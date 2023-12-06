Selena Gomez’s Best Red Carpet Style Moments

With nearly 430 million followers on Instagram, it’s no exaggeration to say that Selena Gomez is one of the most-watched celebrities in the world. And given the breadth of her career, it’s not entirely surprising. First appearing on Barney & Friends at age 10, the Texas native moved to Los Angeles for a starring role in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place television series just five years later. A record deal soon followed, and Gomez quickly became a fixture at movie premieres and award shows, favoring casual denim looks and sneakers or minidresses paired with sparkling heels.

By her early 20s, Gomez began to seek out more mature roles on-screen, turning to stylist Kate Young to help her curate a more sophisticated wardrobe to match—both for red carpet events and streetwear moments. “We’ve had a clear vision of what we wanted to do together from the beginning,” Young previously told Vogue about her partnership with Gomez, which began in 2014. “There’s an overall mood that we’re going for which is young, modern, clean, and sexy without ever being fussy.” That aesthetic turned heads in the fashion world, with Gomez starring in Louis Vuitton’s fall 2016 fashion campaign (her first for a major fashion house). A partnership with Puma quickly followed, as did a $10 million deal with Coach, which saw Gomez serve as the face of the brand and as a collaborator on a line of leather goods and a ready-to-wear collection.

Ever-evolving, Gomez parted ways with Young in 2023 and enlisted the stylist Erin Walsh to develop a new sartorial direction, whether promoting her work as an actress and singer or celebrating her Rare Beauty cosmetics line and the nonprofit organization that it supports (the Rare Impact Fund, which raises funds for mental health resources and awareness). Ahead, take a look back at some of Gomez’s most memorable red carpet moments, from her Disney days sans stylist to wearing custom couture and creating her own designs.

2008, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best Of Both Worlds Concert Premiere

Before her starring turn as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez had a recurring role on another hit Disney show: Hannah Montana. In 2008, she supported her pal Miley Cyrus at the premiere of the Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert film, wearing a romper over dark denim jeans. A denim vest, layered necklaces and bracelets accessorized her look, which was completed with red ombre hair (a beauty go-to in Gomez’s early days).

2009, UNICEF Snowflake Ball

Shortly after making history as the youngest UNICEF ambassador (a title that would later be surpassed by actress Millie Bobby Brown in 2018), Gomez attended the nonprofit organization’s Snowflake Ball event in a strapless pink dress with silver open-toe shoes and a rhinestone-embellished clutch.

2009, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

While performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with her band, Selena Gomez & the Scene, the Disney Channel star sported a classic early aughts party look: a sequin minidress and matching sparkly heels.

2010, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Gomez opted for a sleeveless yellow minidress by Christian Cota to attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The sunny ensemble featured a draped back and rhinestone-embellished waist, which Gomez complemented with her shimmering gold clutch and dainty gold jewelry.

2010, MTV Video Music Awards

Towards the end of 2010, Gomez began to take a more glamorous approach to her red carpet looks, as evidenced by this strapless silver Reem Acra dress at the MTV VMAs. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and beaded corset top, and Gomez added matching silver platforms and a beauty look that paired a sultry smoky eye with a softer, low ponytail hairstyle.

2011, People’s Choice Awards

After arriving at the People’s Choice Awards in a pink one-shoulder minidress, Gomez switched things up for her performance later that night in a butterfly-print gown by Irina Shabayeva. The strapless design included a high-low silhouette that showed off Gomez’s Christian Louboutin heels and made for the perfect party dress as she celebrated her Favorite Breakout Artist win with Taylor Swift (who also took home an award that night).

2011, Grammy Awards

The following month, Gomez attended her first Grammy Awards ceremony in a metallic J. Mendel gown that the actress and singer paired with a matching gold clutch and classic, bouncy curls.

2011, ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party

The 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party marked Gomez’s red carpet debut with then-boyfriend Justin Bieber, but it was also a major fashion moment for the Wizards of Waverly Place star, who went Old Hollywood glam in a floor-length red gown by Dolce & Gabbana. A crystal-embellished clutch and gold jewelry rounded out her accessories, and Gomez’s tousled low knot, red lip and shimmery gold eyeshadow tied the whole look together.

2011, Teen Choice Awards

Taking home five surfboards at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards, Gomez was one of the night’s biggest winners. She also had one of the most fun looks on the red carpet with her strapless sweetheart minidress. The Erin Fetherston design included a sweeping cream-colored chiffon sash, and the “Love You Like A Love Song” singer added a few pops of color with her hot pink clutch bag and strappy purple and pink heels.

2012, ‘We Own The Night’ Tour Kickoff

After a successful run of the North American leg of her We Own the Night tour, Gomez started 2012 performing across Latin America. But before she hit the road, the actress and singer held a kickoff celebration in Los Angeles sporting a more relaxed look in a peachy skirt, white T-shirt and oversized necklace. She also chose the occasion to debut some temporary purple and blue streaks in her hair.

2013, Spring Breakers Los Angeles Premiere

Gomez’s appearance in the controversial film Spring Breakers was a bold departure from her Disney days, which would officially come to an end following the release of the Wizards of Waverly Place made-for-TV movie in March. Still, she opted for a more classic look at the Los Angeles premiere in a design from the Reem Acra spring 2013 collection. The sleeveless red gown included sheer paneling throughout that was decorated with intricate beading, which Gomez chose to show off by wearing her hair swept back in a tousled low knot. Gomez’s red manicure and glossy red lip matched her dress, but she went for contrasting accessories with her black Jimmy Choo clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

2013, Billboard Music Awards

Gomez’s look at the 2013 Billboard Awards marked a style turning point for the star. Before taking to the stage to perform her new single “Come & Get It,” Gomez walked the red carpet in a dramatic white gown from the Atelier Versace spring 2013 collection. Among its many bold elements, the dress featured a thigh-high slit, as well as slits running along the front and back of the bodice, which included sheer paneling and zipper trim with colorful neon accents.

2013, MTV Video Music Awards

Once again, Gomez was in Atelier Versace—this time, at the MTV VMAs, where she took home the award for Best Pop Video following the release of her debut solo album, Stars Dance. Wearing a midnight blue design from the fashion house’s fall 2013 collection, Gomez’s dress included an exposed bustier and thigh-high slit that was held together with crystal-studded clasps. “I loved this dress,” Gomez previously told Vogue. “I remember feeling, for the first time, like a woman,” she said, calling the dress a “statement.”

2013, ‘Flaunt’ Magazine Party

To celebrate her November 2013 cover with Flaunt magazine, Gomez put a sexy spin on the LBD with a Cushnie Et Ochs design that featured a plunging V-front neckline and midriff-baring cutout. She also chose a classic fall beauty look with a rich burgundy lip, matching manicure and an undone side braid.

2014, Met Gala

For her first Met Gala, the “Come & Get It” singer played it safe in a custom wine-colored dress by Diane von Furstenberg that Gomez paired with a matching berry lip and oversized earrings and cocktail ring by Lorraine Schwartz.

2014, ‘Variety’ & Women In Film

It’s rare for Gomez to stray from her gowns and minidresses, but when she does, she really knocks it out of the park. At an Emmy nominee celebration hosted by Variety and Women in Film, Gomez wore a Valentino-red jumpsuit from the fashion house’s fall 2012 collection, which included long sleeves and a slightly open back. The rest of her ensemble was more minimal, with a black clutch and pumps by Saint Laurent, and a beauty look that centered around the perfect polished, undone waves.

2014, Rudderless Screening

Earlier in the year, Gomez began working with stylist Kate Young, and the duo’s “modern” and “sexy” approach was immediately evident with this red satin Dior number. Gomez put the delicate straps and plunging neckline of the ultra-minidress on full display with a sleek low knot that was parted down the middle, and she accessorized with a black clutch, Manolo Blahnik PVC cap-toe pumps, diamond drop earrings and bracelets.

2014, American Music Awards

For the American Music Awards red carpet, Gomez chose a figure-fitting black dress by Armani Privé that seemed simple enough from the front, but featured a dramatic open back. She then switched things up for a performance of “The Heart Wants What It Wants” in a blush-toned Giorgio Armani gown that included a layered tulle skirt.

2015, Met Gala

Gomez turned to Vera Wang for her second Met Gala, collaborating on a custom white gown with cutout details at the front and back, black tassel straps and a long train. Though she added jewelry, Gomez’s massive floral headpiece was her most statement-making accessory, and a red lip gave the look a pop of color.

2015, Louis Vuitton Show

It would be another year before Gomez officially joined the Louis Vuitton team as the face of the French fashion house’s fall 2016 campaign, but her appearance at the Cruise collection in 2015 was a sign of things to come (as were her front row invites at the spring 2015 and fall 2015 collections). For the Palm Springs show, Gomez chose a look with a bit of edge, wearing a sleeveless leather minidress with lace detailing, black LV booties and a tousled waves and lived-in smoky eye beauty combo.

2015, MTV VMAs

A few days after joining Taylor Swift on stage during the singer’s 1989 tour, Gomez joined her once again as part of Swift’s “Bad Blood” squad at the MTV VMAs. Gomez kept it casual in an ankle-length metallic black dress from the Calvin Klein fall 2015 collection, which included long sleeves and leather detailing. The newly-named Pantene ambassador completed the look with side-parted curls, ultra-long lashes and a shimmery peach lip.

2015, Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gomez sported three major looks at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. On the red carpet, she wore a custom studded leather Louis Vuitton dress with a side zipper that was left undone up to her hip bone. For her performance, the “Hands to Myself” singer showed off even more skin in a custom Jolibe Atelier gown that included a plunging neckline, side cutouts and a thigh-high slit. Finally, Gomez hit the VS after party in a navy Mugler minidress with patterned cutout detailing.

2015, American Music Awards

At the American Music Awards, sparkle was in order for Gomez, who wore a sequin-covered red dress from the Givenchy spring 2014 collection, which she matched with an exaggerated burgundy smoky eye.

2016, Grammy Awards

Wearing another sparkling showstopper, Gomez attended the 2016 Grammy Awards in custom Calvin Klein. The navy sequin dress featured cutout detailing along the side and back with a short train, and Gomez added even more sparkle with Norman Silverman diamond hoop earrings.

2016, ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party

Just a few weeks later, Gomez sported another high-shine red carpet look in a cap sleeve, sliver sequin design from Louis Vuitton. The floor-length gown included embellishments down the front and a slit at the back, and Gomez completed the look with a matching clutch by Tod’s, black heels by Jimmy Choo and sleek, center-parted hairstyle with a metallic-rimmed smoky eye.

2016, iHeartRadio Music Awards

Gomez tried out an edgier take on jumpsuits at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with an orange-red set from the Mugler spring 2016 collection. The bright ensemble included cutout detailing on one side and metallic accents that Gomez matched with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. A black Jimmy Choo clutch and a mix of black and metallic choker necklaces by Fallon Jewelry rounded out the accessories, with the “Hands to Myself” singer choosing a coral lip and volumized curls for her beauty look.

2016, Met Gala

Just a month before announcing her fall campaign with Louis Vuitton, Gomez teamed up with the French fashion house for the 2016 Met Gala. “This was probably top five of my favorite looks,” Gomez recalled in a Vogue interview. “It was almost that simpleness with a bit of edge that made it amazing. The slip to me felt very ‘90s, the top had this leather feel to it, and the boots looked so different than high heels but added that grunginess—and it was also very comfortable,” she said of the custom design, which was embellished with studs and accessorized with a Cartier bracelet.

2016, ‘Revival’ Tour

For her Revival tour, Gomez told Vogue that she took inspiration from Britney Spears’ 2003 “Toxic” music video with nude and black rhinestone-studded bodysuits that also included detachable dresses. Though the tour would ultimately be cut short due to complications from the singer’s lupus diagnosis, Gomez spent several months touring North America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand before taking a break to focus on her health.

2016, American Music Awards

This red Prada ball gown was a classic choice from Gomez, who told Vogue that this was her first event back to the “craziness” following several months away from the spotlight. “This is probably my favorite outfit I ever wore,” she said, adding that Audrey Hepburn was her inspiration for the evening. “It was just like, once I put the dress on, I’m ready to be me. I’m ready to step into this world and reclaim my name,” Gomez said, noting that she kept the rest of the look simple with a low ponytail, soft smoky eye and Cartier diamond earrings and ring.

2017, 13 Reasons Why Premiere

She may not have appeared onscreen in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, but as an executive producer, Gomez attended the series premiere in Los Angeles in a burnt-orange minidress from Oscar de la Renta. The strapless metallic design originally made its way down the runway during Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2017 collection, and Gomez kept the look monochromatic with ombre orange earrings, an orange smoky eye and a sheer coral lip.

2017, Met Gala

At the end of 2016, Gomez signed on as a Coach ambassador, and she debuted a custom design from the American label when she joined creative director Stuart Vevers at the 2017 Met Gala (you may recall that Gomez also made her red carpet debut with then-boyfriend The Weeknd). “It’s quite a nostalgic, American feel, so we looked at ’30s underwear—those kind of slip dresses,” Vevers told E! News. Marrying 1930s fashion with the Coach aesthetic, Vevers created a blush gown that was trimmed with vintage lace and adorned with a sequin star motif. The dress featured a thigh-high slit at the center and a dramatic train befitting the gala event, and Gomez accessorized with a matching mini handbag, a Tiffany & Co. geometric choker necklace and a neon pink smoky eye.

2017, ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ ICONS

The ‘60s appeared to be Gomez’s retro reference when she attended the annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons event in a pink Valentino Couture shift dress. In keeping with the theme, the actress and singer’s beauty look included a volumized half-up, half-down hairstyle with exaggerated lashes and a pale pink lip, and Gomez worked in a few pops of color with red Stuart Weitzman heels, a green Prada clutch and a massive Tiffany & Co. emerald cocktail ring.

2017, BoF 500 Gala

Gomez’s ballet-pink Rodarte gown at the BoF 500 Gala mixed feminine lace and ruffle elements with black-embellished flowers that added an edgier vibe. To complement the dress, which was from Rodarte’s spring 2018 collection, Gomez accessorized with a black clutch, wine-colored lip and tousled bob.

2017, American Music Awards

Debuting a blonde bob at the American Music Awards, Gomez sported a grungier vibe in a long-sleeved leather minidress that stylist Kate Young noted was inspired by the 1988 film, Frantic. The look was custom-made for the singer (who later switched into a slip dress to perform her single “Wolves”), and it included sequin-embellished stars similar to her Met Gala look.

2017, Lupus Research Alliance Gala

After revealing earlier in 2017 that she had undergone a kidney transplant due to complications from lupus, Gomez was honored at the Lupus Research Alliance Gala in New York for her work in raising awareness about the autoimmune disease. For the occasion, Gomez chose a bright yellow Calvin Klein dress with an asymmetrical, one-shoulder silhouette, which she paired with matching crystal-embellished sandals, also by the American fashion brand.

2017, Billboard Women in Music

As the honoree of Billboard’s 2017 Woman of the Year Award, Gomez selected an edgier look in head-to-toe Versace. Straight from the Italian fashion house’s spring 2018 collection, the black and gold ensemble included cutout leather pants, a strapless bustier with scalloped edging, an oversized belt and black heels that were embellished with the Versace Medusa medallion.

2018, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Premiere

Gomez began voicing Mavis in the animated film series Hotel Transylvania back in 2012, and for the premiere of the summer-themed third installment, she wore a breezy white and blue floral set from the Oscar de la Renta 2019 resort collection. While the crop top and skirt set felt more casual than the typical red carpet look, Gomez accessorized with more than $20,000 worth of diamonds between her hoop earrings and cross necklace combo—both Tiffany & Co.

2018, Coach Event

To celebrate the launch of her second capsule collection with Coach, Gomez attended a meet and greet event in Los Angeles in one of her own designs. The lavender slip dress included white lace trim along the V-neckline and asymmetrically along the skirt, and Gomez added to the ‘90s vibe with choker necklaces and a wavy blowout.

2019, The Dead Don’t Die Premiere At Cannes Film Festival

Gomez was back in Louis Vuitton for her first Cannes Film Festival, which she attended in support of her 2019 film, The Dead Don’t Die. The two-piece set included a bra and embroidered, high-waisted skirt in white satin, which Gomez’s stylist noted was inspired by Madonna’s 1990 Blond Ambition tour—right down to the red lip and sleek twisted updo. Given the elevated glamour of a Cannes red carpet, Gomez completed the look with a massive diamond necklace from Bulgari’s Cinemagia High Jewelry Collection.

2019, Frozen 2 Premiere

Returning to her Disney roots in the most epic way, Gomez brought her little sister to the Frozen 2 premiere, where the duo donned matching princess-inspired looks by Marc Jacobs.

2019, American Music Awards

Fresh off of the release of two singles (and with a new album on the way), Gomez made her AMAs comeback in custom Versace. While the chartreuse minidress received a mixed response on social media, Gomez has since shared with Vogue that it’s a look she “felt so good in,” and even had a hand in designing. “I actually had a whole idea for this outfit,” she said of the strapless dress, adding, “When I came in with my team, we designed this together.” The “Lose You to Love Me” singer paired the dress with matching heels and a diamond Roberto Coin necklace for the red carpet, later trying out three more looks throughout the evening.

2020, Dolittle Premiere

Gomez went for a couture moment at the Los Angeles premiere of her 2020 film Dolittle, in a pink ribbed turtleneck and structured black skirt from the Givenchy fall 2019 couture collection. Letting the dress do the statement-making, Gomez accessorized with diamond earrings and a ring by Messika, and she completed the look with a matte red lip and a classic slicked-back low knot.

2022, Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards proved to be a standout moment for Gomez, who wore a black evening gown from the Oscar de la Renta fall 2022 collection that included puffed sleeves and a barely-there cutout on the bodice. Gomez, who was nominated for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series for her role in Only Murders in the Building, accessorized the dress with Bulgari diamond earrings, an emerald ring and a white gold Serpenti necklace.

2022, Critics Choice Awards

To continue her award season red carpet takeover, Gomez turned to her old friend, Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, for an elegant red cape dress with a jewel-accented neckline. Gomez, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, completed the look with Boucheron jewelry (including a diamond arrow earring), a side-parted low ponytail and soft rosy makeup tones with a black cat eye (courtesy of her Rare Beauty makeup line).

2022, Disney Upfront

Gomez took a more casual approach when she joined her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short at the Disney upfront presentation. Wearing a skirt suit from Mango, the clementine-colored blazer and miniskirt were styled with Stuart Weitzman pumps and delicate gold jewelry from Mejuri.

2022, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Premiere

Gomez was back in another bold color for the premiere of My Mind & Me, a documentary that gave fans a glimpse into the star’s struggles with fame, lupus and mental illness. For the occasion, Gomez opted for a magenta Rodarte dress that included draped bow detailing along one shoulder, and which was accessorized with colorful gemstone earrings, a crystal-embellished clutch and crystal-encrusted PVC mules from Paris Texas.

2022, ‘Variety’ Hitmakers Brunch

For Variety’s Hitmakers brunch, Gomez chose a black velvet midi dress from Totême that included a ruffle-trimmed skirt.

2023, Golden Globe Awards

To kick off 2023, Gomez celebrated with a Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (once again for Only Murders in the Building). For the red carpet, Gomez turned to the Valentino fall 2019 couture collection, opting for an eggplant-colored velvet gown with puffed sleeves that dramatically trailed behind her. The actress kept the accessories to a minimum with platform heels and De Beers diamond earrings and rings, plus a textured high ponytail and plum smoky eye beauty look.

2023, MTV Video Music Awards

By the fall of 2023, Gomez had begun working with stylist Erin Walsh, who made a major impression when she styled the singer in this scarlet gown by Oscar de la Renta. The bespoke design included a corset bodice and floral fringe skirt that was hand embroidered with thousands of bugle beads for a high-shine finish. Red Jimmy Choo sandals and an assortment of Pasquale Bruni’s garden-inspired white gold and diamond jewelry perfectly complemented the look.

2023, Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit

In October of 2023, Gomez hosted her first gala in support of the Rare Impact Fund, which she launched alongside her Rare Beauty cosmetics line in 2019. The gala supported the Rare Impact Fund’s commitment to expanding education about mental health and increasing access to mental health services, and Gomez celebrated the inaugural event in a silver sequined gown by Valentino. The custom design included a dramatic train and a 3D sequin flower at the top of the bodice to add even more sparkle.