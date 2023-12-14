What to Watch on Streaming This Week: December 15-21

From newly minted Golden Globe nominees to exciting new English imports, there’s a ton of fantastic fare to stream this week. Settle into your Mojo Dojo Casa House, because you’ve got a lot to watch.

What to watch on Netflix

Bank of Dave

Based on a true story, the British import Bank of Dave makes for the perfect feel-good watch. The film tells the tale of Dave Fishwick, a self-made man who decides to give back to his economically troubled community in Burnley in the North of England. As he goes from successful van salesman to local lender, he decides to start up a small bank that will be Burnley-based and Burnley-focused—but it’ll take more than good intentions to sway the stalwart London financial heads that stand in his way. Rory Kinnear, Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry, and Hugh Bonneville star. Bank of Dave streams Monday, December 18th.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper already announced himself as a director with A Star is Born, but Maestro makes it clear that his debut was no fluke. Cooper writes, directs, produces, and stars in this movie about legendary conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein, though the film pays more attention to his wife, Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan), than his greatest hits. An untraditional power couple (she stuck with him despite questions around his sexuality), they’re a fascinating focus in the midst of a massive career. Maestro premieres on streaming Wednesday, December 20th. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Hulu

Such Brave Girls

This A24 sitcom comes from overseas, bringing with it acerbic English humor and a unique female voice. Such Brave Girls revolves around an all-female family as they try (often in vain) to piece together their lives despite a relatably dark level of dysfunction. There’s mom Deb (Louise Brealey), who’s working to land a financially stable man after her husband walked out on her a decade ago, and sisters Josie (Kat Sadler, also the show’s writer) and Billie (Lizzie Davidson), each with their own relationship and mental health woes. Such Brave Girls premieres Friday, December 15th.

What to watch on Amazon Prime

Reacher

Last year, Reacher became one of Amazon’s most successful original series, sending the streamer to the top of weekly streaming rankings for the first time ever. With Season 2 premiering this week, there’s little wonder why. Based on the Jack Reacher books, the show follows its titular former Army police investigator as he tries to return to civilian life. While the first season saw Reacher going after a massive operation corrupting a small town, the stakes are higher this time around: members of his old Army unit are being tracked down and taken out. Season 2 of Reacher premieres Friday, December 15th.

What to watch on Max

Barbie

Hi Barbie! The smash summer hit drives its plastic pink Corvette onto streaming this week. Writer-director Greta Gerwig made one of the most gleefully unexpected blockbusters in years, packed with heart, wit and a healthy dose of feminism. Margot Robbie stars as the titular doll who decides she must venture to the real world once her feet go flat and she finds cellulite on her legs. This journey sends her down a path of self-discovery, meanwhile Ken (the sublime Ryan Gosling) makes some discoveries of his own. Come for the pink, stay for the America Ferrera monologue and Michael Cera’s Allan. Barbie premieres Friday, December 15th. Read Observer’s review.

What to watch on Apple TV+

The Family Plan

Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan headline The Family Plan, a new family action comedy. Wahlberg stars as Dan, a happy family man who’s got a secret: he’s actually a former top government assassin, and he’s got a massive target on his back. When enemies from his past begin to threaten his present, Dan must take his family on an impromptu, cross-country road trip to protect their future. Is Las Vegas the best place for a married couple and their three kids? Maybe not, but it’s all a part of the plan. The Family Plan premieres Friday, December 15th.

What to watch on Disney Plus

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The book series that turned Greek mythology into a pop culture touchstone is getting the TV treatment. Though Percy Jackson has been adapted before, the less said about those films the better, and Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians looks to be a major step up. Original writer Rick Riordan pens several of the show’s eight episodes, and while the main characters are played by some fresh young faces, the series’ ensemble includes the likes of Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiere Wednesday, December 20th.

