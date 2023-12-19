What Tastemakers Want (And Will Give) This Holiday Season

With less than a week left until Christmas, Observer reached out to a handful of tastemakers in nightlife, dining and interior design to help get a grasp on last-minute shopping. In no particular order, here are their go-to gifts, what’s on their wish lists, and—for those needing reassurance—confirmation that everyone’s partner is the most difficult person to buy for.

“White truffles.” – Wolfgang Puck

“Anything sourced from or handcrafted in Ethiopia: scarves, coffee, spices, you name it.” – Marcus Samuelsson

“ The U Candle .” – Miriam Silver

“I like giving authentic gifts that represent a piece of who I am and what I believe in. This year, we recently launched the Harmony Set with Schmidt Brothers, which is an amazing gift for everyone and anyone. I am Korean American, and this one-of-a-kind set that includes steak knives and chopsticks is the perfect harmony of both cultures, making this incredibly authentic representation of myself and our restaurants. I’ve also noticed that many Americans do not have the right set of chopsticks, so this is really the perfect option.” – Simon Kim

“Now that you can use inKind at over 1,100 restaurants around the country, it’s got to be an inKind gift card.” – Andrew Harris

“Nothing beats a gift of donating in someone’s name to a cause close to your heart. Mine include ‘ No Kid Hungry ASPCA or the Oceans Conservancy .” – Sergio Mercado

“My current go-to gift is a beautiful throw from Lands Downunder ! They are luxurious and cozy for anyone on my list.” – Anjali Pollack