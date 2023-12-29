The Most Exciting California Hotel Openings of 2023

From lavish wine country resorts to trendy boutique accommodations in the desert, 2023 saw several exciting hotel openings in California. In addition to welcoming brand new properties, cities all up and down the Golden State have also completely renovated and reopened a few others, offering fresh and new accommodations for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re planning a nearby staycation or are visiting from another state, these are the best new California hotel openings of 2023.

1261 Grove St, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Healdsburg has become one of the most popular parts of wine country for travelers seeking luxury, charm, excellent food and renowned wines. The Lodge at Healdsburg, which opened days before the start of 2023, is one of the newest properties to land in this coveted part of Sonoma County, offering guests a boutique feel that is met with Tuscan-inspired architecture and small-town vibes. The spacious guest rooms boast cozy fireplaces and big balconies that look out onto the center of the property where you’ll find a covered hot tub along with a sauna and steam room.

690 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660

The elevated Pendry brand has officially landed in Orange County. Pendry Newport Beach opened in September of 2023, boasting 295 guest rooms that follow Pendry’s signature luxury and design-forward decor. The hotel is a mere 14-minute walk away from Fashion Island, but there are also plenty of ways to pass the time without leaving the property. Enjoy a drink at the sleek and chic Bar Pendry or sit down for dinner at SET Steak & Sushi before you’ve enjoyed a well-deserved massage at Spa Pendry.

2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

The Lafayette Hotel made quite the splash when it landed in San Diego in July. Though it was originally built in 1946, the hotel underwent a complete transformation before reopening, giving the landmark property a new signature style and allure. The maximalist design is unlike any other, featuring antique paintings, bold prints, glamorous curtains and more. From hanging by the pool to grabbing a bite at the Beginner’s Dine, which is open 24/7, there is no shortage of fun to be had at The Lafayette Hotel.

830 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Colorful, cool and approachable, Palihotel San Diego made itself right at home in the Gaslamp Quarter in May. The preppy decor features a nautical twist that is incredibly fitting for seaside San Diego, and each of the 122 guest rooms boasts a fun and funky feel that appeals to demographics of all ages. Indulge in flavorful French cuisine at the on-site Saint James French Diner before hitting the town and exploring the happening neighborhood on a weekend away.

3627 Sagunto St, Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Located in Santa Ynez Valley, The Genevieve is a Victorian-style hotel that replaced the Santa Ynez Inn in March 2023. The vintage furnishings and crystal chandeliers make you feel as though you’ve traveled back in time, setting the scene for a romantic weekend of wine tasting and vineyard tours. There is even a full spa and renowned restaurant on-site, ensuring that guests have everything they need within grasp. Since there are only 20 rooms available, this hotel also boasts a sense of intimacy and exclusivity.

1700 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Life House, Palm Springs is the new (but impressive) kid on the block in the desert. The retro design and decor aligns with the iconic mid-century modern style that Palm Springs is famous for, creating a quiet yet enticing oasis for travelers near and far. Everything from the furniture to the glamorous lighting fixture creates a sense of Old Hollywood, and you’ll definitely want to spend the entire day lounging by the pool with a martini in hand.

1260 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Moxy Downtown Los Angeles opened its doors in the spring of 2023, contributing to the dynamic and vibrant Los Angeles skyline. This contemporary and futuristic property sits within walking distance of L.A. Live and Crypto Arena, but Level 8 offers the most allure. This one-of-a-kind hospitality concept features several different restaurants and bars ranging from sushi to teppanyaki to cool speakeasies, allowing you to experience the best of DTLA nightlife without even leaving the hotel.

1415 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

After a long closure, The Georgian has reopened, and it’s better than ever before. Having undergone a complete renovation in the restaurant and bar, the Art Deco style shines from room to room, creating one of the most design-forward spaces in all of Santa Monica. The Georgian officially reopened in April or 2023, allowing locals and visitors alike to take advantage of this historic ocean-front property. The bright and vibrant rooms offer both city and ocean views, but the teal and orange accents create a cohesive connection across the board.

2​​350 Railway Ave, Los Olivos, CA 93441

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern was a long-anticipated opening that made its official debut toward the beginning of 2023. Located in the charming, wine-centered town of Los Olivos, this Auberge Resorts Collection property blends ranch-style living with lavish amenities in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country. The crystal clear pool is surrounded by plush loungers and day beds, while The Tavern provides a moody and rustic backdrop for seasonal California cuisine and craft cocktails.

524 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

On February 1 2023, Santa Barbara welcomed a hotel that has mastered the art of approachable luxury. Drift Santa Barbara is home to modern and minimalist hotel rooms that use a neutral color palette, floor-to-ceiling windows and premium bedding to help guests feel right at home. The lobby cafe, Dawn and Dusk, serves a variety of food and drink options throughout the day, but the prime walking location of Drift on Santa Barbara’s State Street puts you within reach of the city’s best restaurants and bars.