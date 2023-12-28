The Most Exciting London Hotel Openings of 2023

It was a big year on the London hotel scene, with dozens of new openings and big-scale renovations. But some of the debuts, like the long-awaited Peninsula London, made an especially grand arrival. Travelers to the British capital have a wealth of options in every neighborhood of the city, however these new arrivals offer even more choice, especially in Mayfair and Soho. Whether you’re traveling for a special occasion, on a family holiday or for work, there’s a shiny new London hotel for every taste and preference. From Raffles London to 1 Hotel Mayfair, here are London’s eight most exciting hotel openings of the year.

26 Cadogan Gardens, London SW3 2RP, United Kingdom

A sister property to the discerning 11 Cadogan Gardens, The Chelsea Townhouse is an intimate spot near Sloane Square that will appeal to those looking for a quieter stay. The five-star hotel, which opened in September 2023, is situated directly on the private Cadogan Gardens, with several suites that overlook or open directly into the leafy enclave. The rooms are elegantly decorated with a contemporary flair that incorporates antique furniture and decidedly modern amenities like Nespresso machines, Noble Isle toiletries and Bluetooth speakers. The charming breakfast room also serves as a low-key dinner spot, but guests can stop by nearby 11 Cadogan Gardens to enjoy meals or afternoon tea at Hans’ Bar & Grill. It’s the perfect pick for anyone who wants a high-end English countryside feel in the midst of the city.

1 Grosvenor Pl, London SW1X 7HJ, United Kingdom

The Peninsula London is a new-build hotel, a rarity in the British city, which has given the luxury Asian brand license to create an ornate, high-tech property that fits in seamlessly with its Belgravia neighbors. The hotel, which opened in September, overlooks Hyde Park Corner, with some of the rooms and suites offering views of the Wellington Arch. The amenities and discerning service are the Peninsula’s calling cards, and even the lowest category rooms feel like suites thanks to expansive marble bathrooms, wood-paneled dressing rooms and comfortable sofas. The dining is a highlight, especially rooftop restaurant Brooklands, which celebrates the best of British ingredients and flavors. A spa, fitness center and indoor pool are set to open before the end of 2023, bringing a serene underground space to a busy area of London.

57 Whitehall, London SW1A 2BX, United Kingdom

London’s other big-deal opening of 2023 is Raffles London at The OWO, an impressive renovation of the historic Old War Office that began welcoming guests in late September. The property, located on Whitehall, emphasizes the historical elements of the building, especially in its signature suites like The Granville Suite, named for Winston Churchill’s favorite spy. While the history is embedded in the walls—and in the remarkable entrance—the guest rooms are contemporary and comfortable, with upscale, calm décor. The hotel has nine restaurants and three bars, with stand-outs like Mauro Colagreco’s trio of British-inspired dining options and The Guards Bar, which pours Louis XIII cognac from a showcased Mathusalem. While many travelers will want to take advantage of the hotel’s central location, those looking to relax can find a plethora of treatments at the Guerlain Spa, as well as an indoor pool and numerous wellbeing spaces.

3 Berkeley St., London W1J 8DJ, United Kingdom

Eco-conscious luxury hotel brand 1 Hotels launched its first European property right in Mayfair in July, bringing a sense of nature into the heart of one of London’s most upscale neighborhoods. Sustainability is at the heart of this hotel, with much of the décor created from local materials, surrounded by hundreds of plants. The pet-friendly rooms and suites come in an array of sizes and offer a range of views, and some even have terraces with impressive vistas of the skyline. The hotel features a high-end European restaurant from two-Michelin-starred chef Tom Sellers, as well as a bar and coffee shop. The Bamford Wellness Spa emphasizes the connection with nature, and guests can keep active in the gym, with group classes or by taking advantage of the notable proximity to several of London’s parks. It’s a more modern, cool vibe than many of the neighboring hotels in Mayfair, making it a good pick for younger travelers or those arriving with a furry friend.

30 Marylebone Ln, London W1U 2DR, United Kingdom

The BoTree, a five-star hotel that opened in mid-September, is positioned between Bond Street, Oxford Circus and Selfridges, making it a good choice for a central stay in London. The rooms and suites are colorful and modern, with an understated quality and amenities like Nespresso coffee makers, smart TVs and GHD hairdryers. Those celebrating a special occasion should opt for the BoTree Suite, a seventh-floor accommodation with floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing Mayfair (and the option to connect with other rooms). While there’s plenty to see, eat and do in the neighborhood, the hotel also has a coastal Italian restaurant and a chic cocktail bar. The hotel’s parent company, Place III Hotels, plans to launch several sister properties in the coming years.

1 Electric Blvd, Nine Elms, London SW11 8BJ, United Kingdom

The impressive renovation of Battersea Power Station has been a long undertaking, but the iconic building finally debuted this year as a hub for shopping, dining and entertainment. Visitors can stay alongside the Power Station at Art’otel Battersea Power Station, which had its soft opening last December and officially opened its doors in February. The contemporary, artsy spot boasts a rooftop pool and bar with incredible views, as well as rooms and suites that overlook London’s skyline. The guest rooms, which are sizable by London standards, are modern and comfortable, with particularly good options for families with kids. The hotel has a gym and spa, as well as two restaurants, but you can also explore the local eateries in the area. The property has been so well-received that a second London Art’otel is set to open in Hoxton in 2024.

20 Broadwick St., London W1F 8HT, United Kingdom

Broadwick Soho, an independent luxury boutique property in the heart of Soho, is one of London’s newest openings. The 57-room hotel embraces the eclectic, artistic spirit of the neighborhood, but despite its busy location, the rooms are calm with whimsical countryside-inspired flourishes. The chic suites are on the smaller side, but fitting for Soho, and the oversized windows promise views and natural light. There’s an Italian restaurant, as well as a coffee shop and bar on the ground level, but the highlight is rooftop terrace bar Flute, which has an extravagant sense of fun in its maximalist décor. It’s an ideal pick for travelers who want to immerse themselves in Soho’s restaurants, shops and bars, or who want easy access to the West End for its theater.

5-15 Sun St., London EC2A 2EP, United Kingdom

Those who prefer a smaller hotel can find an intimate stay at Sun Street Hotel, located between Central London and Shoreditch. The 41-room property, built into six Georgian townhouses, technically opened in late 2022, but has cemented itself fully on the London scene this year. It emphasizes ornate, luxurious décor in its unique rooms and suites, which come in both classic and contemporary styles, and it feels like staying in a friend’s well-appointed home rather than a typical hotel. There’s also a restaurant serving Southeast Asian cuisine, a cocktail bar and a charming afternoon tea service offered on the weekends. Travelers looking to stay in East London will surely be drawn to the Sun Street Hotel, which embraces an upscale hipster feel perfect for the area.