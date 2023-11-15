The Stocking Stuffers She’ll Love This Holiday Season

The holidays are just around the corner, and while some believe bigger is better, that’s not always the case when it comes to a thoughtful gift. Oftentimes, the best (and most luxurious) things come in small packages, so this year, make sure you put in the extra effort to find her the most delightful petite presents that are perfect stocking stuffers.
If you’re concerned about finding a pint-sized yet considerate luxe holiday gift, you’ve come to the right place. From indulgent perfumes and sparkly jewelry to chic sunglasses and plush purses, these are the sophisticated and adorable stocking stuffer ideas that she’ll absolutely love for the holidays this year.
The Best Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide for Her
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
While figuring our someone else’s perfect lip shade isn’t easy, it’s hard to go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic, celeb-adored Pillow Talk, and this particular gift set includes both the lipstick and lip pencil, too.
Nori Handheld Steamer and Iron
The Nori Press is quite possibly the most convenient and user-friendly way to iron and steam clothing, all in a very travel-friendly device—she won’t ever have to deal with wrinkled ensembles again.
Naadam The Essential Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
A plush winter white cashmere beanie is a cold weather accessory essential.
Susan Alexandra Star of Susan Earrings
Don’t forget about a Hanukkah treat, like these adorable earrings that are perfect for the holiday.
To Kalon Vineyard Company 2019 Highest Beauty Photo Set
Instead of just a bottle of red, gift her this limited edition set with a bottle of To Kalon’s Highest Beauty cabernet sauvignon, which also comes with a photo by Terry McLaughlin of the Napa landscape where the vineyard is located.
Koolaburra by Ugg Suede Fur-Lined Slip-Ons
Is there anything better than the gift of cozy? These plush, fur-lined slippers are sure to be her footwear of choice all season long.
Céline Triomphe Sunglasses
A glamorous pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses is sure to be a hit, and is both a perfectly pint sized and unapologetically luxury gift.
Knesko Amethyst Roller
She’ll love this soothing amethyst roller, to help smooth, sculpt and detoxify.
Amazon Kindle Oasis
Can’t figure out what to get the voracious reader in your life? Try the new Amazon Kindle Oasis, which is perfect for the on-the-go bookworm.
Bottega Veneta Cassette Padded Shoulder Bag
A ruby red bag adds a chic pop of color.
Compartés 10-Piece Signature Truffle Gift Box
Anyone with a sweet tooth will adore these chocolate truffles.
Spinelli Kilcollin Verona Set Of Three 18-Karat Gold Diamond Rings
Small luxuries often make a bigger statement than much larger gifts, like these dazzling diamond rings.
Glossier Balm Dotcom Trio
Keep her lips smooth and moisturized with this trio of Glossier’s beloved Balm Dotcom lip balms.
Tumi Aluminum Case For iPhone 15 Pro
The woman who’s all about having the newest tech gadgets already has the latest iPhone, so this year, gift her a fancy new high-quality aluminum case the phone.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
Who wouldn’t love a travel-sized kit with three of Sol de Janeiro cult-favorite products, in the brand’s TikTok-viral Cream Cheirosa ’62 scent? This Sephora-exclusive gift set includes TSA-ready best-sellers like the shower cream-gel, fragrance mist and, of course, the Bum Bum cream, for the ultimate in truly delicious hydration.
Hat Attack Belle Bucket Hat
This adorable grey hat is a key winter accessory, and it’s also packable, so she can tote it along on all her upcoming travels.
Chanel Lumière Graphique Eyeshadow Palette
Upgrade her glam situation with Chanel’s new luminescent eyeshadow palette.
Truff Black Truffle Salt
Add a touch of indulgence to any meal with this truffle salt.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick
Now that summer tans have officially faded, it’s a little harder to keep that rosy-cheeked look. That is, until she tries out Victoria Beckham’s creamy blush, which adds the perfect sun-kissed glow.
Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
A sophisticated pair of cashmere-lined leather gloves are a timeless staple.
Book of the Month Three-Month Membership
The bookworm in your life will love this three-month Book of the Month membership, so she can get a head start on her 2024 reading list.
Apple AirPods 3rd Generation Wireless Ear Buds
Gift her a fresh gadget in the form of the latest iteration of Airpods, which come with Bluetooth capabilities, a charging case and personalized spatial audio. These are also sweat- and water-resistant, and are the perfect size to toss in her stocking.
Sisley Paris Protective Nourishing Hair Collection
Sisley’s hair care set includes a full-size restorative and heat-protective cream, in addition to small travel sizes of conditioner, hair oil and shampoo, for the ultimate in self-care.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum Precious Elixirs Set
The French perfumer’s Baccarat Rouge fragrances have a cult following for good reason, and these roll-ons are so convenient for her to toss into her bag when she’s on the move.
Bala Weights
Bala’s super versatile arm and ankle weights take workouts to the next level.
Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss Precious Metal Collection Lip Gloss
Chantecaille’s limited edition new lip gloss comes in the prettiest pale pink hue that any beauty lover will adore.
Michael Stars Tyler Open Front Vest
A chic knit vest is an easy layer she can throw on over all her autumnal and winter ensembles.
The Newt Apple Gin
If you want to elevate the cocktail experience, you can’t go wrong with this apple gin from the ultra-luxurious Newt in Somerset.
14th Night The Hair Elixir
This lush hair oil hydrates, smoothes and repairs, because who doesn’t need a little update to their tired tresses right about now? Also, it smells *amazing* and is such a luxe (and beneficial!) addition to any haircare routine.
Vintner's Daughter The Signature Set: Botanical Serum and Active Treatment Essence
Vintner’s Daughter’s botanical serum has developed a well-earned cult following over the years, with many a beauty aficionado raving about the incredible results. The brand’s second product is this essence, which has over 70 water-soluble ingredients including vitamin c (the serum has oil-soluble ingredients, so they work *so* well together) and hyaluronic acid. This multi-use essence manages to simultaneously hydrate, brighten and gently exfoliate, for true glowing skin, so use the two together for the perfect complementary experience.
New York Pilates Class Gift Card
Give her the gift of fitness this holiday season, with a package of classes to cult-favorite reformer workout New York Pilates, which she can use at any of NYP’s NYC studios, including their newly opened Flatiron location.
Slip 4-Piece Silk Scrunchie Ornament Set
A four-piece set of silky scrunchies are the luxe hair gift she didn’t know she needed—and practical, too.
Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment
Hand cream is a must during these chilly, brisk and dry times of year, and she’ll truly look forward to moisturizing with Augustinus Bader’s indulgent treatment.
Jennifer Meyer Mini Heart Necklace
The minimalist will love this simple gold necklace with a petite heart charm.
Blissy Silk Sleep Mask
You can’t beat the gift of a good night’s beauty sleep in this silky eye mask.
RéVive Skincare Restorative Bundle
A luxurious night cream and eye cream set add an even more indulgent edge to the ultimate self-care routine.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
The viral Stanley water bottle is all over the place for good reason; the 30-ounce travel tumbler is made from stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, which helps keep liquid cold for hours.
Joanna Czech The Kit
Celeb-adored facialist Joanna Czech’s first skincare line is perfect nourishing beauty gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life. This chic seven-piece kit includes The Cleansing Wipes, The Toner, The C+ Serum, The Soothing Serum, The Cream, The Balm and The Face Mask, all of which seamlessly fit in a glamorous blue silk nylon pouch.
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Pillowcase
She’ll have the sweetest dreams thanks to this silky pillowcase.
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Candle
A party-ready candle, with notes of sparkling wine, pomelo, oak and rose petals, is perfect for the festive season.
Ohom Ui Mug & Warmer Set
The caffeine fanatic will adore this high-tech mug, which comes with a special charger that keeps coffee warm.
La Mer The Crème de la Mer Duet
Help her combat dry winter skin with this rich, ultra-moisturizing cream set, which targets fine lines, dryness and redness.
Lake Pajamas Pima Long-Short Weekend Set in Scarlet Antoinette
These adorable holiday pajamas easily fold up to add to her stocking, but she might want to open them up before December 25 so she can wear them throughout the holiday season.
Vice Wines Taste of Napa Gift Box
Why choose just one bottle of wine when you can gift her three? This box includes a petit verdot, pinot noir and a cabernet sauvignon, all of which are from Napa Valley, for every type of vino drinker.
Louis Vuitton Vivienne Fur Key Holder
Is there a more lavish trinket than a furry Louis Vuitton keychain and bag charm? This particular fluffy accessory is leather and mink, so she can keep track of her keys in the most luxurious way possible.
LilaNur Parfums Malli Insolite Eau de Parfum
A dreamy floral scent with jasmine, pink pepper and tuberose is such a lovely, feminine fragrance.
Mirth Caftan Carry-on Kit
This chic little pouch is perfect for the jet-setter in your life; it comes with a lip balm, oil and bandana, all in an adorable printed bag.
Rigaud Paris Cyprès Candle
The cozy aroma of lavender and cedar wood is already a crowd-pleaser, but the festive green-and-red vessel adds a little something extra, for a peak Christmas morning scent.
Gucci Black Leather GG Marmont Card Case Wallet
Help her start out fresh in the new year with a small black leather card case wallet.
Away The Passport Wallet
A sleek passport wallet is perfect for the jet-setter, so she can keep all her travel must-haves in one place.
AspenX Patch Women's Sweater
If she’s all about skiing, consider a sweater that’s oh-so-fitting for any trips to the slopes (and all that après-ski) she has on the calendar.
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
The viral Solawave wand is a great addition to her skincare routine; it uses red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage and therapeutic warmth to help boost radiance while also de-puffing and reducing the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne.
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer
This mini toiletry kit is specially designed to organize and store all her travel essentials, so all her on-the-go beauty products will be perfectly organized.