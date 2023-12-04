Inside the Studio Museum of Harlem’s Brand Launch Party

While the art world eagerly awaits the reopening of the Studio Museum in Harlem’s soon-to-be-ready physical space, the institution has been busy revamping its image with an updated graphic identity, custom typeface and website that presages the upcoming opening of the institution’s new home on New York’s West 125th Street.

“Collectively, these efforts are rooted in the legacy we have established while strongly defining the Museum going forward, projecting our identity as a community-centered institution and globally minded place ‘Where Black Art Lives’,” said Studio Museum of Harlem director Thelma Golden in a statement.

The institution recently celebrated a new identity inspired and influenced by Black culture, with a brand launch party at the newly opened Renaissance New York in Harlem. In attendance were artists, entrepreneurs, media personalities and supporters of the arts. Notable attendees included Golden, Maxwell Osbourne, Antoine Gregory, Larry Ossei-Mensah and Hannah Traore, among numerous other arts patrons and cultural movers and shakers.