The Best of Baha Mar: The Ultimate Guide to the Bahamian Resort

Baha Mar is one of the best Caribbean island destinations for Bahamian bites, beverages and fun in the sun. The entire resort is home to three different hotels along with a massive casino, several pools, over 45 restaurants and more. Whether you’re looking to lounge on the beach or sip daiquiris all day long by the pool, we’ve got you covered on how to experience the best of Baha Mar.

Where to Stay

Rosewood Baha Mar

When it comes to luxury, Rosewood Baha Mar is at the top of the list. The sophisticated rooms have a beachy and relaxed ambiance that fits perfectly with the Bahamian lifestyle. With 225 rooms and premium villas, there is a variety of accommodation options for every kind of traveler and group. Though Baha Mar guests typically get access to each resort’s restaurants and pools, the Cabana pool is exclusive to Rosewood guests, allowing you to kick back and relax in peace.

Grand Hyatt Reserve

Located within the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the Grand Hyatt Reserve is a more exclusive and upscale tower that features lavish suite-only accommodations. Booking the Grand Hyatt Reserve means enjoying sweeping views, having a 24/7 butler and getting access to exclusive bites and wine service in the lobby. The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is also the most centrally located hotel at the resort, allowing you to be in the center of the action and within close proximity to the best restaurants, bars and beach clubs.

SLS Hotel

Those hoping to enjoy a buzzy, social weekend in the Bahamas should book a room at the SLS Hotel. This trendy pink hotel is always buzzing with guests looking to party by the pool or hit up Skybar for a rooftop drink at sunset. Each of the 299 rooms at the SLS Baha Mar boasts a rainfall shower, premium bedding and a chic, design-forward ambiance. The property is also the closest hotel to the famous Baha Bay Waterpark.

Where to Eat

CinKo Asian Latino Grill

Enjoy a blend of Latin American flavors when you dine at CinKo Asian Latino Grill. This Kosher-certified eatery is tucked away on the lower level of the Grand Hyatt, and the expansive menu ensures that there is something for every kind of craving. The sushi rolls and ceviche are the most popular items.

Costa

Perhaps the most beautiful restaurant at Baha Mar, Costa is located at the Rosewood and greets guests with koi fish-filled ponds, vibrant shades of pink and orange and one-of-a-kind swing seats. Indulge in a fusion of Mexican flavors in one of the open-air cabana areas as you sip on a passion fruit-forward cocktail. Start with the herb guacamole before moving on to the lobster tacos.

Katsuya

Katsuya is a beloved sushi restaurant that boasts a sleek, Japanese-inspired interior and an innovative menu that uses the freshest ingredients. In addition to sushi, Katsuya also serves an impressive array of robata dishes. Some signature items that you won’t want to miss include the crispy rice with spicy tuna and the miso-marinated black cod.

Cafe Boulud

Located at the Rosewood Baha Mar, Cafe Boulud is a French favorite helmed by chef Daniel Boulud. The bright and artsy interior makes you feel like you’re dining at a neighborhood bistro in France, but the menu has an upscale theme that includes everything from foie gras to spiny lobster. If you want to get a well-rounded experience, opt for the six-course tasting menu with the wine pairing.

Where to Drink

Manor Bar

Manor Bar is a Rosewood signature, and it’s without a doubt the best place for a quality glass of wine or elevated cocktail at Baha Mar. The classic, library-esque bar hosts live music in the evenings, and there is even a charming outdoor patio with a few tables where you can sit if you need a breath of fresh island air. Sip on a smoking cocktail or a rich glass of pinot noir as you people-watch and nibble on complimentary bar snacks like nuts and olives.

Marcus Up Top

As the name suggests, Marcus Up Top sits above Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House. The ocean views from this lounge are breathtaking, and they’ll definitely make you want to sip on something in a coconut. Enjoy the island breeze in this open-air bar as you watch the sun set over the Caribbean.

Skybar

Skybar at SLS Baha Mar is one of the coolest places for an evening nightcap or hours of dancing. This hip rooftop showcases sweeping views of the ocean and surrounding island and often hosts popular DJs to spin on the weekends. The cocktails are creative and fresh, ranging from spirit-forward libations to fruity and easy-to-drink concoctions.

What to Do

Lounge at the Pool

With 11 different swimming pools to choose from, there is no shortage of lounge space at Baha Mar. From adult-only pools to a spectacular grotto that offers a peek at sea turtles and sharks through a glass window that looks into the marine sanctuary, the possibilities are endless. Plus, there are plenty of pool bars where you can order something frozen and fruity along with local snacks. Sip on a Miami Vice or frozen daiquiri while you catch a tan in one of the recliners.

Get a Massage

Sense Spa at the Rosewood Baha Mar is the ultimate place for a therapeutic massage or hydrating facial. The Sense Journeys include some of the most divine treatments, such as the exfoliating Arawak Body-Balance. If you want to keep things simple, stick with the restorative Sense Signature Massage before getting a blowout at the salon.

Rent a Cabana at the Beach Club

The private beach club at Baha Bay offers an infinity-edge pool with an uninterrupted view of the crystal clear waters. Renting a private cabana is the perfect way to make the most of this exclusive area. Guests who rent a cabana are given a bottle of rose and a fresh fruit platter, but you can also order sushi and other bites from 25° North.