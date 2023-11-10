These Are The Nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift, SZA, and More

With over 90 categories, a bevy of live performances and some of the industry’s brightest stars, the Grammy Awards earn their spot as music’s biggest night. Their 66th iteration is set to be no different, especially thanks to big name nominees like Taylor Swift, SZA and even Barbie. This year also introduces three new categories, including Best Pop Dance Recording (to better cater to the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé) and Best African Music Performance. The 66th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 4th and will air on cbs and Paramount (PARA)+. Major categories and their nominees are listed below.
Album of the Year
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
The Record – boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights – Taylor Swift
SOS – SZA
Record of the Year
“Worship” – Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” – SZA
Song of the Year
“A&W” – Lana Del Rey
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste
“Dance the Night” – Dua Lipa
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill” – SZA
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry – Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
(-) Subtract – Ed Sheeran
Midnights – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red” – Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles” – Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace” – Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone” – Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
“Karma” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine” – SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” – David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
“Miracle” – Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam” – Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million” – Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
“Rush” – Troye Sivan
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out – Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You – Coco Jones
Special Occasion – Emily King
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have a Lover – 6lack
The Love Album: Off the Grid – Diddy
Nova – Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
SOS – SZA
Best Rap Album
Her Loss – Drake and 21 Savage
Michael – Killer Mike
Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III – Nas
Utopia – Travis Scott
Best R&B Song
“ICU” – Coco Jones
“Angel” – Halle
“Back to Love” – Robert Glasper feat. SiR and Alex Isley
“Snooze” – SZA
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
Best Rap Song
“Attention” – Doja Cat
“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
“Rich Flex” – Drake and 21 Savage
“Scientists & Engineers” – Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons – Metallica
This is Why – Paramore
In Times New Roman – Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car – Arctic Monkeys
The Record – boygenius
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island – Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain – Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
“Buried” – Brandy Clark
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“Buried” – Brandy Clark
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind” – Dolly Parton
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note” – Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody” – Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” – Vince Gill and Paul Franklin
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions – Rodney Crowell
You’re the One – Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner – Allison Russell
Best Folk Album
Traveling Wildfire – Dom Flemons
I Only See the Moon – The Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] – Joni Mitchell
Celebrants – Nickel Creek
Jubilee – Old Crow Medicine Show
Psalms – Paul Simon
Folkocracy – Rufus Wainwright
Best Latin Pop Album
La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
La Neta – Pedro Capó
Don Juan – Maluma
X Mi (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Martínez – Cabra
Leche de Tigre – Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana – Juanes
De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223 – Fito Paez
Best Música Urbana Album
Saturno – Rauw Alejandro
Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G
Data – Tainy
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano” – Asake & Olamide
“City Boys” – Burna Boys
“Unavailable” – Davido feat. Musa Keys
“Rush” – Ayra Starr
“Water” – Tyla
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like it Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would – Trevor Noah
I’m An Entertainer – Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage – Chris Rock
Someone You Love – Sarah Silverman
What’s In a Name? – Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording
Big Tree – Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder – William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way of Being – Rick Rubin
It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism – Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times – Michelle Obama
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Barbie
“Dance the Night” – Dua Lipa, Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Ryan Gosling, Barbie
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish, Barbie
Best Music Video
“I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
“Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar
“Rush” – Troye Sivan