A Guide to Miami Art Week Satellite Fairs and Shows

Art Miami and Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 are in full swing, with all the associated parties, pop-ups and sundry events, including everything from concerts by Diplo and Lil Wayne to the opening of a temporary Murakami x BLACKPINK collab shop to the “Patina Experience” (an exhibition of the world’s largest Mercedes collection). Venus Williams hosted a dinner with Pace. White Cube hosted its annual dinner at Soho House. And so on. Frankly, an exhaustive list of what to do during Art Week Miami would be exhausting to even contemplate, which is why we’re focusing squarely on the art.

The perfect art fair doesn’t exist, which is precisely why the lengthy lineup of satellite art fairs in Miami is such a delight. Art Basel Miami Beach (the “big fair”) captures the lion’s share of media attention—the $400 million shot in the arm it generates for Miami is certainly noteworthy—but it can be rather stuffy and it’s not the only game in town. Depending on how you define ‘art fair,’ there are at least twenty more fairs and shows in the Greater Miami area that overlap with ABMB, so once you’ve seen all you want to see at Miami Basel, there’s still plenty on view. Below, we look at what’s on at some of the best of the satellite fairs.

AfriKin Art Fair

The AfriKin Art Fair is the nonprofit AfriKin’s annual art exhibition focused on contemporary African and Black Art by rising and mid-career artists. This year’s theme, “The Beauty & Brilliance of Global Africa,” is an exploration of both the influence of ancient Africa on modern-day artists and the ways A.I. could contribute to the democratization of art. Visitors can check out works by more than 30 artists, including Michael Chukes with sculptures that honor the female spirit and photographs by Angèle Etoundi Essamba and Delphine Diallo. Artworks on show include Benin bronzes and textiles along with paintings of all kinds. Admission is free.

Where: Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126th Street

When: Through Dec. 10

Alcova Miami

This is the first edition of Alcova for Miami Art Week 2023 and, as with other editions of the fair, will serve as a platform for the people, companies and institutions defining modern design culture and shaping its future. In Miami, it showcases more than 35 projects at the intersection of contemporary design practice, craftsmanship and artistic practice, including designer and artist Adarsh Nellore’s “(Un)objects,” a selection of unconventional, human-centered objets d’art created using 3D scanning technology and news culptural techniques. Admission is free.

Where: The Gold Dust Motel, 7700 Biscayne Blvd.

When: Through Dec. 10

Art Beat Miami

Now in its tenth year, Art Beat Miami showcases works by rising and established artists from Haiti, the Caribbean and African American Diasporas and around the world. With not only painters and sculptors but also performers and musicians, this art fair could be described as a festival, as it brings together multidisciplinary artists for exhibitions and other events in a unique cultural exchange that includes artist exhibitions and performances; conversations with local and international artists; an outdoor festival of art, music and food; and more. Admission is free.

Where: Caribbean Marketplace; Joseph Caleb Center; Brightline Miami

When: Through Dec. 10

Aqua Art Miami

Aqua Art Miami, now in its 17th year, transforms an entire boutique South Beach hotel into a maze of mini-galleries featuring the work of hundreds of local artists and artists from around the world, including Benito Esquenazi, Flor Godward, Nathalia Delgado, Laura Marmol and Jenny Chandler. This fair has a fresh, cool vibe that brings together collectors, curators and art lovers in a space that’s relaxed and intimate. Passes cost between $20 and $285, with admission free for children 12 and under.

Where: Aqua Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave.

When: Through Dec. 10

CHROMA

CHROMA is Lucid Design District’s annual group exhibit that showcases a curated selection of paintings, fiber art, sculptures and digital art. This year, CHROMA, which is in its second edition, is showing works by artists like Adriana Mangupli, Alejandra Stier, Anne Beatriz, Emilie Gosselin, Francisco Cortes, Sandra De Souza, Simi Bhandari, Tanja Ličina, Victoria Lopez and Wynn Gay.

Where: Lucid Design District, 10-12 NE 41 St.

When: Through Dec. 19

Context

Art Miami is the city’s longest-running contemporary art fair showcasing paintings, drawings, sculptures, NFTs, video pieces, photos and prints by major artists and rising art world stars presented by more than 170 international contemporary and modern art galleries. Meanwhile, its sister fair, Context, highlights the works of boundary-pushing artists represented by more than 70 galleries from around the world. Passes cost between $40 and $285.

Where: One Herald Plaza, NE 14th St.

When: Through Dec. 10

Fridge Art Fair

The chill and unassuming Fridge Art Fair was founded in New York City to showcase a range of anti-commercial art and first came to Miami in 2013. This year’s edition, dubbed “The Rainbow Popsicle Edition,” ​​is dedicated to late Fridge Miami co-director Cara Hunter Viera and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. Artists exhibiting include Ignacio Font, Jean Blackwell Font, Battle Funk, Claudia Garcia, Perla Sofia Gonzalez, Jefre Harwoods, Michelle Hill, Dayle Ginsburg and many more. Admission is free (though registration is encouraged), and it’s worth mentioning that Fridge Art Fair is possibly the most pet-friendly Miami art fair.

Where: Courtyard Miami Coconut Grove, 2649 S Bayshore Dr.

When: Through Dec. 10

Ink Art Fair

Ink Art Fair is unique among Miami art fairs in that it primarily showcases works on paper—with, as the fair notes on its website, some notable exceptions. On view are pieces by a range of artists, with everything from Roy Lichtenstein, John Baldessari, Andy Warhol and Alex Katz masterworks to works by contemporary artists including Kelly Reemtsen, Heather Gwen Martin and Diana Copperwhite. Admission is free.

Where: Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Avenue

When: Through Dec. 10

NADA Art Fair

Now in its 21st year in Miami, the New Art Dealers Alliance NADA Art Fair elevates rising artists and young gallerists. In 2023, NADA has works brought by 139 galleries from 50 cities, and “Curated Spotlight,” a special section curated by Jenée-Daria Strand, Assistant Curator at Public Art Fund, features eight presentations from select galleries. According to Strand, “Each artist’s work exemplifies an exciting multi-modal creative practice, whether in physical form or conceptual thought, and reflects the creative ethos emerging across the art world today.” Passes are $55 for regular single-day admission, $35 for seniors and students with ID and free for children 12 and under.

Where: Ice Palace Studios, 1400 North Miami Ave.

When: Through Dec. 9

Pinta Miami

Pinta Miami, now in its seventeenth edition, showcases the best in Latin American and Hispanic creativity. This year’s fair is divided into three sections: the Main area of the fair plus RADAR and Next, curated by Irene Gelfman, the new global curator of Pinta Art, and Giuliana Vidarte respectively. RADAR offers fairgoers a chance to engage more deeply with artists, and Next highlights emerging galleries. Passes range from $20 to $60.

Where: The Hangar, 3385 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove

When: Through Dec. 10

Prizm Art Fair

In 2023, Prizm Art Fair presents “Civilization Is Not Civil,” which explores the idea that civilizations are “rarely built by consent, but instead through acts of overt and/or covert violence, and manipulation.” There are several sections beyond the main fair (Prizm Panels, Prizm Perform, Prizm Film and Prizm Preview), but the entire program highlights artists from Africa and the global African Diaspora. This year’s exhibiting artists hail from Barbados, Kenya, Martinique, Portugal, Uganda, South Africa, the United Kingdom and elsewhere, represented by galleries including Dozie Arts, Filo Sofi Arts, Overdue Recognition and The Bishop Gallery. Passes start at $35.

Where: The Omni Building, 1501 Biscayne Blvd.

When: Through Dec. 10

Satellite Art Show

Miami’s Satellite Art Show, with its search-optimized name and history of causing mild controversy, is in its ninth edition, aiming once again to offer “an honest and authentic art experience.” This year, it transformed 6,000 square feet of retail space into a labyrinth of more than 30 immersive installations. These include: “a meat sweats meat installation, a romanesque fiber colosseum, multiple immersive virtual reality projects, a spanking installation, live music stages, a disaster chapel, vagina plates, Shibari rope art” with a Halloween theme, in keeping with the venue. Register for free entry.

Where: Halloween Megastore, 700 Lincoln Road

When: Through Dec. 10

SCOPE Art Show

By day, SCOPE Art Show presents the work of 110 contemporary artists hailing from 23 countries, presented by 70 galleries. Artists on show this year include Melissa Herrington, Lucy Sparrow, BK Adams, Jeremy Pope, Kristen Hart, Angela and Gabriel Collazo, Brett Loving and Chrys Roboras. There are also musical performances, panel discussions, meditation and yoga. And when the sun goes down, SCOPE becomes one of the hottest party spots on the beach. Passes cost $60.

Where: The pavilion on the beach at Ocean Drive and 8th St.

When: Through Dec. 10

Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami

Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami are among the oldest Miami art fairs and highlight young and international galleries. The former presents the work of career artists, studios and galleries while the latter is a curated gallery-only contemporary fair. Together, they offer collectors and art lovers the opportunity to browse works by more than 1,000 artists in more than 100,000 square feet of exhibition space. For budget-conscious collectors, Red Dot’s Discoveries Collection showcases affordable pieces priced at $5,000 or less.

Where: Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 2217 NW 5th Avenue

When: Through Dec. 10

Untitled Art Fair

Untitled Art Fair, another of the big ticket Miami fairs, has once again staked its tents in the sands of Miami Beach. Curatorial themes for this edition include “Gender Equality in the Arts” and “Curating in the Digital Age,” and there’s the usual focus on highlighting the work of artists represented by local galleries. Don’t miss Ernesto Restrepo Morillo’s signature potatoes (of which you can take a bundle home). Passes cost $55 for single-day admission.

Where: The beach at Ocean Drive and 12th St.

When: Through Dec. 6–Dec 12; $45.