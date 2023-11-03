What’s Leaving Streaming This Month: November 2023

Several film franchises are taking their leave from streaming in November, from superheroes to sci-fi classics to blockbuster book adaptations. Be sure to catch these movies before the end of the month, sequels and stirring dramas and all.

What’s leaving Netflix

Spider-Man

If your spidey senses are tingling, it’s probably because Netflix (NFLX) is about to bid adieu to multiple Spider-Man film franchises. Both Sam Raimi’s early-aughts trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and Marc Webb’s two The Amazing Spider-Man movies will only be streaming for a limited time. Whether you’re in the mood to watch Peter Parker and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) or Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), Spider-Man versus the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) or Spider-Man against the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), you’ve got the pick of the spider-litter. All three Spider-Man movies and both The Amazing Spider-Man films will stream through the end of the month.

What’s leaving Hulu

Die Hard

November has begun, which means Christmas is right around the corner, and there’s no time like the present to watch a beloved holiday classic: Die Hard. The action flick sees Bruce Willis star as NYPD detective John McClane, who’s traveled cross-country to Los Angeles in hopes of reconnecting with his estranged wife at a company party—on Christmas Eve. But instead of romantic holiday hijinks, a terrorist (played by the late Alan Rickman) seeking a nine digit paycheck takes over the building, and McClane is the only one who can stop him. Die Hard is available to stream until the end of the month.

Star Trek

J.J. Abrams was always a genre-minded filmmaker, but it wasn’t until Star Trek that he hit his sci-fi stride. The director brought the legendary series back to the big screen, with Chris Pine starring as Captain James T. Kirk and Zachary Quinto playing Spock. The ensemble cast employed on the USS Enterprise also includes Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña, Simon Pegg, John Cho and the late Anton Yelchin. The film sees the nascent crew stand up against a massive alien threat from another timeline, making for a good watch in this era of multiverse movies. Star Trek streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Max

First Reformed

Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried star in this complex meditation on the state of our world. Paul Schrader writes and directs this quiet A24 feature about a priest (Hawke) who faces doubts and a dwindling congregation. The doom and gloom falling upon his small church is then exacerbated by a local couple; the pregnant Mary (Seyfried) is growing increasingly worried for her husband, a radical environmentalist who’s willing to go to extreme lengths to make a statement. Moody, unsettling and occasionally nihilistic, it’s a bold drama told through unassuming characters. First Reformed streams through the end of the month.

Gone Girl

Where were you the first time you heard Rosamund Pike deliver the infamous “cool girl” monologue in Gone Girl? The David Fincher thriller is full of gasp-worthy moments, toying with its audience about when any number of other shoes will drop. Adapted from the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name, Gone Girl centers on a missing persons case involving Amy Dunne (Pike). Before long, all signs point to her difficult husband, Nick (Ben Affleck), but there’s more than meets the eye with this twist-filled mystery. Gone Girl is available to stream until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Peacock

The Hunger Games

With The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes coming to theaters in a couple of weeks, many are sure to be in the mood for a binge of the original movie series. Katniss Everdeen’s journey from quiet teenager to murderous victor to war hero is one of the best book series-to-screen adaptations this century, made all the more memorable by Jennifer Lawrence’s committed performance. Plus, like Songbirds and Snakes, these movies were able to accumulate some major star power: Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman—the list goes on. All four Hunger Games films stream until the end of the month.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.