The Most Romantic Restaurants in Waikiki

The Hawaiian islands are known for having some of the most breathtaking beaches in the Western Hemisphere, and each isle has its own distinct charm and reputation. Oahu is home to Honolulu, making it the perfect place for travelers seeking a blend of city life and laid-back living. From luxurious high-rise hotels to premium shopping, Waikiki is one of the best neighborhoods for a lavish escape. It is also home to renowned restaurants that serve fresh seafood alongside unforgettable sunset views, many of which are ideal spots for those on a romantic getaway. If you’re heading to Waikiki, you’re going to want to make a reservation at these romantic restaurants.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

383 Kalaimoku St, Honolulu, HI 96815

Located at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, La Vie combines French flavors with local and seasonal ingredients. The elegant dining rooms look right out onto the Pacific, and as the sun sets, the space becomes illuminated with a golden glow that provides a perfect photo opportunity. There are two seasonal tasting menus, both of which cost $139. There is also an optional beverage pairing for $75. Choose between courses like caramelized foie gras, Big Island abalone and A5 Miyazaki Wagyu before ending with a vibrant, fruit-forward dessert. Reservations are highly recommended, but you can always walk in and grab a seat in the bar room.

2259 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Azure sits just steps away from the sand, allowing patrons to enjoy the sound of crashing waves while they embark on a culinary adventure of a four-course tasting menu. The Spanish-Moorish architecture creates a cool contrast with the tropical terrain, setting the scene for a romantic evening complete with mai tais and margaritas. Though you’ll want to start with a cocktail, the $55 wine pairing is a pretty solid deal. Since Azure relies on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, the menu changes regularly, but you can always expect to find options for every kind of diet. Vegetarians can stick with choices like seared tofu and poached heart of palm, while seafood lovers will be drawn to the ahi crudo and pan-seared Kampachi.

2199 Kālia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815

Orchids is a romantic restaurant at the beloved Halekulani Hotel. Take in the shimmering blue tide at this oceanfront eatery with a refreshing mojito or margarita in hand. Though Orchids is most popular for dinner, the Sunday brunch is also a big hit, featuring a huge buffet that has everything from a carving station to a dessert table. There’s nothing like starting your day with a made-to-order omelet and a mimosa in hand. For dinner, start off with the Kona lobster salad and Kona Kampachi carpaccio before indulging in the short rib ravioli. If you want a true taste of what Orchids has to offer, consider the $165 tasting menu that includes five chef-prepared courses.

2365 Kalākaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

What’s more romantic than surf and turf on the beach? The open and airy veranda at Beachhouse at the Moana is one of the best restaurants for a dinner under the stars in Waikiki. There are two different tasting menus to choose from; one is four courses and the other five. Those who select the five-course menu choose two appetizers instead of one, and you can’t go wrong with the citrus-poached shrimp cocktail and beef carpaccio. While the tasting menus are great for those who want to try different dishes, the $260 Moana Ali’i Cut Experience for two allows you to share four sizable courses, including the 32 ounce porterhouse steak as your entree. You can also add a bottle of Rombauer Cabernet Sauvignon for $125. End your evening on a sweet note with the coconut-topped citrus tart.

383 Kalaimoku St, Honolulu, HI 96815

Also located at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Quiora is an outdoor restaurant that overlooks the beautiful Waikiki skyline. The Italian-focused menu boasts handmade pastas, grilled meats and fresh seafood, making it a great spot for couples looking to share a handful of items. Though you can visit during lunch, definitely try to make a dinner reservation at golden hour to really take in the ambiance. If you’re in the mood for a cocktail, order the house favorite Kura No Hana, which is made with Tanaka 1789 x Chartier ‘Pavillon’ Sake, Roku Gin, Italicus Bergamotto and orange bitters. Some can’t-miss food items include the ahi crudo, Big Island oxtail pappardelle and Australian lamb chops.

2199 Kālia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815

La Mer is another Halekulani Hotel restaurant that specializes in fine French dining. This Forbes Five-Star restaurant offers pristine ocean views, providing the ideal island backdrop to your dinner. The locally sourced ingredients shine across each dish, and the $210 evening menu can be further enhanced with a $115 wine pairing. After kicking things off with a light amuse-bouche, explore a seafood-forward selection that includes dishes like Chilean sea bass and Kampachi. You also have the option to order the larger tasting menu, which is priced at $255.