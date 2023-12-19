8 (+1) New Miami Restaurants That Are Bringing the Heat

If we’re being honest, Miami is an overwhelming city. We love it, sure, but frankly there are so many vibrant neighborhoods, design hotels and seemingly eonian parties that it can feel hard to navigate. It’s an evolving mix of old and new, too, as fresh spots open next to historical establishments. And this chaotic culture is particularly true when it comes to the restaurant scene.

Maybe you’re coming to Miami and looking to delve into cutting edge culinary creations. Or maybe you’ve been residing in the city for over a decade and want to it switch up for date night. Either way, you’re trying to keep up with the never-ending revolving door of new hot spots, and that’s why we’re making it easier for you.

An amalgamation of culture, it’s no surprise that the cuisine in the city follows suit. Try Peruvian food in Midtown, venture over to Brickell for a mouthwatering trip to Spain or head to South Beach for a taste of New York in Florida. Whichever path you choose to take, you won’t be disappointed.

We’ve rounded up the eight (and an upcoming bonus) best new Miami restaurants of the year. From fine dining at iconic hotels to a brewery fit for all beer aficionados, there really is something for everyone in Miami.

1435 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

It’s one of our favorite places to stay, and now it’s become one of our favorite places to dine, as well. Perched above the bustling Brickell Avenue, the spot flows from indoor to rooftop as guests can enjoy contemporary regional cuisine. Executive chef Aaron Brooks weaves his Australian roots into seasonal ingredients, resulting in innovative takes on meat, seafood and vegetable dishes. Think dressed oysters prepared two ways, a whole roasted branzino presented tableside and charred cauliflower with red adobo, farro, pomegranate and a shallot vinaigrette. Once you finish dinner (or even before), head out to the cocktail bar for a variety of creative drinks.

2101 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL 33134

The brainchild of renowned chef Thomas Keller, Bouchon Bistro sits in the iconic La Palma building in Coral Gables. A Mediterranean-inspired exterior gives way to a classic French menu. Highlights include steak frites, sautéed gnocchi and steamed mussels. While its fancy sister restaurant is the The Surf Club, Bouchon surrounds its elevated food with a casual flair.

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Fontainebleau brought in Michelin-starred chef Michael White to helm this family-style Italian restaurant. Mirabella’s menu infuses the coastal heritage into a variety of dishes, from tomato braised beef meatballs, to a clam capellini, to center cut veal shank with saffron risotto. Oh, and if you love Florida’s Fontainebleau, just wait until you visit the soon-to-debut Las Vegas property.

100 NE 1st Ave Third Floor, Miami, FL 33132

Need a break from the white tablecloths? Head to the Old Post Office Building for the first brewery and taproom in downtown Miami. With twelve beers on tap at a time, bites, sports viewing, live music and game tables, turn to Biscayne Bay Brewing for your next tailgate. The locally owned, independent brewery is also the Official Craft Beer of the Miami Marlins, so you know it’s a fan favorite.

1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

New York’s acclaimed Rao’s has made its way to Florida, bringing its celebrity status to South Beach along with it. While it’s slightly more manageable to get a reservation here than its East Coast outpost, securing one of its highly sought after tables will not be an easy feat. But if you do manage to land a spot, you will be treated to southern Neapolitan Italian cuisine including lobster fra diavolo, Uncle Vincent’s lemon chicken and its family recipe tomato sauce on pasta.

3255 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33137

For an exquisite Peruvian feast, Maty’s awaits. Valerie Chang pays homage to her roots and grandmother (Maty), with complex sauces complementing dishes of simple meats and vegetables. And what are these dishes, exactly? Seafood connoisseurs will appreciate black grouper with aji limo, choclo and red onion, while meat eaters will rejoice in chicken Milanese with choi sum, parmesan and pesto. Located in Midtown, Chang’s comforting yet elevated food makes a splash in the heart of the city.

737 N Bayshore Dr 1st Floor, Miami, FL 33132

Celebrated designer Ken Fulk transported the coastal Italian ambience to Miami’s waterfront with Casadonna, one of the most talked about spots in town. Groot Hospitality and Tao Group unite to develop a contemporary dining experience with traditional recipes sourced from Italian towns. A fresh and fine Riviera-style culinary journey begins with appetizers like crispy artichoke and tuna tartare and caviar, followed by the likes of lobster, shrimp and clam spaghetti and diver scallops. Sip on an Amalfi limoncello cocktail or Bayshore colada for a sweet finish.

1395 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

That authentic Spanish food we were talking about? Here it is, a multisensory exploration set in Brickell. Focusing on Basque and Mediterranean cuisine, high-quality ingredients fuse together to create unique dishes. Case in point: San Sebastián txangurro, Andalusian gazpacho and a variety of mellow rices. An extensive seafood menu beckons those that seek thrilling flavors with international inspiration.

BONUS: A SOON-TO-OPEN HOT SPOT, Japón at The Setai

2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The Setai will unveil its latest culinary offering, Japón, in early 2024. Led by executive chef Vijayudu Veena, authentic Japanese cuisine will be served at this indoor and outdoor haunt.