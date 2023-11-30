Who to Watch: Charles Melton, Star of ‘May December’

From starting as an ever-present face in the teen scene to crafting an award-winning performance in one of this year’s most thoroughly adult dramas, Charles Melton has come a long way in a few years. The 32-year-old actor has been a part of plenty of zeitgeisty titles, but his role in the new film May December shows that Melton is one to watch.

Talent on teen TV

Melton’s first credits saw him entering the Ryan Murphy-verse of television, with a debut in Glee before a small role in 2011’s Lady Gaga-fronted American Horror Story: Hotel. He’d later pop up in an episode of Murphy anthology series American Horror Stories, making a trio of appearances in the varied work of one of Hollywood’s most powerful showrunners.

That said, Melton is likely best known for his role as Reggie Mantle on the CW’s beloved, bonkers drama Riverdale. The show ran for seven seasons, wrapping up earlier this year, but the actor joined a bit late—he debuted in Season 2, replacing Ross Butler in the role. While Riverdale went through its fair share of ups and downs as a series (and more than a few viral moments), it’s been one of the few shows that the teen-focused CW could really boast about in recent years. Though not one of the show’s core four protagonists, Melton’s Reggie served as everything from football rival to the favored henchman of a local gangster. In a show of colorful, chaotic characters, Melton managed to stand out.

In between seasons of Riverdale, Melton added to his oeuvre of young adult-focused work. He made his mark by becoming the first Asian-American actor to star in a teen romance from a major studio, playing opposite Yara Shahidi in The Sun is Also a Star. He also served as the ostensible object of affection in Ariana Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” music video.

Auteur attention in film and television

With Riverdale officially wrapped up, Melton has moved onto several new projects that demonstrate his range. This year, he took on a guest role in Rian Johnson’s hit series Poker Face. His performance in the Natasha Lyonne-starring procedural has been called a “delightful villainous” turn, and he’s considered an honorable mention amongst the show’s myriad A-list, award-winning guest stars. Melton also took part in Mel Brooks and Nick Kroll’s A History of the World, Part II series on Hulu in a recurring role.

Of course, these small parts can’t compare to the role that Melton is currently being hailed for in Todd Haynes’ May December. In this Mary Kay Letourneau-inspired story, he plays Joe, the man who has been with his much-older significant other Gracie (Julianne Moore) since he was in middle school. Now 36 with one daughter in college and a pair of twins about to graduate high school, Joe feels the weight of empty nest syndrome acutely. A man who grew up too quickly while simultaneously being infantilized and emasculated by his wife, he struggles to grasp the immense wrongness of his situation.

In a movie filled with big swings, a big score, and big performances, it’s Melton’s understated approach that cuts to the bone. He’s awkward in social situations, quietly deferential to his wife and deeply worried about his parenting; his suspended adolescence rears its head in every interaction. Melton plays Joe against the grain of Haynes’ melodrama, against the emotionality and intensity of Moore and co-star Natalie Portman’s performances, and he stands out because of it.

Though awards season hasn’t yet kicked into gear, Melton has already racked up an impressive set of statues. The Gotham Awards, the New York Film Critics Circle, and the prestigious Santa Barbara International Film Festival have all awarded the actor—and more nominations are sure to come.