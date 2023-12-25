Jackson Hole, Wyoming is known for its world-class luxury hospitality, thrilling winter sports and pristine natural vistas, but ski resorts like Caldera House, the high-end hotels in Jackson Hole and the lively après-ski scene aren’t the only draws. Art abounds in this cozy Western mountain town, which has just over 12,000 residents yet is also home to its own art museum (the National Museum of Wildlife Art), a 78,000-square-foot cultural campus and a lot of public art, from Ben Roth’s Watch for Deer to Mama Mimi, a Thomas Dambo troll. It also has many wonderful art galleries that attract art lovers and the culturally curious in the winter months and during Jackson Hole’s off season.

There’s a distinct vibe to the Jackson Hole art scene, thanks in part to a vibrant and enduring artistic community. Jackson Hole restaurants and cafes have shown art since the 1930s, and according to Jackson Hole Magazine, the area’s first year-round resident artist was painter Conrad Schwiering, who settled here in 1947, selling his art in the town square. Many more followed, drawn to Jackson Hole by both the natural beauty and the growing number of galleries, exhibits and art fairs.

Today, there are scores of local artists, and many of the art galleries in Jackson Hole showcase works focused on the unique culture of Jackson and the American West. This uniqueness, along with a schedule of art events like the Jackson Hole Fall Arts Festival and the sales at Jackson Hole Art Auction, have cemented the valley as a must-visit arts destination.

No visit to the area would be complete without a visit to some of the aforementioned Jackson Hole art galleries, which have everything from modern Contemporary art to Western art to photo prints, design pieces and jewelry. Below, we’ve put together a roundup of some of the best Jackson Hole art galleries to help you plan your next adventure. Keep in mind, however, that it’s not an exhaustive list—there are something like thirty art galleries in Jackson Hole, and they’re all worth a visit.

The Best Art Galleries in Jackson Hole

Heather James Fine Art

One of a global network of galleries with locations in New York, L.A., London and Basel, Heather James Fine Art in Jackson Hole offers an unmatched selection of artwork paired with white glove advisory services, lectures, salons and tours. The gallery’s expertly curated exhibitions are museum-quality, with a focus on high-profile artists and historical and contemporary themes. Recent exhibitions have included works by Andy Warhol, Herb Alpert and Max Pelligrini, and artists on view include Jim Dine and James Rosenquist.

Diehl Gallery

Formerly Meyer-Milagros Gallery, Diehl Gallery in Jackson Hole specializes in domestic and international Contemporary art for a global audience of private collectors, corporate art consultants, architects and interior designers. Headed by art dealer Mariam Alaskari Diehl, the gallery showcases the work of both world-renowned and emerging artists, with a focus on painting and sculpture. In the winter months, Diehl Gallery hosts regular evening Après-Ski & Art hours with wine and hot chocolate (ski attire welcome). Currently on view are works by Claire Brewster with pieces by Ray Phillips coming soon.

Astoria Fine Art

Astoria Fine Art is a highlight of the Jackson Hole art scene, with a wide variety of works by Contemporary and historical artists from twenty states and five countries. The gallery specializes in boundary pushing Western, wildlife and nature art in oils, watercolors and other mediums, including bronze sculpture. Notable artists on the gallery’s roster include Dean Mitchell and Ewoud de Groot as well as watercolorist Joseph Alleman, sculptor Gerald Balciar, painter Chris Bacon and painter D. Eleinne Basa.

Horizon Fine Art Gallery

Barbara Nowak’s Horizon Fine Art Gallery is a Jackson Hole staple, having been founded in 1998. As with many of the local galleries, it showcases primarily Western art while also showing some of the best in Contemporary art by domestic and international artists. In addition to paintings, fine art photography and sculpture, the gallery exhibits jewelry, furnishings, design pieces and woodworking to highlight the area’s diversity of expression. New arrivals include works by mixed media artist Dewey James, painter Benjamin Walter and mosaic artist Kelly Nygard.

Turner Fine Art

Under principal owner and artist Kathryn Mapes Turner, downtown Jackson Hole’s Turner Fine Art showcases world-class, museum-quality wildlife and landscape art that celebrates the beauty of the region. The gallery is known for its unique approach—more than just a place to buy art, it aims to help visitors and clients gain a broader understanding and appreciation of the natural world and the creativity of its nationally renowned artists. Recent group exhibitions featured Jacob Aguiar, Gunnar Tryggmo, Millie Whipplesmith Plank, Mitch Baird and Bethanne Kinsella Cople.

The Brookover Gallery

Since 2001, The Brookover Gallery has showcased the beautiful landscape photography of renowned artist David Brookover, in addition to that of fine art photographers such as Rudy Atallah, Gregory Essayan and Amr El-shafei. The gallery, which spans two floors, has a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Brookover is often on site to discuss his work with visitors and buyers. What makes the photographers on view different from those at many other galleries that show photography is that Brookover specializes in traditional printing processes including platinum/palladium, photogravure, bromoil and silver gelatin on handmade Japanese Gampi, Kozo and Mitsumata papers and historical French papers. The resulting archival photographs are available in custom frames.

Altamira Fine Art

Altamira Fine Art specializes in the exhibition, purchase and sale of Western Contemporary artwork in two galleries: one in Jackson Hole and one in Scottsdale, Arizona. The art on view encompasses a range of mediums, from oil and acrylic paintings to contemporary glass work and bronze sculpture to digital art installations. For art lovers, the gallery hosts several artist receptions and talks most months. For estates, design firms and corporate entities, it offers help with collection assembly, auctions, curation and conservation. Recent exhibitions featured the work of Jivan Lee, Geoffrey Gersten, Mary Roberson and Ben Steele.