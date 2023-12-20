The Most Exciting U.S. Restaurant Openings of 2023

The restaurant scene saw a boom across the entire country throughout 2023. From French bistros with a modern flair to new locations of iconic sushi spots, every major U.S. city welcomed exciting newcomers who have already made a lasting impression. In addition to major foodie destinations like Los Angeles and New York City, places like Dallas, Las Vegas and New Orleans also got put on the map thanks to some long-awaited arrivals. As we wrap up another year, check out the best new U.S. restaurant openings of 2023.

Bar Monette – Santa Monica, CA

109 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Located just around the corner from Ocean Avenue, Bar Monette made a big impression upon landing in Santa Monica in April. Between the perfectly puffy pizzas and the unique Italian tapas, this charming gem has become a hotspot for locals and visitors alike. The details and dedication to timeless luxury are what set this eatery apart from others, and even classic dishes like the Margherita pizza can be enhanced with freshly shaved truffles or caviar.

Bar Spero – Washington D.C.

250 Massachusetts Ave NW Suite 155, Washington, DC 20001

Indulge in seafood-forward tapas and spirit-forward cocktails when you dine at D.C.’s Bar Spero. Though it technically opened in September of 2022, Bar Spero truly rose to fame this year, bringing a taste of the Basque lifestyle to the country’s capital. The grilled seafood changes daily based on what is caught, but you can always expect some exciting and innovative creations.

Plates Restaurant & Bar – New Orleans, LA

1051 Annunciation St, John Churchill Chase St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Plates Restaurant is a New Orleans newcomer that has already managed to find its place in this Southern city. Located in the Warehouse District, the elevated menu relies on fresh ingredients from local farmers and fishermen to fuse a globally-inspired menu. Start with the patatas bravas and baked goat cheese before ordering the lamb skewers and garlic shrimp as your main course.

Le Relais de Venise L’Entrecôte – New York City, NY

155 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022

Technically a reopening, Le Relais de Venise L’Entrecôte has officially made its way back to NYC after being closed for more than two years. Considered to be one of the most disappointing casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, this Parisian icon is back up and running in a new Manhattan location, serving up some of the best steak frites in the city. Enjoy a taste of Paris as you chow down on the unlimited fries with a glass of red wine in hand.

Mother Wolf – Las Vegas, Nevada

2777 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Opening in tandem with the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Mother Wolf by chef Evan Funke is closing out the year by making itself right at home in the desert. Expect mosaic tiles and picturesque olive trees at this brand-new Italian restaurant, with a focus on Roman-style pizza and pasta. The original location in Los Angeles remains one of the toughest reservations to score in the city, making the Las Vegas opening one for the books.

Bar Mario – New York City, NY

365 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Bar Mario is a new Italian restaurant that settled down in Brooklyn in March 2023. This cozy and quaint eatery has a neighborhood charm, but the quality of the cuisine does not go overlooked. This is the perfect place to visit during a temperate and sunny day, as there are plenty of outdoor tables on the sidewalk. The interior boasts black and white checkered floors, teal accents and a beautiful bar, making it equally as enticing.

Mister Charles – Dallas, TX

3219 Knox St Suite 170, Dallas, TX 75205

Mister Charles is the ultimate place for a French feast in Dallas. Since taking over the landmarked Highland Park Soda Fountain Building, Mister Charles has caught the eye of Dallas’ most elite foodies, blending French and Italian flavors artfully and elegantly. The opulent interior is designed to the nines, featuring timeless decor, checkered marble floors and classic white tablecloths. When it comes to the food, some can’t-miss items include the bluefin crudo, prime beef carpaccio and the whole Dover sole.

Anelya – Chicago, IL

3472 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

This year, the Windy City welcomed Ukrainian eatery Anelya. Whether you’re new to Ukrainian cuisine or were raised on hearty dumplings and herring, Anelya has something for every kind of diner and diet. The halushki dumplings are meaty and mouth-watering, while the marinated mushrooms are coated in fresh herbs that pair perfectly with a crisp glass of Slovenian sauvignon blanc.

Petite Cerise – Washington D.C.

1027 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Despite just opening in March 2023, Petite Cerise has already caught the attention of the coveted Michelin Guide. This French-inspired bistro serves brunch, lunch and dinner, making it an all-day destination that relies on quality ingredients and seasonal freshness. The classic French ambiance makes you want to sip on a glass of wine as you enjoy an array of dishes ranging from beef tartare, to moules frites, to beef bourguignon.

3255 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Between the bright and airy atmosphere and the flavorful Peruvian cuisine, it’s no wonder why Maty’s has become a Miami hotspot. The restaurant first opened in March of 2023, bringing top-notch Pisco Sours and seafood to the Wynwood area of the city. Some can’t-miss dishes include the black grouper, yellowfin tuna and middleneck clams.

Uchi – Los Angeles, CA

9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Originally from Austin, Texas, Uchi has officially left its mark on Los Angeles. Uchi L.A. opened its doors in December, bringing a more modern take on sushi to the dynamic L.A. dining scene. The contemporary and sleek interior is met with neutral tones, warm lighting and of course, a premium sushi bar. The omakase tasting menus allow you to experience the best of what Uchi has to offer, while classic cocktails like the Nikko Martini complement the upscale ambiance.

Katami – Houston, TX

2701 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019

Katami is the hottest new spot for a simple sushi dinner in Houston. Despite having a relatively small menu when compared to other Japanese restaurants, there is something for every kind of sushi lover, including vegetarians. The nigiri offerings are unique, boasting bold dishes like Wagyu with foie gras and seared toro with wasabi vinaigrette.

LPM Restaurant & Bar – Las Vegas, NV

Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109

LPM Restaurant & Bar is one of the latest and greatest eateries to open at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. This bright and elegant restaurant transports you to the French Riviera with its premium wine list, inviting indoor and outdoor setting and light fare. Some signature items include the yellowtail carpaccio and the lemony warm prawns.

Bar Chelou – Los Angeles, CA

37 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101

Bar Chelou has quickly become a Pasadena staple since opening at the beginning of 2023. This one-of-a-kind French bistro brings a unique approach to classic French flavors and cooking techniques, and locals can’t get enough. The wines are funky, the plating is artful and the seasonal desserts always manage to impress.

Este – Austin, TX

2113 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78722

Este has brought a fresh new seafood option to Austin. Specializing in coastal Mexican cuisine, Este opened in October 2023 and quickly became a huge hit among Austin locals. Enjoy $1 oysters at happy hour or stop by for a charming dinner featuring fresh seafood towers, zesty margaritas and classic ceviches.