The Most Luxurious Hotels in Bali for a Wellness Escape

Bali’s appeal is often attributed to its surf breaks and vibrant nightlife. While it is celebrated for its beaches, bars and eclectic gastronomic experiences, Bali’s natural beauty and calm atmosphere also offer an ideal setting for a rejuvenating wellness retreat. Bali offers more than a vacation; it’s a holistic escape where lush landscapes, ancient temples and attentive hospitality converge, inviting you to unwind with mind and body therapies amidst the island’s tranquility.

From experiential spa treatments and yoga sessions to cultural immersion, these resorts blend luxurious accommodations with Balinese traditions, allowing visitors to rejuvenate against the backdrop of oceans, jungles and rice terraces. These are the best hotels for a wellness escape to Bali.

647Q+GP, Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia

Nestled along the pristine shores of Jimbaran Bay, Ayana is renowned for its array of unique therapies. Healing is central to Ayana’s ethos, with activities like aquatonic therapy, which uses heated seawater and different water jet massage intensities to stimulate blood circulation, tonicity and muscular rehabilitation. It is followed by hydrotherapy, which includes a dry sauna and steam room, for further relaxation. Ayana boasts 14 pools; the most notable are the Ocean Beach Pool and a personal favorite, the River Pool, a hidden, tranquil gem surrounded by trees.

Banjar Jl. Raya Tebola, Telaga Tawang, Kec. Sidemen, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80864, Indonesia

Samanvaya is an award-winning, adults-only luxury resort in Sidemen Valley. Samanvaya encourages guests to immerse themselves in the surrounding natural landscape by exploring the rice terraces and hidden waterfalls and partaking in authentic local ceremonies. The Ananda Spa offers mind and body healing therapies like chakra balancing, which aims to restore energy flow through a combination of massages using essential oil blends and crystals. Some of the most popular treatments are the hot bamboo massage, which uses heated bamboo stalks to massage the muscles, and the Shirodhara treatment, an Ayurvedic therapy that consists of a full body massage and dripping herbal medicated oils on the forehead.

Br. Nagi, Jl. Lanyahan, Petulu, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

Perched on the edge of Ubud’s jungle valley, Viceroy Bali offers an experiential wellness retreat through its scenic treks and temple visits. Guests can also participate in Balinese offering lessons, where they learn to create traditional designs using coconut leaves, later offered at a temple. The Akoya Spa blends Western techniques with Balinese wellness traditions like sacred rites and sound healing. Aside from traditional massages and therapies, Akoya also offers various IV therapies to treat concerns like sleep quality, fatigue, lack of energy and even acne. Plus, if staying on your feet is your idea of a wellness escape, there are also cooking classes, Balinese dance lessons, a rice paddy walk and cycling adventures.

Jalan Desa Sawangan, Benoa, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Revīvō is a haven for self-discovery through its mindful practices, movement classes, meditation and spa treatments. The Nūtriō restaurant and bar offers a wide selection of organic dishes, with keto, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options. Throughout the stay, guests choose between six immersive retreats. Each one is tailored to meet individual wellness needs, from personalized nutrition to workout recommendations. The retreats include meditation, yoga, spa treatments and stress-relieving exercises, and the resort goes above and beyond with in-room touches, with lavender bath rituals and special breathing lamps to aid in sleep.

Jl. Raya Kedewatan, Kedewatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

Amandari is perched on the verdant rim of the Ayung River Gorge and pays homage to the architecture of traditional Balinese villages. Winding pathways link the stand-alone guest suites, while the infinity pools overlook the terraced rice fields. Beyond its physical allure, Amandari offers three distinct private experiences: temple tours, treks and spiritual healing. The in-house resident spiritual healer, Bagjo Indrijanto, offers spiritual reading, meditation and divine energy healing. Guests can also partake in Indonesian rituals like Mandi Rempah, which features a massage with ginger and clove, a body wrap of red clay and nutmeg and a coconut milk and lavender bath.

Bay, Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Four Seasons Bali’s Healing Village Spa blends ancient traditions and contemporary wellness, inviting guests to experience rituals curated by expert healers. A favorite is The Illume Room, Bali’s first surround sound spa suite, which heals through light, sound and color therapy. Four Seasons also features a sustainable bar workshop, where guests can learn about crafting zero-waste cocktails and Bali’s ancient Arak traditions.