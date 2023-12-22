Sam Altman Shares Top Leadership Lessons He Learned in 2023

To call 2023 a crazy year for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman would be an understatement. Following 12 months of explosive growth of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Altman was abruptly fired in December by the company’s board and then quickly reinstated but stripped of his board seat. Within a week, OpenAI had three different CEOs—the company named two Altman replacements, Mira Murati and Emmett Shear, before his return—and an entirely new board.

Reflecting on some of these dramatic changes, Altman yesterday published a blog post listing out 17 career and leadership lessons he said he “wished someone had told me.”

“I am slowly making peace with being a public figure, which can be painful,” Altman wrote in an X post yesterday. “I assume it will get more intense as our systems become much powerful and that’s ok. On the positive side, I have learned a lot this year.”

On managing people

Spend more time recruiting. Take risks on high-potential people with a fast rate of improvement. Look for evidence of getting stuff done in addition to intelligence.

Superstars are even more valuable than they seem, but you have to evaluate people on their net impact on the performance of the organization.

It is easier for a team to do a hard thing that really matters than to do an easy thing that doesn’t really matter; audacious ideas motivate people.

Incentives are superpowers; set them carefully.

Working with great people is one of the best parts of life.

On building a product

Optimism, obsession, self-belief, raw horsepower and personal connections are how things get started.

Outcomes are what count; don’t let good process excuse bad results.

Fast iteration can make up for a lot; it’s usually ok to be wrong if you iterate quickly. Plans should be measured in decades, execution should be measured in weeks.

Inspiration is perishable and life goes by fast. Inaction is a particularly insidious type of risk.

Scale often has surprising emergent properties.

Compounding exponentials are magic. In particular, you really want to build a business that gets a compounding advantage with scale.

On running an organization