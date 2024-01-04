The Most Delicious Mocktail Recipes to Try Now

Whether you’re starting 2024 with Dry January, prefer an alcohol-free life year-round or you just want to test out some zero-proof beverages, there are plenty of non-alcoholic drinks out there that are just as fun and delicious as those with liquor—and don’t include a hangover.

In fact, this just might be the best time to dip your toes into the world of mocktails—long gone are the days when those forgoing booze were left with simply a glass of sparkling water or, at best, a non-alcoholic beer. Now, the options are endless, with inventive and delicious mocktails for every palate, whether you’re craving a zero-ABV fruity and fizzy beverage, a light and refreshing drink or a mezcal-inspired smokey concoction. No matter what you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered with the best booze-free drinks recipes to try right now. Below, see the best mocktail recipes to test out this year.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Mingle Bellini

Ingredients:

4 oz Mingle Mocktails Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini

5 to 6 dashes aromatic bitters

2 dashes grenadine

Splash of club soda

Directions:

Pour Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, bitters and grenadine into a shaker. Combine with a stirring spoon. Pour into a glass over fresh ice; top with a splash of club soda.

Seedlip Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

1 tbsp agave syrup

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Dehydrated lime disc, for garnish

Directions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Seedlip, agave syrup and fresh lime juice. Shake well; strain into a glass. Garnish with a salt rim and dehydrated lime disc or an expressed orange peel.

Vermutti-NO

Ingredients:

2 oz Martini & Rossi Floreale

3 oz soda water

Orange slice, for garnish

Directions:

Add ingredients to a rocks or collins glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with an orange slice.

Free Bird

Ingredients:

1 oz Amaro Lucano NA

1.5 oz pineapple juice

.75 oz cranberry juice

.5 oz passion fruit juice

.5 oz fresh lime juice

.33 oz cherry juice

.5 oz simple syrup

2 mint springs and a slice of dehydrated lemon, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice; shake. Strain into a highball glass with fresh ice cubes.

Fre Basil Fauxjito Mojito Mocktail

Ingredients:

FRE Sparkling Brut

Fresh basil leaves

Fresh mint leaves

.5 oz simple syrup

1 lime, juiced

Directions:

In a glass or cocktail shaker, muddle the herbs with the juice of one lime. Fill a highball glass with ice and mint and basil leaves. Pour in non-alcoholic bubbly sparkling brut; top with strained herb and lime juice mixture.

Pallini Zero Spritz

Ingredients

1 part Pallini Limonzero

2 parts non-alcoholic sparkling wine

Lemon slices and rosemary, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a large wine glass filled with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with lemon slice and rosemary sprig.

The Golden Kick

Ingredients:

30 ml ginger water (to make, put 75 grams of freshly cut ginger into 500 ml of hot water for 30 minutes; after infusion period, strain ginger water and let chill)

10 ml Giffard peach syrup

100 ml French Bloom Le Blanc

Directions:

Combine chilled ginger water with peach syrup; stir gently. Pour into a champagne flute; top with cold, well-chilled French Bloom Le Blanc.

Olipop Watermelon Crush

Ingredients:

1 lime, juiced

1/2 cup cubed watermelon

8 to 9 oz Olipop Watermelon Lime soda

Mint, for garnish

Directions:

Middle watermelon with the lime juice; add ice. Pour in 2/3 can of Olipop soda; stir. Garnish with a lime wheel or sprig of mint

Ginger Apple

Ingredients:

1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Ginger Beer

2 oz cloudy apple juice

.5 oz lemon juice

Cinnamon syrup

Apple fan, for garnish

Directions:

Combine ice, apple juice, lemon juice and cinnamon syrup. Shake well and strain into a collins glass with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with an apple fan.

Band Camp Summer

2 oz Giffard Non-Alcoholic Ginger Liqueur

4 oz lemonade

1 oz seltzer water

Thai basil, for garnish Directions: Build non-alcoholic cocktail with NA ginger liqueur and lemonade in a collins glass filled with ice. Add seltzer; gently stir. Garnish with basil.

Black Cherry Nightcap

Ingredients:

6 oz Waterloo Black Cherry Sparkling Water

1 tsp magnesium powder

1 oz pomegranate juice

Freeze-dried mixed berries

Sugar or granulated sweetener

Rosemary, for garnish

Directions:

Crush freeze-dried berries; mix with granulated sweetener of choice. Spread out on a small plate. Dip a medium-sized glass in a shallow dish of water to wet the rim, then dip the glass in berry-sugar mixture. Add magnesium powder and pomegranate juice to glass; mix well to dissolve. Add ice and top with Black Cherry Sparkling Water. Garnish with rosemary.

Optimist Botanicals Smokey Simple Serve

Ingredients:

1 part Optimist Smokey

3 parts ginger ale, tonic water or club soda

Jalapeño coin or a twist of scorched orange peel, for garnish

Directions:

Build drink in a glass with ice. Garnish with jalapeño coin or orange peel.

Bottomless Raspberry Rosé Mimosa

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Très Rosé

1/4 cup grapefruit juice

Raspberries

Raspberry powder, granulated sugar and lime, for garnish

Directions:

Prepare a small bowl with a small mixture of the raspberry powder and granulated sugar. Run the lime along the rim of glass of choice; swirl the rim in the sugar and raspberry powder until well-coated. Add ice and raspberries to the glass. Top with grapefruit juice and Très Rosé.

Hydrating Blackberry Thyme Mocktail

Ingredients:

1 Waterdrop Vibe

14 oz sparkling water

1 lime, juiced

Blackberries

Fresh thyme Directions: Drop Vibe into 7 oz of sparkling water; set aside. Muddle a few blackberries with fresh thyme and add 1/2 cup of lime juice. Add dissolved Vibe to blackberry, thyme and lime juice mixture; pour mixture into a shaker and dry shake. Pour mixture into a new glass; top with more sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of lime and thyme.

Melon-Cello Spritz

Ingredients:

4 oz carrot juice

1-inch piece of ginger

4 oz orange juice

12 oz Nirvana Super Meloncello Seltzer

2 tbsp agave syrup

Melon ball or thin orange slice and sprig of mint or basil, for garnish

Directions:

Combine carrot juice, orange juice and ginger (either fresh juiced or grated) together in a shaker. Add agave syrup; shake until ingredients are combined. Divide between two 12 oz glasses filled with Meloncello seltzer. Garnish with melon, orange, mint or basil.

White Grape Bellini Mocktail

Ingredients:

2/3 parts United Sodas White Grape

1/3 part sparkling apple cider

Directions:

Combine white grape soda and sparkling apple cider in a glass. Stir to combine.