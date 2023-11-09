What to Watch on Streaming This Week: November 10-16

Murderous mysteries, period pieces, and Nathan Fielder’s new oddball comedy make up some of the biggest attractions on streaming this week. There’s the beginning of The Crown’s final season, a new TV venture for Emma Stone, and even an Australian import, so get scrolling and get streaming!

What to watch on Netflix

The Killer

Director David Fincher is no stranger to the thriller genre, and The Killer makes the most of the filmmaker’s talents. Michael Fassbender stars as the eponymous assassin, a longtime contract killer who’s grown increasingly cynical about his employment. But when a routine job goes awry, he must flee—not only from the job on the ground, but from those who give him his orders. Soon enough, he’s on the run from his employers while simultaneously working to keep them from destroying what little piece of home he’s built for himself. The Killer premieres Friday, November 10th.

The Crown

For Royal Family fans-slash-period piece acolytes, it’s the beginning of the end: part one of the final season of The Crown is nigh, with everything from Diana’s tragically short life post-divorce to William and Kate’s early days set to be portrayed. The series has become an institution in and of itself, with a rotating cast of actors playing some of the most recognizable names and faces over the years. Season 6 sees the return of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Part one of The Crown Season 6 premieres Thursday, November 16th.

What to watch on Hulu

A Murder at the End of the World

From the creators of The OA comes a thrilling new mystery. A Murder at the End of the World sees an amateur sleuth and true-crime lover named Darby (Emma Corrin) invited to a remote retreat alongside eight other guests. The man pulling the strings on this trip is a tech billionaire (Clive Owen) along with his reclusive wife (Brit Marling), and it seems like a perfectly good networking opportunity for Darby—especially when one of the other guests ends up dead, and it’s up to her to prove that a murderer is in their midst. A Murder at the End of the World premieres Tuesday, November 14th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

The Accused

This tense legal drama won Jodie Foster her first Academy Award back in the ‘80s. The Accused tells the story of a woman (Foster) who suffers a horrific sexual assault at the hands of a group of men and a fair share of eager onlookers. While she struggles in the aftermath, she must also come face to face with the injustices of the American legal system when it comes to rape cases. At times harrowing, at others enraging, it’s a significant movie with a powerful performance at its center. The Accused will be available to stream starting Tuesday, November 14th.

What to watch on Max

Julia

Heartwarming and stomach rumbling, Max’s Julia returns for Season 2 this week. The series follows (eventual) celebrity chef Julia Child as she goes from cookbook author to television phenom. While Season 1 tracked the unlikely creation of a cooking show and its subsequent pitfalls, the newest batch of episodes is set to feature Julia (Sarah Lancashire) heading to France to meet with her co-author Simca Beck (Isabella Rossellini) in order to serve up a new cookbook. Food, travel, and Rachel Bloom as a new character await. Season 2 of Julia premieres Thursday, November 16th.

What to watch on Paramount+

Colin From Accounts

With the recently-concluded WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Hollywood has been looking for foreign fare to plug up some of the gaps left in their streaming and broadcast schedules. That’s hardly to make international movies and shows sound like default watch options, though, and Colin From Accounts is happy to prove as such. This hit Aussie sitcom is a rom-com of sorts; I say “of sorts” because it all starts when singles Ashley and Gordon inadvertently cause a car accident and come together to care for a dog (named Colin) injured in the event. Colin From Accounts became available to stream Thursday, November 9th.

The Curse

From the highly idiosyncratic minds of Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie comes The Curse, a new miniseries that flips the narrative of your average HGTV-esque show. Fielder and Emma Stone star as Asher and Whitney Siegel, a newlywed couple with a passion for eco-friendly housing. As they try to get their project going in a struggling New Mexico community, though, the realities of reality television seep in—as does the titular curse that rocks Asher and Whitney’s still-new relationship. It’s a biting satire as well as a cringe comedy, as per usual with Fielder’s work. The Curse premieres on Friday, November 10th for Paramount (PARA)+ with Showtime subscribers.

