Here’s Where to Spend New Year’s Eve in New York City

So, you decided to spend New Year’s Eve in New York City. Let’s face it, sitting in the freezing cold amidst the massive crowds in Times Square just isn’t going to fly.

But you’re in the greatest city on earth; one that boasts a wide variety of bashes where you can say sayonara to 2023 and greet the new year in style. From classy affairs to fêtes that’ll make you want to boogie the night away, fill your stomach or just imbibe, here are some of the best ways to usher in 2024 in New York City.

The Standard, High Line, 848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014

As a staple of the Manhattan lifestyle scene, the Standard Meatpacking’s multiple spaces host buzzy parties year-round, from Met Gala confabs to bashes that celebrate pride and New York Fashion Week. So it’s no surprise that their rooftop bar, Le Bain, is throwing a New Year’s bash as well. This year they’ve recruited a bevy of top DJs to help say goodbye to ‘23, among them NYC nightlife vet Rich Medina (his Lil’ Ricky’s Rib Shack party was the toast of the town in the 00s) and Tony Humphries (a prolific remixer frequently heard on Hot 97).

111 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Skip the craziness of Manhattan and head over the bridge to Brooklyn to ring in the New Year. Since its opening in 2016, the William Vale in Williamsburg has staked a claim for not only being one of the best hotels in Brooklyn, but the entire city. The crown jewel of the property is Westlight, a rooftop bar which offers stunning 360 degree glimpses of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and beyond. Usher in 2024 here with their annual New Year’s Eve party; this year it boasts an open bar, passed bites, a champagne toast at midnight and a performance from the equally energetic, and massive, Silver Arrow Band.

215 Chrystie St, New York, NY 10002

Back across the river in New York’s Lower East Side lies the Public Hotel, which is hosting a plethora of New Year’s Eve events on the 31st. Dust off those bell bottoms: one stand-out is their Disco’ish party at ArtSpace, which combines electro house and disco into one big brouhaha, complete with an open bar. Make sure to get into the festive spirit by following the dress code, which asks guests to emphasize silver and gold so your new year is just like you: shimmering.

599 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Bust out your dancing shoes. Over in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, the popular venue Elsewhere is hosting a literal all-night bash which pops off at 10 p.m. and doesn’t end until the venue’s 4 a.m. curfew. Along for the ride are a plethora of buzzy DJs, including frequent Dua Lipa collaborator The Blessed Madonna (she mixed her remix album Club Future Nostalgia).

60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

If you’re not feeling a club night, maybe a more glamorous evening out is the way to say goodbye to the year. Over in Dumbo, the airy and chic 1 Hotel is throwing a masquerade ball where the masks are mandatory—and for once, they’re not referring to the Covid-19 kind. Suit up, mask up and imbibe in an open bar as well, and it’s all concocted in part by the esteemed Cache Life, the music and art event specialists.

4 Pennsylvania Plaza, New York, NY 10001

Forget about the ball in Times Square. Everybody knows that true New Yorkers head to the greatest arena on earth to see the grooviest band around. A long-running tradition of the psychedelic rockers, Trey Anastasio and his cohorts in Phish are headed to Madison Square Garden to ring in ‘24 for four nights of shows, concluding on New Year’s Eve. The band is no stranger to the Garden, having performed around 70 shows there throughout their run.

131 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012

Maybe a stadium isn’t your thing. As one of our greatest living trumpet players, it stands to reason Chris Botti is adept at putting on one of the greatest shows in town.. Every December, Botti plays an annual residency at New York’s legendary Blue Note jazz club and this year, he’ll use his trusty horn to usher in ‘24. From laidback standards to inventive freestyles, Botti’s show is a feast for the ears whether one is a jazz aficionado or novice to the genre. While you’re at it, sip on the Wandering Barman’s eponymous Blue Note cocktail; concocted in honor of the historic venue.