2023 Fashion Highlights: The 30 Most Exciting Red Carpet Looks of the Year

This year’s red carpet truly became a stage for self-expression.

By
Image: Kendall Jenner Attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Kendall Jenner.

As the curtains close on 2023, it’s time to look back at some of the most memorable red carpet fashion moments of the year. While premieres, award shows and parties are all celebrations of different talents, the red carpet is a stage of its own. Here, stars brought their sartorial best by channeling their inner fashion icons—with the help of renowned designers and emerging talents, of course. From avant-garde couture to timeless elegance, these celebrities certainly seized the opportunity to make a statement. 

Image: BeyoncéAttending the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend.
Beyoncé. Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro

Beyoncé

Attending the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend

In a gold custom gown by Dolce & Gabbana. 

Image: Zendaya Attending the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Zendaya. Variety via Getty Images

Zendaya 

Attending the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In a pink strapless Valentino gown. 

Image: Florence Pugh Attending the 2023 Academy Awards.
Florence Pugh. Getty Images

Florence Pugh 

Attending the 2023 Academy Awards

In a Valentino couture gown. 

Image: Kendall Jenner Attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Kendall Jenner. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kendall Jenner 

Attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

In a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown. 

Image: Daisy Edgar Jones Attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Daisy Edgar-Jones. WireImage

Daisy Edgar-Jones 

Attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

In a sheer crystal-embellished gown by Gucci. 

Image: Anya Taylor-Joy Attending the Tiffany & Co. New York Flagship Reopening Event.
Anya Taylor-Joy. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Anya Taylor-Joy 

Attending the Tiffany & Co. New York Flagship Reopening Event

In a red dress from Dilara Findikoglu’s Spring 2023 collection. 

Image: RihannaAttending the 2023 Met Gala.
Rihanna. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Rihanna

Attending the 2023 Met Gala

In a white gown with flower details from Valentino. 

Image: Penélope CruzAttending the 2023 Met Gala.
Penélope Cruz. WWD via Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

Attending the 2023 Met Gala

In a sequined gown with pearl embellishments by Chanel, inspired by a look from the Maison’s Spring 1988 collection. 

Image: Elle Fanning Attending the Jeanne du Barry Screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
Elle Fanning. Corbis via Getty Images

Elle Fanning 

Attending the Jeanne du Barry Screening at the Cannes Film Festival

In a crystal-embroidered pink tulle custom gown by Alexander McQueen. 

Image: Naomi Campbell Attending the Killers of the Flower Moon Screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
Naomi Campbell. WireImage

Naomi Campbell 

Attending the Killers of the Flower Moon Screening at the Cannes Film Festival

In a gown from Valentino’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection. 

Image: Jennifer LawrenceAttending the Anatomie D’une Chute Event at the Cannes Film Festival.
Jennifer Lawrence. Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Attending the Anatomie D’une Chute Event at the Cannes Film Festival

In a red custom Dior Haute Couture gown. 

Image: Margot Robbie Attending the Barbie Europe Premiere.
Margot Robbie. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Margot Robbie 

Attending the Barbie Europe Premiere

In a baby pink custom Vivienne Westwood ensemble. 

Image: Suki Waterhouse Attending the 2023 Elle Style Awards.
Suki Waterhouse. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Suki Waterhouse 

Attending the 2023 Elle Style Awards

In a sheer gown from Fendi FW23 Couture. 

Image: Winnie Harlow Attending a Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 Event.
Winnie Harlow. WWD via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow 

Attending a Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 Event

In a gold cut-out dress. 

Image: Hailey Bieber Attending the Tiffany & Co. Tokyo Opening Event.
Hailey Bieber. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Bieber 

Attending the Tiffany & Co. Tokyo Opening Event 

In a black Bottega Veneta dress. 

Image: Emily RatajkowskiAttending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
Emily Ratajkowski. Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

In a sheer dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Soleil line. 

Image: Coco Rocha Attending the 2023 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards.
Coco Rocha Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im

Coco Rocha 

Attending the 2023 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards

In a bronze ensemble from Alberta Ferretti Resort 24. 

Image: Anne Hathaway Attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s “The Albies”.
Anne Hathaway. WireImage

Anne Hathaway 

Attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s “The Albies” 

In a green dress from Versace SS24. 

Image: Kylie Jenner Attending the 2023 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards.
Kylie Jenner. Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I

Kylie Jenner 

Attending the 2023 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards

In a dark brown dress from Ferragamo SS24. 

Image: Kim Kardashian Attending the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala.
Kim Kardashian. Getty Images for LACMA

Kim Kardashian 

Attending the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala

In a hot pink strapless gown by Balenciaga. 

Image: Nina Dobrev Attending the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Nina Dobrev. FilmMagic

Nina Dobrev 

Attending the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

In a gold strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta. 

Image: Emilia ClarkeAttending the 2023 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.
Emilia Clarke. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emilia Clarke

Attending the 2023 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

In a cream coat and dress from Emilia Wickstead SS24 Ready-to-Wear. 

Image: Sofia Richie Grainge Attending the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala.
Sofia Richie Grainge. Getty Images

Sofia Richie Grainge 

Attending the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala

In a long-sleeve Chanel dress. 

Image: Hunter Schafer Attending ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Premiere.
Hunter Schafer. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Hunter Schafer 

Attending ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Premiere

In a crystal-embellished dress from Alexander McQueen PF23. 

Image: Olivia Rodrigo Attending the GQ Men of the Year Party.
Olivia Rodrigo. Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo 

Attending the GQ Men of the Year Party

In a fringe strapless dress from Tom Ford. 

Image: Megan Thee Stallion Attending the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party.
Megan Thee Stallion. FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion 

Attending the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party

In Salih Balta SS24 Ready-to-Wear.

Image: Natalie Portman Attending the 2023 Gotham Awards.
Natalie Portman. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Natalie Portman 

Attending the 2023 Gotham Awards

In a strapless dress with floral details from Dior. 

Image: Taylor SwiftAttending the ‘RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé’ Premiere.
Taylor Swift. WireImage for Parkwood

Taylor Swift

Attending the ‘RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé’ Premiere

In a silver Balmain dress.

Image: Zoë Kravitz Attending the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.
Zoë Kravitz. WireImage

Zoë Kravitz 

Attending the 2023 Academy Museum Gala

In a brown dress by Saint Laurent.

Image: FKA Twigs Attending the 2023 Fashion Awards.
FKA Twigs. WireImage

FKA Twigs 

Attending the 2023 Fashion Awards

In a silver dress from Valentino SS24 Ready-to-Wear.

2023 Fashion Highlights: The 30 Most Exciting Red Carpet Looks of the Year
