The Best New Restaurants to Try in L.A. This Winter

In the mood to switch up your restaurant routine this season? Los Angeles has ended 2023 on a tasty note by welcoming some exciting new eateries. From a pink, Barbie-esque cafe in West Hollywood to a French wine bar in the Arts District, locals and visitors have every reason to eat extra good this winter. As the temperatures drop and the evening chill sets in, warm up at the best new restaurants for a cozy winter meal in L.A.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Uchi is an Austin, Texas original that specializes in all things sushi. Despite having just opened in West Hollywood, Uchi LA has already generated a ton of buzz, and locals are beyond thrilled to welcome another powerhouse sushi spot to the L.A. dining scene. The modern interior features a sleek sushi bar where patrons can watch the talented chefs work their magic, but there are also spacious booths for those who want a little more privacy. Though the omakase menus allow you to get a true taste of all that Uchi has to offer, there are a few signature favorites you won’t want to miss, such as the dayboat scallop nigiri, Australian Wagyu with oxtail dashi and the akami crudo.

8289 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Between the vibrant florals and the vintage furnishings, Arden is without a doubt the most beautiful new restaurant to land in West Hollywood. Sit under a sea of pink flowers at both the bar and in the main dining room, or grab a black-and-white bistro table on the patio and enjoy some shade under the pink umbrellas. This restaurant doubles as a cafe, making it great for both morning and evening rendezvous. If you visit for dinner, start with the fruity and fresh Starry Night cocktail along with the yellowtail crudo and fresh oysters on the half shell. Though there are plenty of elevated bites to share, the 6 oz. filet mignon makes for the perfect solo entree.

623 La Peer Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Ladyhawk is another West Hollywood newbie that is bringing a true taste of Eastern Mediterranean cuisine to the city. Located at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel, Ladyhawk boasts a contemporary yet warm ambiance, making it a great spot for dinner with co-workers or friends. The “just out of the oven breads” are a key starter, and the homemade dips pair perfectly. In addition to meat-heavy dishes like the olive-crusted rack of lamb and the dry-aged Rohan duck, Ladyhawk also offers veggie-forward options, ensuring that there’s something on the menu for everyone. Highlights include the seared halloumi and the charred cabbage.

1717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Jemma Hollywood is the latest and greatest concept from Memento Mori Hospitality. Now the sister restaurant to iconic hotspots like Ospi and Jame, Jemma Hollywood focuses on pasta and pizza. The crispy provolone with vodka sauce is a must-order appetizer, but don’t sleep on the prosciutto and serrano ham, for a lighter starter. When it comes to pasta, you’ll want to try a few and share with the table. The spicy rigatoni is an Ospi classic that you’ll find at almost every Memento Mori Hospitality restaurant, but the spaghetti al limone and the pesto-forward mandilli are new additions. For pizza, the spicy Ospizza and the Bianco are both delicious. Don’t forget to save room for the tres leches-inspired tiramisu.

1200 E 5th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Say hello to this cutest new patio in Los Angeles. Le Champ recently opened in the historic Arts District in DTLA. This charming French wine bar has a rustic and traditional appeal that makes you feel as though you’ve been transported to a local hangout in France. Enjoy sipping on unique wines as you indulge in shareable plates like assorted cheeses, escargot and French fries. Le Champ also serves a solid brunch on the weekends, and there’s nothing like sitting on their spacious patio on a sunny day with a croque madame and some bubbles in hand. If you’re looking for a new date night spot in DTLA, the candlelit tables outside set the ultimate backdrop for wine-ing and dining.