The Most Delicious Mocktail Recipes to Try Now

Whether you’re starting 2024 with Dry January, prefer an alcohol-free life year-round or you just want to test out some zero-proof beverages, there are plenty of non-alcoholic drinks out there that are just as fun and delicious as those with liquor—and don’t include a hangover.
In fact, this just might be the best time to dip your toes into the world of mocktails—long gone are the days when those forgoing booze were left with simply a glass of sparkling water or, at best, a non-alcoholic beer. Now, the options are endless, with inventive and delicious mocktails for every palate, whether you’re craving a zero-ABV fruity and fizzy beverage, a light and refreshing drink or a mezcal-inspired smokey concoction. No matter what you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered with the best booze-free drinks recipes to try right now. Below, see the best mocktail recipes to test out this year.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
Mingle Bellini
Ingredients:
4 oz Mingle Mocktails Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini
5 to 6 dashes aromatic bitters
2 dashes grenadine
Splash of club soda
Directions:
Pour Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, bitters and grenadine into a shaker. Combine with a stirring spoon. Pour into a glass over fresh ice; top with a splash of club soda.
Seedlip Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave
1 tbsp agave syrup
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Dehydrated lime disc, for garnish
Directions:
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Seedlip, agave syrup and fresh lime juice. Shake well; strain into a glass. Garnish with a salt rim and dehydrated lime disc or an expressed orange peel.
Vermutti-NO
Ingredients:
2 oz Martini & Rossi Floreale
3 oz soda water
Orange slice, for garnish
Directions:
Add ingredients to a rocks or collins glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with an orange slice.
Free Bird
Ingredients:
1 oz Amaro Lucano NA
1.5 oz pineapple juice
.75 oz cranberry juice
.5 oz passion fruit juice
.5 oz fresh lime juice
.33 oz cherry juice
.5 oz simple syrup
2 mint springs and a slice of dehydrated lemon, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice; shake. Strain into a highball glass with fresh ice cubes.
Fre Basil Fauxjito Mojito Mocktail
Ingredients:
FRE Sparkling Brut
Fresh basil leaves
Fresh mint leaves
.5 oz simple syrup
1 lime, juiced
Directions:
In a glass or cocktail shaker, muddle the herbs with the juice of one lime. Fill a highball glass with ice and mint and basil leaves. Pour in non-alcoholic bubbly sparkling brut; top with strained herb and lime juice mixture.
Pallini Zero Spritz
Ingredients
1 part Pallini Limonzero
2 parts non-alcoholic sparkling wine
Lemon slices and rosemary, for garnish
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a large wine glass filled with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with lemon slice and rosemary sprig.
The Golden Kick
Ingredients:
30 ml ginger water (to make, put 75 grams of freshly cut ginger into 500 ml of hot water for 30 minutes; after infusion period, strain ginger water and let chill)
10 ml Giffard peach syrup
100 ml French Bloom Le Blanc
Directions:
Combine chilled ginger water with peach syrup; stir gently. Pour into a champagne flute; top with cold, well-chilled French Bloom Le Blanc.
Olipop Watermelon Crush
Ingredients:
1 lime, juiced
1/2 cup cubed watermelon
8 to 9 oz Olipop Watermelon Lime soda
Mint, for garnish
Directions:
Middle watermelon with the lime juice; add ice. Pour in 2/3 can of Olipop soda; stir. Garnish with a lime wheel or sprig of mint
Ginger Apple
Ingredients:
1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Ginger Beer
2 oz cloudy apple juice
.5 oz lemon juice
Cinnamon syrup
Apple fan, for garnish
Directions:
Combine ice, apple juice, lemon juice and cinnamon syrup. Shake well and strain into a collins glass with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with an apple fan.
Band Camp Summer
2 oz Giffard Non-Alcoholic Ginger Liqueur
4 oz lemonade
1 oz seltzer water
Thai basil, for garnish
Directions:
Build non-alcoholic cocktail with NA ginger liqueur and lemonade in a collins glass filled with ice. Add seltzer; gently stir. Garnish with basil.
Black Cherry Nightcap
Ingredients:
6 oz Waterloo Black Cherry Sparkling Water
1 tsp magnesium powder
1 oz pomegranate juice
Freeze-dried mixed berries
Sugar or granulated sweetener
Rosemary, for garnish
Directions:
Crush freeze-dried berries; mix with granulated sweetener of choice. Spread out on a small plate. Dip a medium-sized glass in a shallow dish of water to wet the rim, then dip the glass in berry-sugar mixture. Add magnesium powder and pomegranate juice to glass; mix well to dissolve. Add ice and top with Black Cherry Sparkling Water. Garnish with rosemary.
Optimist Botanicals Smokey Simple Serve
Ingredients:
1 part Optimist Smokey
3 parts ginger ale, tonic water or club soda
Jalapeño coin or a twist of scorched orange peel, for garnish
Directions:
Build drink in a glass with ice. Garnish with jalapeño coin or orange peel.
Bottomless Raspberry Rosé Mimosa
Ingredients:
1/2 cup Très Rosé
1/4 cup grapefruit juice
Raspberries
Raspberry powder, granulated sugar and lime, for garnish
Directions:
Prepare a small bowl with a small mixture of the raspberry powder and granulated sugar. Run the lime along the rim of glass of choice; swirl the rim in the sugar and raspberry powder until well-coated. Add ice and raspberries to the glass. Top with grapefruit juice and Très Rosé.
Hydrating Blackberry Thyme Mocktail
1 Waterdrop Vibe
14 oz sparkling water
1 lime, juiced
Blackberries
Fresh thyme
Directions:
Drop Vibe into 7 oz of sparkling water; set aside. Muddle a few blackberries with fresh thyme and add 1/2 cup of lime juice. Add dissolved Vibe to blackberry, thyme and lime juice mixture; pour mixture into a shaker and dry shake. Pour mixture into a new glass; top with more sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of lime and thyme.
Melon-Cello Spritz
Ingredients:
4 oz carrot juice
1-inch piece of ginger
4 oz orange juice
12 oz Nirvana Super Meloncello Seltzer
2 tbsp agave syrup
Melon ball or thin orange slice and sprig of mint or basil, for garnish
Directions:
Combine carrot juice, orange juice and ginger (either fresh juiced or grated) together in a shaker. Add agave syrup; shake until ingredients are combined. Divide between two 12 oz glasses filled with Meloncello seltzer. Garnish with melon, orange, mint or basil.
White Grape Bellini Mocktail
Ingredients:
2/3 parts United Sodas White Grape
1/3 part sparkling apple cider
Directions:
Combine white grape soda and sparkling apple cider in a glass. Stir to combine.