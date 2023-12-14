The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in L.A.

Looking to end the year in style? Los Angeles boasts some of the best clubs, bars and restaurants in the country, making it a premier destination for New Year’s Eve. As we bid adieu to 2023, there are plenty of parties and outings to consider. Whether you’re in the mood for a simple midnight toast or you want to dance the year away, these are the best places to celebrate NYE in L.A., as we welcome new beginnings in 2024.

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Skybar at Mondrian is continuing its annual NYE bash with a premium open bar, innovative cocktails, upbeat tunes from a live DJ and one of the most epic city views in all of Los Angeles. The ticketed event costs $135 per person, and in addition to the champagne toast at midnight, attendees also have access to the open bar from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Mama’s Shelter

6500 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Between the disco ball-themed decor and the sweeping city views, Mama’s Shelter is the place to be on NYE in Hollywood. Enjoy sipping on champagne at midnight while you take in the epic magic acts and upbeat tunes. If you’re looking to dance, you’ll love the groovy DJ set by KG Superstar. Be sure to wear your shiniest getup so as to not be outshined by the massive disco ball.

ADKT LA

531 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

ADKT is far from your standard French restaurant. This speakeasy-inspired establishment uses dim lighting and red undertones to create a sultry and mysterious ambiance that is met with quality cuisine before turning into an all-out party. On NYE, ADKT will host a masquerade celebration featuring a four-course dinner followed by French lounge music, flowing drinks and a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight.

Studio 71 Bar at Grandmaster Recorders

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Studio 71 Bar is a groovy retro lounge that is tucked away inside the epic and historic Grandmaster Recorders. From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., partygoers who purchase the $83 tickets can enjoy an open bar featuring premium spirits, craft cocktails and elevated wines. Though you might want to enjoy a full sit-down dinner in the dining room beforehand, where you can indulge in a six-course meal, Studio 71 Bar will also offer passed appetizers so you can fuel up before dancing to David Bowie jams under the dazzling disco ball.

E.P. & L.P.

603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Considering it’s home to one of the most popular rooftops in all of Los Angeles, it’s no surprise that E.P. & L.P. will be hosting one of the most buzz-worthy NYE parties in the city. This year, guests can enjoy three floors of dancing at the multilevel establishment. While the panoramic rooftop tends to get all of the attention, the second level will turn into a rave-inspired party with lasers and warehouse-like tunes. At midnight, enjoy a festive surprise as more than 500 balloons drop from the ceiling as you toast with a complimentary glass of champagne.

Viceroy Santa Monica

1819 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Looking to celebrate on the Westside? Viceroy Santa Monica is hosting a Westside Winter Wonderland by the beach. Guests are encouraged to don their chicest white outfits while they sip on specialty cocktails, try out the ice luge or visit the hot toddy station. This party is set to be one the hottest events in Santa Monica, and there will be plenty of space to show off your moves on the indoor and outdoor dance floors.

Level 8

1254 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

With eight different dining, drinking and dancing concepts all in one location, Level 8 is the ultimate place to end the year in style. From 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., ticketed guests can grab craft cocktails, beer and wine from the open bar, and you also run into plenty of passed hors d’oeuvres while you explore the massive space. At midnight, get in the spirit with a champagne toast and countdown, and don’t forget to snag some free party favors.

The Roof at The West Hollywood Edition

9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Immersive yourself in sweeping views, elegant seafood towers and top-botch bottle service on NYE at The Roof at The West Hollywood Edition. The surprise guest DJ is sure to impress, while the specially crafted d’oeuvres by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser will ensure that you end the year on a delicious note. Though general admission tickets are available, the VIP tickets come with a beautiful seafood tower and dedicated bottle service.

Pali Wine Co. DTLA

811 Traction Ave Unit 1A, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Head to Pali Wine Co. in DTLA’s vibrant Arts District for unique wines, champagne, caviar and a live DJ. In honor of the festive holiday, guests will be able to enjoy a special tasting flight that showcases five different sparkling wines. There will also be decadent food pairings ranging from oysters to chocolate-covered strawberries so that you may ring in the new year on a luxe note. Celebrate with a toast of Pali Vineyard Sparkling Wine at midnight and say au revoir to 2023.

Élephante

1332 2nd St Rooftop, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Élephante is a trendy Santa Monica restaurant and bar that always throws the most star-studded parties. Their vibrant and fruity cocktails match the ocean-side ambiance, and guests can enjoy an epic view of the Santa Monica pier right from the open-air balcony. Punch bowls will be available for groups and a local DJ is set to spin until late into the evening.