The Most Festive Places to Celebrate the Holidays in Los Angeles

Hoping to skip the snow without skipping the holiday cheer? Though Los Angeles is known for having sunny skies and temperature weather year-round, there are still plenty of festive food and beverage options to help you get in the spirit. From a Swiss chalet-inspired dining experience to Christmas cocktails and pop-up bars, these are the most festive places to eat and drink during the holiday season.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

​2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Transport yourself to the Alps at the Swiss Chalet Apres-Ski dining experience at The Fairmont Century Plaza. These custom-built chalets can seat between two and eight guests, and can be reserved for $105 per person until December 31st. During dinner, guests are treated to a soup or salad appetizer, a main course such as braised beef cheek or pork schnitzel and chocolate fondue for dessert. You’ll definitely want to order the supplemental cheese fondue, and the holiday cocktails are also a highlight. Start with a glass of Glühwein before ending on a sweeter note with the Eggnog of the Century.

603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

During the holiday season, Level 2 at E.P. & L.P. is turning into a festive wonderland filled with twinkling lights, life-sized nutcrackers and shimmering floor-to-ceiling tinsel. Running through December 30th, the Holly Jolly Holiday Pop-Up Bar can be booked for $23 per person and includes a welcome cocktail upon arrival. Snap some cute photos and take in the decor as you sip on one of the many themed libations. The gin-forward Santa Baby cocktail is made with spiced apple cider syrup and Boba balls, while the Milk and Cookies drink is a sweet treat that finishes with a sprinkled sugar rim.

1400 Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

The Godfrey’s I|O Rooftop is transforming into a true winter wonderland until December 30th. From the gingerbread house bar to the candy cane chairs, this panoramic rooftop is the perfect place to catch a breath of fresh air while sipping on something spiced and seasonal. The holiday-inspired cocktails include a hot buttered rum, a hot toddy, a cinnamon old fashioned and more. On select dates, the I|O Rooftop will also host holiday movie nights, screening Christmas classics like Elf and Christmas Vacation. During the screenings, enjoy complimentary popcorn, reserved seating and other drink specials.

6555 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Jingle all the way down Hollywood Boulevard for an evening at Frosty’s Christmas Bar. This exciting pop-up bar goes above and beyond to create holiday cheer, featuring twinkling lights and eye-catching decor in every direction. The cocktails are strong and the photo ops are abundant, so be sure to come dressed to the nines in your favorite festive wear to snap some pictures. Once you’ve snagged your drinks from one of the busy bars, steal a seat in one of the massive ornament-shaped chairs and enjoy an evening mingling and people-watching.

100 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Through the entire month of December, DTLA’s Pattern Bar is turning into a Tinseltown: The Christmas Speakeasy. Sway along to the sound of your favorite holiday jingles as you take in the incredibly decked-out halls and tinsel-covered walls. The over-the-top Christmas pop-up will be packed to the brim with wreaths, presents and ornaments, so don’t expect to get away with being a Scrooge. Warm up with some Christmas-themed cocktails as you chat with one of Santa’s elves about getting off the naughty list.

9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

The Pink Palace is turning on the holiday charm all season long. In addition to the adorned lobby and festive decor, the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel is hosting a 12 Days of Soufflés dining special in the days leading up to Christmas. This elevated dessert will be served in a totally different style and flavor each day, giving guests and locals something extra sweet to look forward to. Some of the highly anticipated flavors include Pumpkin Pie, Holiday Sugar Cookie, Peppermint Chocolate Chip, Eggnog and Gingerbread.

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

The only thing better than high tea is a holiday high tea. Until December 31st, Bar Pendry at the Pendry West Hollywood will be hosting a holiday tea service for the books. Indulge in an elegant champagne pairing alongside one-of-a-kind bites such as blue crab eclairs and smoked salmon on seaweed brioche. Of course, no high tea would be complete without some seasonal pastries. From December 7th to the 15th, the Pendry West Hollywood will also host a Hanukkah Menorah lighting each evening at sunset.