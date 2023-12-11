2023 Fashion Highlights: The 30 Most Exciting Red Carpet Looks of the Year

As the curtains close on 2023, it’s time to look back at some of the most memorable red carpet fashion moments of the year. While premieres, award shows and parties are all celebrations of different talents, the red carpet is a stage of its own. Here, stars brought their sartorial best by channeling their inner fashion icons—with the help of renowned designers and emerging talents, of course. From avant-garde couture to timeless elegance, these celebrities certainly seized the opportunity to make a statement.
Beyoncé
Attending the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend
In a gold custom gown by Dolce & Gabbana.
Zendaya
Attending the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards
In a pink strapless Valentino gown.
Florence Pugh
Attending the 2023 Academy Awards
In a Valentino couture gown.
Kendall Jenner
Attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
In a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
In a sheer crystal-embellished gown by Gucci.
Anya Taylor-Joy
Attending the Tiffany & Co. New York Flagship Reopening Event
In a red dress from Dilara Findikoglu’s Spring 2023 collection.
Rihanna
Attending the 2023 Met Gala
In a white gown with flower details from Valentino.
Penélope Cruz
Attending the 2023 Met Gala
In a sequined gown with pearl embellishments by Chanel, inspired by a look from the Maison’s Spring 1988 collection.
Elle Fanning
Attending the Jeanne du Barry Screening at the Cannes Film Festival
In a crystal-embroidered pink tulle custom gown by Alexander McQueen.
Naomi Campbell
Attending the Killers of the Flower Moon Screening at the Cannes Film Festival
In a gown from Valentino’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection.
Jennifer Lawrence
Attending the Anatomie D’une Chute Event at the Cannes Film Festival
In a red custom Dior Haute Couture gown.
Margot Robbie
Attending the Barbie Europe Premiere
In a baby pink custom Vivienne Westwood ensemble.
Suki Waterhouse
Attending the 2023 Elle Style Awards
In a sheer gown from Fendi FW23 Couture.
Winnie Harlow
Attending a Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 Event
In a gold cut-out dress.
Hailey Bieber
Attending the Tiffany & Co. Tokyo Opening Event
In a black Bottega Veneta dress.
Emily Ratajkowski
Attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
In a sheer dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Soleil line.
Coco Rocha
Attending the 2023 CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards
In a bronze ensemble from Alberta Ferretti Resort 24.
Anne Hathaway
Attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s “The Albies”
In a green dress from Versace SS24.
Kylie Jenner
Attending the 2023 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards
In a dark brown dress from Ferragamo SS24.
Kim Kardashian
Attending the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala
In a hot pink strapless gown by Balenciaga.
Nina Dobrev
Attending the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards
In a gold strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta.
Emilia Clarke
Attending the 2023 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards
In a cream coat and dress from Emilia Wickstead SS24 Ready-to-Wear.
Sofia Richie Grainge
Attending the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala
In a long-sleeve Chanel dress.
Hunter Schafer
Attending ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ Premiere
In a crystal-embellished dress from Alexander McQueen PF23.
Olivia Rodrigo
Attending the GQ Men of the Year Party
In a fringe strapless dress from Tom Ford.
Megan Thee Stallion
Attending the 2023 GQ Men of the Year Party
In Salih Balta SS24 Ready-to-Wear.
Natalie Portman
Attending the 2023 Gotham Awards
In a strapless dress with floral details from Dior.
Taylor Swift
Attending the ‘RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé’ Premiere
In a silver Balmain dress.
Zoë Kravitz
Attending the 2023 Academy Museum Gala
In a brown dress by Saint Laurent.
FKA Twigs
Attending the 2023 Fashion Awards
In a silver dress from Valentino SS24 Ready-to-Wear.