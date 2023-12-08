Shopping

The Best Holiday Candles to Light Up at Home

Bring on the festive cheer with these cozy candles.

A festive candle is the best way to usher in the holiday season.

The most festive time of year has arrived, and if you’re wondering how to amp up the cheerful atmosphere at home without going overboard on the holiday decorations, then might we suggest lighting up a fittingly cozy candle? The best holiday candles instantly amp up the joyful ambiance in any room, and while a fragrant votive is always a nice addition to the decor situation no matter the season, there’s no denying that winter is peak candle time. After all, we tend to spend more time at home when the weather is particularly frigid, so why not enhance the mood with a comforting candle?

There’s a holiday candle for every scent preference, with classic winter aromas like fir, pine, and spruce, as well as warm amber, festive sweet vanilla and spicy cinnamon. These festive bougies also happen to make excellent holiday gifts, whether you want to stow them below the Christmas tree or bring one as a hostess present for all those holiday parties you have coming up. Below, see the loveliest holiday scented candles to light up right now.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.

  • Carrière Frères.

    Carrière Frères Siberian Pine & Candied Ginger Candle

    Is there anything more peak holiday than fresh pine needles *and* ginger? This dreamy votive is the perfect combo of woodsy and spicy.

    $85, Shop Now
  • Glasshouse Fragrances.

    Glasshouse Fragrances Winter Wonderland Candle

    Glasshouse Fragrances makes some of the more fragrant scented candles out there; these votives will truly fill your home with the loveliest aroma, which is just what you want around the holidays. This Winder Wonderland soy candle exudes a fresh and warming scent of pine needles, eucalyptus, fir balsam and apple, along with spruce, red fruits and a grounding base note of cedarwood. The festive gold vessel is just *chef’s kiss.*

    $55, Shop Now
  • Otherland.

    Otherland Cinnamon Musk

    If you love adding that extra dash of cinnamon to your morning coffee, you’ll adore this festive coconut and soy wax hand-poured candle, which will perfume your home with a combination of cinnamon, almond and amber.

    $40, Shop Now
  • green candle
    Lafco.

    Lafco Woodland Spruce

    Bring the magical forest vibe inside with this woodsy candle, featuring birch, palo santo and evergreen spruce, plus fir balsam and juniper berries that add a sweeter touch.

    $75, Shop Now
  • Aerangis.

    Aerangis No. 102 Silver Skyline

    There’s nothing like New York City during the holidays, and that cheerful mood is what inspired the balsam, suede, cedarwood and citrus perfume of this Aerangis candle.

    $78, Shop Now
  • Diptyque Délice Scented Candle
    Diptyque.

    Diptyque Paris Délice Scented Candle

    Diptyque’s luxurious candles are always a treat, but the French perfumer’s limited edition holiday Délice votive is a special and truly festive one, with an unexpected bouquet of dates, vanilla and patchouli.

    $50, Shop Now
  • Common Heir.

    Common Heir & Everything Nice Candle

    Sit back and breathe in the Christmas cheer of this cardamom, sandalwood, chestnut and clove-scented candle.

    $68, Now
  • Maison Francis Kurkdjian Jasmin Dhiver Candle
    Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

    Maison Francis Kurkdjian Jasmin Dhiver Candle

    Those who prefer floral and fruity aromas will gravitate towards this luxurious, limited edition candle inspired by a snow-capped flower garden, with hints of jasmine and more unexpected mango, all in a fancy Limoges porcelain vessel.

    $105, Shop Now
  • green three wick candle
    Aromatique.

    Aromatique The Smell of Tree Hearth Candle

    If you want a classic Christmas tree scent, look no further than this three-wick candle, which will fill your home with a mixture of pine, cedar leaf, fir balsam, bay leaf, clove and moss.

    $26, Shop Now
  • Trudon Altaïr candle
    Trudon.

    Trudon Altaïr Candle

    Iconic candlemaker Trudon’s holiday collection features a few chic votives, but this particular Altaïr aroma definitely stands out, with oud accented by cedarwood, sandalwood, leather and softer florals like rose and peonies.

    $148, Shop Now
  • Nest New York Holiday 3-Wick Scented Candle
    Nest New York.

    Nest New York Holiday 3-Wick Scented Candle

    Get in the celebratory spirit with this festive Nest New York votive. Inspired by the holiday season, it’s a dazzling mix of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon, plus a subtle dash of vanilla and amber.

    $80, Shop Now
  • Heretic Dirty Gingerbread Candle
    Heretic.

    Heretic Dirty Gingerbread Candle

    Think of this gingerbread votive as a spicy Christmas cookie, but in candle form. There’s sweetness from the raw burnt sugar and vanilla, which is offset by ginger, black pepper, cloves, nutmeg and finally, warm white tonka beans.

    $70, Shop Now
  • Harlem Candle Co. Josephine Luxury Candle
    Harlem Candle Co.

    Harlem Candle Co. Josephine Luxury Candle

    This warm candle scent is inspired Josephine Baker’s boudoir, with indulgent notes of Moroccan rose, Indian jasmine, amber, tonka bean and sandalwood.

    $48, Shop Now
  • Byredo.

    Byredo Symphonique

    Byredo’s new Symphonique candle is a dreamy holiday-ready mixture of orange, anise, ginger, clove and cedarwood, for a unique, spicy take on a woodsy bouquet.

    $94, Shop Now
  • Voluspa.

    Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée

    Instantly set a celebratory atmosphere with this bright and bubbly candle, thanks to notes of sparkling wine, oak, rose petals and pomelo. Made of a coconut wax blend, it offers an impressive 250-hour burn time.

    $225, Shop Now
  • Phlur.

    Phlur Wild Balsam

    Phlur is perhaps best known for their viral Missing Person perfume, but the brand also offers some very good candles, including this festive, wintery choice featuring a combination of the classic pine needles and balsam fir, with juniper, amber and cedarwood and fresh bergamot.

    $45, Shop Now
  • AveSeena.

    AveSeena Cashmere Cocoa Candle

    Dreaming about bundling up in a lush cashmere blanket while sipping on a hot chocolate? Same here, which is why you’ll love this candle that exudes a delicious vanilla, lavender, coffee, cocoa and lemon scent.

    $49, Shop Now
  • Anecdote Candles.

    Anecdote Candles Spiked & Spiced

    This candle will fill your home with the warming, comforting and spicy smell of mulled wine, with orange, cinnamon and red currant.

    $34, Shop Now
  • Baobab Collection.

    Baobab Collection Bohomania Django Candle

    You deserve a treat this season, like this splurge-worthy cinnamon, amber and cashmere wood-scented candle, which boasts an impressive burn time of 400 hours, for *so* much festive ambiance.

    $420, Shop Now
