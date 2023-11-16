What to Watch on Streaming This Week: November 17-23

There are some familiar faces and voices across streaming platforms this week, from Godzilla and co. to Michael Cera reprising his role as Scott Pilgrim. There’s comedy, murder mysteries and even an inspiring movie about an oft-unrecognized American hero.

What to watch on Netflix

Rustin

A radical biopic that honors one of America’s most undersung heroes, Rustin tells the story of activist Bayard Rustin. If the name isn’t familiar, his achievements surely are: he’s the man who organized the 1963 March on Washington and worked directly with MLK in the mid-20th century. He also happened to be one of the few gay figures in the civil rights movement, a fact that has certainly contributed to how his role has been lost to time. Colman Domingo stars as the civil rights leader, with Aml Ameen, Chris Rock, and Jeffrey Wright in supporting roles. Rustin premieres Friday, November 17th. Read Observer’s review.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

If you thought that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World didn’t have enough cartoonish flair, then you’re in luck—Scott Pilgrim Takes Off lands on streaming this week. The anime-style show follows basically the same plot as the film and comics before it, focusing on the awkward Scott Pilgrim as he falls for a girl named Ramona Flowers. But it’s not just a romance, no; he’s got to fight her seven evil exes if he wants to make things work. Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, and more return to voice their original characters. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres Friday, November 17th.

What to watch on Hulu

Obituary

This Irish import makes for a fun take on the true crime genre. Obituary revolves around Elvira, a woman who makes a living writing obituaries at her local newspaper. It’s not the most exciting occupation, but it’s enough to fill the time and pay the bills. That is, of course, until she’s maybe responsible for a death in town, stumbling upon a new scheme that will get her more bylines—and, of course, more bodies to pile up. In an industry where so many profit off of death and unfortunate accidents, why not this one lowly freelancer? Obituary premieres Tuesday, November 21st.

Fargo

FX consistently strikes gold with its black comedy anthology series Fargo, and Season 5 looks like it’ll be no different. As per usual, the series follows a small town tableau, with some murder and crime thrown in to spice things up. This time around, Juno Temple stars as Dot, a Minnesota housewife whose past catches up to her in a big, bad way. Watching from afar are her stony mother-in-law (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and the local hotshot sheriff (Jon Hamm). Noah Hawley returns to write and direct the season. Season 5 of Fargo premieres Wednesday, November 22nd.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Evil Dead Rise

It can be hard to make a long-running franchise feel alive again, but Evil Dead Rise certainly captured the attention of horror fans and casual viewers alike earlier this year. The film follows an attempted sibling reunion gone horribly wrong, as Beth goes to visit her older sister Ellie. The latter is a single mother to three kids in a building that’s fairly worse for wear, a fact that reveals itself when an earthquake uncovers a strange book. Suffice it to say, something evil lurks within the pages. Evil Dead Rise will be available to stream starting Thursday, November 23rd.

What to watch on Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Godzilla! King Kong! A grown-up, character-driven television series! You can expect all that and more in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Taking place in the world of such kaiju, the show spans many decades. Events kick off in the 1950s, when military man Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell) and a group of scientists first come across the presence of monsters in our world. Sixty years later, the retired Shaw (now cleverly played by Wyatt Russell’s father, Kurt Russell) steps in to help a new group of investigators piece together a decades-long monster mystery. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres Friday, November 17th. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Peacock

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Like Wayne’s World and The Blues Brothers before it, Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain follows in a long line of SNL spin-off films starring some of the comedy series’ most recognizable names and faces. In this case, it’s the three-man sketch group Please Don’t Destroy, whose pre-recorded skits have gone viral some million times over since they joined the show. In The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, the trio (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy) go off on an adventure to find a secret treasure that they hope will change their lives for the better. Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain premieres Friday, November 17th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.