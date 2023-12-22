The 18 Greatest New U.S. Hotels to Open in 2023

Let’s call 2023 what it was: The grand renaissance of travel in the post-pandemic world. And oh, what a revival it’s been, marked by the debut of some truly spectacular hotels. While the globe trotted out its international marvels, it was right here in our backyard where the magic really happened. We saw the curtain rise on extraordinary properties that didn’t just climb to the zenith of hotel luxury; they redefined it, offering gateways to experiences we never imagined possible.

Just pulling back hotel curtains? That’s old news. Imagine instead being greeted by a Sedona sunrise, the red rock mesas igniting in a blaze of color, the ancient terrain unfolding like your own personal adventure zone. Or envision yourself plunging into a rooftop haven in the pulsing heart of NYC, with city lights shimmering below like a sea of jewels. Hotels that deliver these kinds of moments transcend the ordinary; they’re springboards to the extraordinary, tailored for the traveler who craves more than the usual. Far from typical, these places lead the pack in sustainability and community engagement, and offer a genuine, unfiltered view into the heart of their destinations. They’re not just about luxury; they’re about a deeper connection, a new way of experiencing and understanding the world around us.

This is your invitation to ditch the script and rewrite your travel narrative. Leave the guidebooks collecting dust and embrace the unknown. In 2023, hotels became more than just a place to sleep. They served diligently as catalysts for your next epic trip. So, pack your sense of wonder and your thirst for the extraordinary, because this year, the world is your oyster and these hotels are the pearls waiting to be discovered.

72 300 Maheawalu Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Awaken your inner adventurer at Rosewood Kona Village, a newly-reborn paradise nestled on the Big Island’s sacred shores. Here, Hawaiian traditions fuse with modern zest. Spread over 81 acres of oceanfront territory, 150 guest hales (traditional bungalows) dot the landscape, each a nod to the Polynesian spirit of the archipelago. Rosewood Kona Village is a portal to a world of enriching experiences: Rejuvenate your senses at the Asaya Spa, test your mettle at the world-renowned Kona Country Club or embark on a journey of cultural discovery with knowledgeable guides.

5520 Ka Haku Rd, Princeville, HI 96722

On the hunt for Kauai’s ultimate stay? Zero in on the 1. Commanding Princeville atop a bluff, just a quick 15-minute drive from the stunning Hanalei Beach, this hotel is a standout in biophilic design, melding flawlessly with its viridescent surroundings. Dive into the beach next door, ride the waves at a legendary surf spot just moments away, or wander through a nearby town brimming with charm. For those with a passion for wellness and local flavors, the 1 offers a journey through Kauaʻi’s culinary landscape with cooking classes, Hawaiian medicinal treatments and farm tours at Common Ground and Kauaʻi Farmacy. Embrace a program dedicated to rejuvenation and renewal, featuring treatments and experiences aimed at enhancing mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. Start your day with a morning stretch, explore nature on guided walks and cycling tours and find harmony in vibrational sound healing sessions.

40 Trinity Pl, Boston, MA 02116

Prepare to be swept off your feet by Raffles Boston, a 147-room and 146-residence fortress of style. Elevate to the sky-high lobby, a multi-tiered spectacle offering jaw-dropping panoramic views of Copley Square. Then plunge into a culinary universe at five distinct dining and drinking spots or dip into the 65-foot indoor pool where relaxation ripples around you. In the midst of it all, the legendary Raffles Butler service is at your beck and call, turning every request into reality with unmatched finesse.

200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010

Enter the Fifth Avenue Hotel, where the splendor of the Gilded Age collides with contemporary cool. Rising from a meticulously restored 19th-century building, this 153-room gem, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, features a striking glass tower that marries history with modernity. Inside, Martin Brudnizki’s design genius unfolds, blending eclectic furnishings with breathtaking views of Fifth Avenue, crafting an atmosphere that’s both captivating and chic. Even without a stay, a tipple in the delectably chintzy Portrait Bar preceding dinner at Café Carmellini is a must.

63 High St, Camden, ME 04843

Escape to a world of timeless luxury at The Norumbega, a majestic castle-like inn overlooking the bay north of coastal Camden. Built in 1886 and inspired by European castles, this historic treasure blends the charm of the Gilded Age with modern comfort and elegance. Choose from 11 individually styled guest rooms and suites inside the main building’s turrets or the original library, each offering diverse delights like breathtaking ocean vistas, private balconies, cozy fireplaces and relaxing soaking tubs.

2575 McKinnon St, Dallas, TX 75201

Hôtel Swexan in Dallas’ Harwood District is where Texas boldness meets Parisian elegance in a 22-story stunner that turns heads. Designed by the legendary Kengo Kuma, its mirror-like exterior captures the dynamic spirit of the city. Step inside and you’re whisked away to 19th-century Paris, surrounded by hand-carved fireplaces and sophisticated décor at every turn. Tone up in the top-tier fitness center or float in the 75-foot rooftop infinity pool, soaking in the epic views from the 20th floor. Guests are also granted exclusive access to a high-end social club and a premier steakhouse on-site.

1415 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

The Georgian wasted no time in announcing its audacious mission: to reimagine the glamour of Old Hollywood for the modern traveler. This architectural landmark, bathed in hues of turquoise and gold, offers a bold leap into modern luxury where the grandeur of the Golden Age eclipses its own legend. Gorgeous interiors with audacious colors and Art Deco touches, infused with a whimsical, contemporary twist, set The Georgian apart from conventional retreats. (Plus, it’s right across the street from the beach.) Each room presents its own spectacle, be it the serene Pacific or the dynamic cityscape. Culinary outlets extend the fusion, from the elegant Dining Room to the Sunset Bar and Terrace. Don’t miss the Georgian Room, a subterranean enclave for music, poised to ignite Santa Monica’s nightlife renaissance.

524 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Nestled in a reimagined 1920s building, Drift’s 45 rooms epitomize SoCal cool, each framing State Street and the Santa Ynez Mountains through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. But the real jewel is the Penthouse, with its private outdoor lounge and fire pit, offering a Santa Barbara experience like no other. Relax in spaces infused with Baja flair, from the stylish lobby to the elite rooftop lounge. Here, laid-back charm fuses with contemporary luxury, creating a seamless blend of California’s laid-back style and Baja’s vibrant energy.

2350 Railway Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, an Auberge Resorts Collection gem, has been meticulously revived from its origins as a 19th-century stagecoach stop. Thanks to the deft touch of AvroKO and the Auberge design team, this historic site now boasts 67 guest rooms and cottages that masterfully fuse vintage allure with a modern farmhouse aesthetic. Here, the boundaries between inside and outside melt away, inviting guests to bask in the golden Californian sun and soak up the Provençal atmosphere. But it’s the experiences on offer that truly set this place apart: wine tasting in a converted water tower, or cycling through the Santa Ynez Valley. At The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, the possibilities for adventure and relaxation are as boundless as the surrounding landscapes.

690 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

At Pendry Newport Beach, Studio Munge’s design brilliance brings SoCal chic to life with interiors that are as fresh and elegant as the nearby beaches. Think crisp white walls reminiscent of sandy shores, accented with olive tones that pull the outdoors inside. Each room gets a hit of upscale flair with framed Hermès botanical scarf prints. Don’t miss a meal at SET Steak & Sushi, a tribute to the region’s bounty with the freshest seafood and top-tier cuts taking center stage, backed by a killer lineup of wines and classic cocktails.

23 Kelly St, Edgartown, MA 02539

Faraway Martha’s Vineyard is a portal to a cooler era, a time machine set to the groovy ’60s and ’70s. This Nantucket sibling drops you right into a retro island vibe, where vintage record players spin classic tunes and book-laden lobbies invite you to unplug and unwind. Vibrant flower gardens channel the spirit of flower power, adding a touch of psychedelia to your island escape. Faraway offers a stylish base for exploring the Edgartown’s culinary delights, or simply chilling out in your retro-chic digs and embracing the hotel’s laid-back charm.

941 Manchester St, Lexington, KY 40508

Lexington’s newest hotspot, The Manchester, is a cultural cocktail shaken with equal parts swagger and history. Standing on grounds steeped in distilling lore, this 125-room hotel is a collision of Lexington’s storied past and a sharp, modern aesthetic. Founders Nik Feldman and Hank Morris, along with designer Jenny Bukovec, have crafted a space that’s as inviting as it is electrifying. The lobby bar is a hub of social energy and the Granddam restaurant dishes out culinary prowess across 140 seats. Rise to the rooftop and enter Lost Palm, a retro-chic retreat marrying 1960s South Florida glamour with Lexington’s equestrian heritage, all against a backdrop of breathtaking cityscapes.

147 Looking Glass Rd, La Sal, UT 84532

Ditch the tight tents and basic sleeping bags—Ulum Moab is transforming the glamping game in the heart of the American Southwest’s red rock expanse. Here, luxury meets wilderness. Imagine lounging on a king-size bed, swathed in Parachute linens or rejuvenating under the cascade of a rain shower in your own private bathroom. Ulum Moab is the ultimate launchpad for venturing into the wild realms of Canyonlands and Arches National Parks. Feast as the world turns golden, swap tales by the warmth of lively fire pits and drift off under a canopy of stars. Welcome to a new kind of adventure, where the rugged outdoors meets unmatched comfort.

500 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602

Tampa’s skyline has leveled up with a new icon: The Tampa Edition. Towering 27 stories high in the buzzing Water Street Tampa district, this Art Deco masterpiece is reshaping the city’s architectural landscape. Crafted by a team of celebrated designers, it embodies the brand’s hallmark of elegant minimalism blended with modern sophistication. This 26-story high-rise features 172 exquisitely designed rooms and 38 exclusive residences, each setting a new standard in luxury living. For gourmands, seven dining outlets await, including a signature restaurant from Michelin-starred chef John Fraser.

900 W State Rte 89a, Sedona, AZ, 86336, USA

Forget run-of-the-mill getaways. Ambiente Sedona, perched on the precipice of the Coconino National Forest, is a revolution in immersive luxury. Picture private atriums artfully woven into Sedona’s iconic red rock hills, each a modern hideaway with floor-to-ceiling windows that dissolve the boundaries between you and nature. You’ll rise each morning with the sun to scenes that’ll knock your socks off: endless forest and towering rock formations. That’s a wake up call that’ll never get old.

226 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Yowie, a 13-room boutique gem on Philly’s South Street, is a love letter to design and individuality. Spawned from the visionary mind of Shannon Maldonado, Yowie transforms two classic row houses into a realm where minimalist chic meets vibrant, eye-catching colors and razor-sharp attention to detail. Step into any room, awash with natural light and you’re greeted by bespoke side tables, quirky rugs and select art pieces—all coming together to create a vibe that’s as inviting as it is trendsetting. The furniture here is a carefully chosen blend of top-notch brands like BluDot and Hay, mixed with creations from local artisans, mirroring the eclectic essence of the Yowie store. And the best part? You can take a piece of this unique experience home. From stylish mugs to artisanal tables, items are up for grabs, each is purchasable either right from the Yowie store or directly from the craftsmen.

194 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401

In a city crowded with hotels claiming to marry old-world charm with contemporary ease, The Palmetto stands out. It’s not just inspired by Charleston’s deep-rooted history; it embodies it. The design pays homage to the iconic palmetto tree, with earthy tones and soft green touches that subtly nod to the city’s essence. The bar and lobby area is a Southern living room brought to life. Picture yourself sinking into plush armchairs, surrounded by vintage side tables, all under the inviting warmth of perfectly placed lighting. The Palmetto doesn’t just talk about blending the genteel with the modern—it shows you how it’s done with style.