vuitton.

    Louis Vuitton Vivienne Fur Key Holder

    Is there a more lavish trinket than a furry Louis Vuitton keychain and bag charm? This particular fluffy accessory is leather and mink, so she can keep track of her keys in the most luxurious way possible.

    $875, Shop Now
  • LilaNur Parfums.

    LilaNur Parfums Malli Insolite Eau de Parfum

    A dreamy floral scent with jasmine, pink pepper and tuberose is such a lovely, feminine fragrance.

    $285, Shop Now
  • Mirth.

    Mirth Caftan Carry-on Kit

    This chic little pouch is perfect for the jet-setter in your life; it comes with a lip balm, oil and bandana, all in an adorable printed bag.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Rigaud.

    Rigaud Paris Cyprès Candle

    The cozy aroma of lavender and cedar wood is already a crowd-pleaser, but the festive green-and-red vessel adds a little something extra, for a peak Christmas morning scent.

    $105, Shop Now
  • Black Leather GG Marmont Card Case Wallet
    Gucci.

    Gucci Black Leather GG Marmont Card Case Wallet

    Help her start out fresh in the new year with a small black leather card case wallet.

    $520, Shop Now
  • Away.

    Away The Passport Wallet

    A sleek passport wallet is perfect for the jet-setter, so she can keep all her travel must-haves in one place.

    $75, Shop Now
  • woman wearing red and white sweater
    AspenX.

    AspenX Patch Women's Sweater

    If she’s all about skiing, consider a sweater that’s oh-so-fitting for any trips to the slopes (and all that après-ski) she has on the calendar.

    $280, Shop Now
  • Photo: Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
    Solawave.

    Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

    The viral Solawave wand is a great addition to her skincare routine; it uses red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage and therapeutic warmth to help boost radiance while also de-puffing and reducing the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne.

    $169, Shop Now
  • white small toiletry organizer
    Dagne Dover.

    Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer

    This mini toiletry kit is specially designed to organize and store all her travel essentials, so all her on-the-go beauty products will be perfectly organized.

    $50, Shop Now
