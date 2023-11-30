What to Watch on Streaming This Week: December 1-7

From classic espionage intrigue to a riveting new drama from an American auteur, this week is packed with high quality titles to stream. Recent theatrical releases featuring big names and bigger franchises are also available, along with a big dose of holiday fun courtesy of Eddie Murphy.

What to watch on Netflix

May December

Deliriously dubious, sumptuously shot and even ferociously funny, May December is a daring drama that makes movie magic out of the unsavory. Natalie Portman stars as an actress named Elizabeth who’s gone to Georgia to study the life of the woman her newest role is based on. That woman, Gracie (Julianne Moore), is infamous for the fact that, some 20 years earlier, she initiated a relationship with the middle schooler she worked with at a small pet store. She’s married to that same boy (Charles Melton), and the film explores the strange and awful relationships between these three figures. May December premieres on streaming Friday, December 1st. Read Observer’s review.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

One of the biggest video game movies of all time graces one of the world’s biggest streamers, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie heads on over to Netflix. The iconic Italian plumber (voiced by Chris Pratt) doesn’t have to save Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) this time around; rather, he must rescue his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) from the incomparably evil Bowser (Jack Black), who seeks to take over Mushroom Kingdom. Silly, bright and laden with references for video game fans of all ages, it’s a solid streaming watch. The Super Mario Bros. Movie streams starting Sunday, December 3rd. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Hulu

Paddington 2

As the weather takes a turn for the chilly, why not settle in and watch Paddington 2? At one point the highest rated movie in history on Rotten Tomatoes, this family friendly fare is full of heart and fun. Ben Whishaw voices the titular bear, who’s settled in nicely with the Brown family (Sally Hawkins and Hugh Bonneville). But a misunderstanding at his local antique shop leads to the plush protagonist getting put behind bars, while the real culprit, washed up actor Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant, in a rightfully BAFTA-nominated performance), goes free. Can Paddington escape and clear his name? Paddington 2 starts streaming Friday, December 1st.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Candy Cane Lane

To get in the Christmas cheer bright and early this December, Candy Cane Lane is lighting up your streaming options. Candy Cane Lane stars a bevy of bright comedic talents, with Eddie Murphy driving the sleigh. He plays Chris Carver, a family man determined to win his neighborhood’s Christmas decoration competition, and he’s willing to go to great lengths to do it—up to and including asking for help from a devious elf (Jillian Bell) who brings a holiday curse unto his home. Tracee Ellis Ross, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, and Chris Redd add to the ensemble. Candy Cane Lane premieres Friday, December 1st.

What to watch on Max

James Bond

If you feel like starting your December with one of the coolest characters in cinematic history, you’re in luck, because a bunch of James Bond movies are making their way to Max. From classics like From Russia With Love and Goldfinger to newer hits like Skyfall, a movie marathon is in the making. Whether you prefer Sean Connery or Roger Moore (or enjoy the panache of the Pierce Brosnan entries in the series), you’ve got a watchlist longer than the list of enemies that 007’s made over the past six decades. Eleven James Bond films will be available to stream starting Friday, December 1st.

What to watch on Disney Plus

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford gets back into the saddle of one of his most iconic characters in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The newest installment of the beloved franchise sees Indy go on his biggest adventure yet, as an artifact from his past comes to haunt his present and threaten his future. It all revolves around the titular Dial, an invention of the great Greek Archimedes, and everyone from a former partner’s daughter (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to an old Nazi foe (Mads Mikkelsen) wants the ancient device. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres on streaming Friday, December 1st. Read Observer’s review.

Doctor Who

The plot thickens for stateside fans of Doctor Who, as the second of three 60th anniversary specials of the British mainstay arrives on streaming this week. The partnership between the Doctor and Disney Plus is new, but the faces on screen should seem familiar. That’s because David Tennant and Catherine Tate have returned as the dynamic duo of the Doctor and Donna, facing off against new alien threats. The villains of the series of specials include Miriam Margoyles and Neil Patrick Harris, with Yasmin Finney and the late Bernard Cribbins in supporting roles. The second Doctor Who special premieres Saturday, December 2nd.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.