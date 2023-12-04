Arts

Inside the Studio Museum in Harlem’s Brand Launch Party

Last week, the museum hosted a party to unveil a new graphic identity that heralds its long-anticipated reopening.

While the art world eagerly awaits the reopening of the Studio Museum in Harlem’s soon-to-be-ready physical space, the institution has been busy revamping its image with an updated graphic identity, custom typeface and website that presages the upcoming opening of the institution’s new home on New York’s West 125th Street.

“Collectively, these efforts are rooted in the legacy we have established while strongly defining the Museum going forward, projecting our identity as a community-centered institution and globally minded place ‘Where Black Art Lives’,” said Studio Museum in Harlem Director and Chief Curator Thelma Golden in a statement.

A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Thelma Golden, Elizabeth Karp-Evans. Bre Johnson/BFA.com

The institution recently celebrated a new identity inspired and influenced by Black culture, with a brand launch party at the newly opened Renaissance New York in Harlem. In attendance were artists, entrepreneurs, media personalities and supporters of the arts. Notable attendees included Golden, Maxwell Osbourne, Antoine Gregory, Larry Ossei-Mensah and Hannah Traore, among numerous other arts patrons and cultural movers and shakers.

A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Brandon Blackwood. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Denise Stephanie. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Deon Jones. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
DJ KITTYSAYWORD. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Hannah Traore. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Pops Mensah-Bonsu and guest. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Roberto Johnson. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Soyini Driskell, Simone Oliver. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Terrence Phearse, Isata Yansaneh. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Ty Jones. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Johnny Nelson. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Antoine Gregory. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Ivan Forde, Sonia Louise Davis. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Julee Wilson. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Keyaira Boone. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Louis Long, Jeffrey Meris. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Maxwell Osborne, Larry Ossei-Mensah. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
A photo from the Studio Museum of Harlem's brand relaunch party
Shelcy Joseph, Christy Joseph. Bre Johnson/BFA.com
