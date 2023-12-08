The Best Holiday Candles to Light Up at Home

The most festive time of year has arrived, and if you’re wondering how to amp up the cheerful atmosphere at home without going overboard on the holiday decorations, then might we suggest lighting up a fittingly cozy candle? The best holiday candles instantly amp up the joyful ambiance in any room, and while a fragrant votive is always a nice addition to the decor situation no matter the season, there’s no denying that winter is peak candle time. After all, we tend to spend more time at home when the weather is particularly frigid, so why not enhance the mood with a comforting candle?
There’s a holiday candle for every scent preference, with classic winter aromas like fir, pine, and spruce, as well as warm amber, festive sweet vanilla and spicy cinnamon. These festive bougies also happen to make excellent holiday gifts, whether you want to stow them below the Christmas tree or bring one as a hostess present for all those holiday parties you have coming up. Below, see the loveliest holiday scented candles to light up right now.
Carrière Frères Siberian Pine & Candied Ginger Candle
Is there anything more peak holiday than fresh pine needles *and* ginger? This dreamy votive is the perfect combo of woodsy and spicy.
Glasshouse Fragrances Winter Wonderland Candle
Glasshouse Fragrances makes some of the more fragrant scented candles out there; these votives will truly fill your home with the loveliest aroma, which is just what you want around the holidays. This Winder Wonderland soy candle exudes a fresh and warming scent of pine needles, eucalyptus, fir balsam and apple, along with spruce, red fruits and a grounding base note of cedarwood. The festive gold vessel is just *chef’s kiss.*
Otherland Cinnamon Musk
If you love adding that extra dash of cinnamon to your morning coffee, you’ll adore this festive coconut and soy wax hand-poured candle, which will perfume your home with a combination of cinnamon, almond and amber.
Lafco Woodland Spruce
Bring the magical forest vibe inside with this woodsy candle, featuring birch, palo santo and evergreen spruce, plus fir balsam and juniper berries that add a sweeter touch.
Aerangis No. 102 Silver Skyline
There’s nothing like New York City during the holidays, and that cheerful mood is what inspired the balsam, suede, cedarwood and citrus perfume of this Aerangis candle.
Diptyque Paris Délice Scented Candle
Diptyque’s luxurious candles are always a treat, but the French perfumer’s limited edition holiday Délice votive is a special and truly festive one, with an unexpected bouquet of dates, vanilla and patchouli.
Common Heir & Everything Nice Candle
Sit back and breathe in the Christmas cheer of this cardamom, sandalwood, chestnut and clove-scented candle.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Jasmin Dhiver Candle
Those who prefer floral and fruity aromas will gravitate towards this luxurious, limited edition candle inspired by a snow-capped flower garden, with hints of jasmine and more unexpected mango, all in a fancy Limoges porcelain vessel.
Aromatique The Smell of Tree Hearth Candle
If you want a classic Christmas tree scent, look no further than this three-wick candle, which will fill your home with a mixture of pine, cedar leaf, fir balsam, bay leaf, clove and moss.
Trudon Altaïr Candle
Iconic candlemaker Trudon’s holiday collection features a few chic votives, but this particular Altaïr aroma definitely stands out, with oud accented by cedarwood, sandalwood, leather and softer florals like rose and peonies.
Nest New York Holiday 3-Wick Scented Candle
Get in the celebratory spirit with this festive Nest New York votive. Inspired by the holiday season, it’s a dazzling mix of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon, plus a subtle dash of vanilla and amber.
Heretic Dirty Gingerbread Candle
Think of this gingerbread votive as a spicy Christmas cookie, but in candle form. There’s sweetness from the raw burnt sugar and vanilla, which is offset by ginger, black pepper, cloves, nutmeg and finally, warm white tonka beans.
Harlem Candle Co. Josephine Luxury Candle
This warm candle scent is inspired Josephine Baker’s boudoir, with indulgent notes of Moroccan rose, Indian jasmine, amber, tonka bean and sandalwood.
Byredo Symphonique
Byredo’s new Symphonique candle is a dreamy holiday-ready mixture of orange, anise, ginger, clove and cedarwood, for a unique, spicy take on a woodsy bouquet.
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée
Instantly set a celebratory atmosphere with this bright and bubbly candle, thanks to notes of sparkling wine, oak, rose petals and pomelo. Made of a coconut wax blend, it offers an impressive 250-hour burn time.
Phlur Wild Balsam
Phlur is perhaps best known for their viral Missing Person perfume, but the brand also offers some very good candles, including this festive, wintery choice featuring a combination of the classic pine needles and balsam fir, with juniper, amber and cedarwood and fresh bergamot.
AveSeena Cashmere Cocoa Candle
Dreaming about bundling up in a lush cashmere blanket while sipping on a hot chocolate? Same here, which is why you’ll love this candle that exudes a delicious vanilla, lavender, coffee, cocoa and lemon scent.
Anecdote Candles Spiked & Spiced
This candle will fill your home with the warming, comforting and spicy smell of mulled wine, with orange, cinnamon and red currant.
Baobab Collection Bohomania Django Candle
You deserve a treat this season, like this splurge-worthy cinnamon, amber and cashmere wood-scented candle, which boasts an impressive burn time of 400 hours, for *so* much festive ambiance.