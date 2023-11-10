These Are The Nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift, SZA, and More

With over 90 categories, a bevy of live performances and some of the industry’s brightest stars, the Grammy Awards earn their spot as music’s biggest night. Their 66th iteration is set to be no different, especially thanks to big name nominees like Taylor Swift, SZA and even Barbie. This year also introduces three new categories, including Best Pop Dance Recording (to better cater to the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé) and Best African Music Performance. The 66th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 4th and will air on cbs and Paramount (PARA)+. Major categories and their nominees are listed below.

Album of the Year

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

The Record – boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA

Record of the Year

“Worship” – Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W” – Lana Del Rey

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste

“Dance the Night” – Dua Lipa

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Kill Bill” – SZA

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry – Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Guts – Olivia Rodrigo

(-) Subtract – Ed Sheeran

Midnights – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Paint the Town Red” – Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

“Karma” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine” – SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

“Miracle” – Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million” – Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

“Rush” – Troye Sivan

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out – Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You – Coco Jones

Special Occasion – Emily King

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have a Lover – 6lack

The Love Album: Off the Grid – Diddy

Nova – Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

SOS – SZA

Best Rap Album

Her Loss – Drake and 21 Savage

Michael – Killer Mike

Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III – Nas

Utopia – Travis Scott

Best R&B Song

“ICU” – Coco Jones

“Angel” – Halle

“Back to Love” – Robert Glasper feat. SiR and Alex Isley

“Snooze” – SZA

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

Best Rap Song

“Attention” – Doja Cat

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert

“Rich Flex” – Drake and 21 Savage

“Scientists & Engineers” – Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are – Foo Fighters

Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons – Metallica

This is Why – Paramore

In Times New Roman – Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car – Arctic Monkeys

The Record – boygenius

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain – Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Best Country Song

“Buried” – Brandy Clark

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“Buried” – Brandy Clark

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind” – Dolly Parton

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“High Note” – Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody” – Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” – Vince Gill and Paul Franklin

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions – Rodney Crowell

You’re the One – Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner – Allison Russell

Best Folk Album

Traveling Wildfire – Dom Flemons

I Only See the Moon – The Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] – Joni Mitchell

Celebrants – Nickel Creek

Jubilee – Old Crow Medicine Show

Psalms – Paul Simon

Folkocracy – Rufus Wainwright

Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor

A Ciegas – Paula Arenas

La Neta – Pedro Capó

Don Juan – Maluma

X Mi (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Martínez – Cabra

Leche de Tigre – Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana – Juanes

De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223 – Fito Paez

Best Música Urbana Album

Saturno – Rauw Alejandro

Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G

Data – Tainy

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano” – Asake & Olamide

“City Boys” – Burna Boys

“Unavailable” – Davido feat. Musa Keys

“Rush” – Ayra Starr

“Water” – Tyla

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like it Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would – Trevor Noah

I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage – Chris Rock

Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman

What’s In a Name? – Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

Big Tree – Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder – William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way of Being – Rick Rubin

It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism – Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times – Michelle Obama

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Barbie

“Dance the Night” – Dua Lipa, Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling, Barbie

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish, Barbie

Best Music Video

“I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar

“Rush” – Troye Sivan