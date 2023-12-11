2023 Fashion Highlights: The 30 Most Exciting Red Carpet Looks of the Year

As the curtains close on 2023, it’s time to look back at some of the most memorable red carpet fashion moments of the year. While premieres, award shows and parties are all celebrations of different talents, the red carpet is a stage of its own. Here, stars brought their sartorial best by channeling their inner fashion icons—with the help of renowned designers and emerging talents, of course. From avant-garde couture to timeless elegance, these celebrities certainly seized the opportunity to make a statement.

Beyoncé

Attending the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend

In a gold custom gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

Zendaya

Attending the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In a pink strapless Valentino gown.

Florence Pugh

Attending the 2023 Academy Awards

In a Valentino couture gown.

Kendall Jenner

Attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

In a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

In a sheer crystal-embellished gown by Gucci.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Attending the Tiffany & Co. New York Flagship Reopening Event

In a red dress from Dilara Findikoglu’s Spring 2023 collection.

Rihanna

Attending the 2023 Met Gala

In a white gown with flower details from Valentino.

Penélope Cruz

Attending the 2023 Met Gala

In a sequined gown with pearl embellishments by Chanel, inspired by a look from the Maison’s Spring 1988 collection.

Elle Fanning

Attending the Jeanne du Barry Screening at the Cannes Film Festival

In a crystal-embroidered pink tulle custom gown by Alexander McQueen.

Naomi Campbell

Attending the Killers of the Flower Moon Screening at the Cannes Film Festival

In a gown from Valentino’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection.

Jennifer Lawrence

Attending the Anatomie D’une Chute Event at the Cannes Film Festival

In a red custom Dior Haute Couture gown.

Margot Robbie

Attending the Barbie Europe Premiere

In a baby pink custom Vivienne Westwood ensemble.

Suki Waterhouse

Attending the 2023 Elle Style Awards

In a sheer gown from Fendi FW23 Couture.

Winnie Harlow

Attending a Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 Event

In a gold cut-out dress.

Hailey Bieber

Attending the Tiffany & Co. Tokyo Opening Event

In a black Bottega Veneta dress.

Emily Ratajkowski

Attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

In a sheer dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Soleil line.

Coco Rocha

Attending the 2023 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards

In a bronze ensemble from Alberta Ferretti Resort 24.

Anne Hathaway

Attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s “The Albies”

In a green dress from Versace SS24.

Kylie Jenner

Attending the 2023 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards

In a dark brown dress from Ferragamo SS24.

Kim Kardashian

Attending the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala

In a hot pink strapless gown by Balenciaga.

Nina Dobrev

Attending the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

In a gold strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Emilia Clarke

Attending the 2023 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

In a cream coat and dress from Emilia Wickstead SS24 Ready-to-Wear.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Attending the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala

In a long-sleeve Chanel dress.

Hunter Schafer

Attending ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Premiere

In a crystal-embellished dress from Alexander McQueen PF23.

Olivia Rodrigo

Attending the GQ Men of the Year Party

In a fringe strapless dress from Tom Ford.

Megan Thee Stallion

Attending the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party

In Salih Balta SS24 Ready-to-Wear.

Natalie Portman

Attending the 2023 Gotham Awards

In a strapless dress with floral details from Dior.

Taylor Swift

Attending the ‘RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé’ Premiere

In a silver Balmain dress.

Zoë Kravitz

Attending the 2023 Academy Museum Gala

In a brown dress by Saint Laurent.

FKA Twigs

Attending the 2023 Fashion Awards

In a silver dress from Valentino SS24 Ready-to-Wear.