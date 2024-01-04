Lifestyle

The Most Delicious Mocktail Recipes to Try Now

Whip up one of these zero-proof concoctions for a delightful booze-free beverage.

Whether you’re starting 2024 with Dry January, prefer an alcohol-free life year-round or you just want to test out some zero-proof beverages, there are plenty of non-alcoholic drinks out there that are just as fun and delicious as those with liquor—and don’t include a hangover.

In fact, this just might be the best time to dip your toes into the world of mocktails—long gone are the days when those forgoing booze were left with simply a glass of sparkling water or, at best, a non-alcoholic beer. Now, the options are endless, with inventive and delicious mocktails for every palate, whether you’re craving a zero-ABV fruity and fizzy beverage, a light and refreshing drink or a mezcal-inspired smokey concoction. No matter what you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered with the best booze-free drinks recipes to try right now. Below, see the best mocktail recipes to test out this year.

Mingle Bellini.

Mingle Bellini

Ingredients:

4 oz Mingle Mocktails Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini
5 to 6 dashes aromatic bitters
2 dashes grenadine
Splash of club soda

Directions: 

Pour Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, bitters and grenadine into a shaker. Combine with a stirring spoon. Pour into a glass over fresh ice; top with a splash of club soda. 

Seedlip Margarita.

Seedlip Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave
1 tbsp agave syrup
1/2 oz fresh lime juice
Dehydrated lime disc, for garnish

Directions:

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add Seedlip, agave syrup and fresh lime juice. Shake well; strain into a glass. Garnish with a salt rim and dehydrated lime disc or an expressed orange peel.

Vermutti-NO. ROBERT BREDVAD

Vermutti-NO

Ingredients:

2 oz Martini & Rossi Floreale
3 oz soda water
Orange slice, for garnish

Directions:

Add ingredients to a rocks or collins glass filled with ice and stir. Garnish with an orange slice.

Free Bird.

Free Bird

Ingredients:

1 oz Amaro Lucano NA
1.5 oz pineapple juice
.75 oz cranberry juice
.5 oz passion fruit juice
.5 oz fresh lime juice
.33 oz cherry juice
.5 oz simple syrup
2 mint springs and a slice of dehydrated lemon, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice; shake. Strain into a highball glass with fresh ice cubes.

Fre Basil Fauxjito.

Fre Basil Fauxjito Mojito Mocktail

Ingredients: 

FRE Sparkling Brut
Fresh basil leaves
Fresh mint leaves
.5 oz simple syrup
1 lime, juiced

Directions:

In a glass or cocktail shaker, muddle the herbs with the juice of one lime. Fill a highball glass with ice and mint and basil leaves. Pour in non-alcoholic bubbly sparkling brut; top with strained herb and lime juice mixture.

Pallini Zero Spritz.

Pallini Zero Spritz

Ingredients

1 part Pallini Limonzero
2 parts non-alcoholic sparkling wine
Lemon slices and rosemary, for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a large wine glass filled with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with lemon slice and rosemary sprig.

The Golden Kick. MALO

The Golden Kick

Ingredients:

30 ml ginger water (to make, put 75 grams of freshly cut ginger into 500 ml of hot water for 30 minutes; after infusion period, strain ginger water and let chill)
10 ml Giffard peach syrup
100 ml French Bloom Le Blanc

Directions:

Combine chilled ginger water with peach syrup; stir gently. Pour into a champagne flute; top with cold, well-chilled French Bloom Le Blanc.

Olipop Watermelon Crush. Olipop

Olipop Watermelon Crush

Ingredients:

1 lime, juiced
1/2 cup cubed watermelon
8 to 9 oz Olipop Watermelon Lime soda
Mint, for garnish

Directions:

Middle watermelon with the lime juice; add ice. Pour in 2/3 can of Olipop soda; stir. Garnish with a lime wheel or sprig of mint

Ginger Apple. Betty Buzz

Ginger Apple

Ingredients:

1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Ginger Beer
2 oz cloudy apple juice
.5 oz lemon juice
Cinnamon syrup
Apple fan, for garnish

Directions:

Combine ice, apple juice, lemon juice and cinnamon syrup. Shake well and strain into a collins glass with fresh ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with an apple fan.

Band Camp Summer.

Band Camp Summer

2 oz Giffard Non-Alcoholic Ginger Liqueur
4 oz lemonade
1 oz seltzer water
Thai basil, for garnish

Directions:

Build non-alcoholic cocktail with NA ginger liqueur and lemonade in a collins glass filled with ice. Add seltzer; gently stir. Garnish with basil.

Black Cherry Nightcap.

Black Cherry Nightcap

Ingredients:

6 oz Waterloo Black Cherry Sparkling Water
1 tsp magnesium powder
1 oz pomegranate juice
Freeze-dried mixed berries
Sugar or granulated sweetener
Rosemary, for garnish

Directions:

Crush freeze-dried berries; mix with granulated sweetener of choice. Spread out on a small plate. Dip a medium-sized glass in a shallow dish of water to wet the rim, then dip the glass in berry-sugar mixture. Add magnesium powder and pomegranate juice to glass; mix well to dissolve. Add ice and top with Black Cherry Sparkling Water. Garnish with rosemary.

Optimist Botanicals Smokey Simple Serve.

Optimist Botanicals Smokey Simple Serve

Ingredients: 

1 part Optimist Smokey
3 parts ginger ale, tonic water or club soda
Jalapeño coin or a twist of scorched orange peel, for garnish

Directions:

Build drink in a glass with ice. Garnish with jalapeño coin or orange peel.

Bottomless Raspberry Rosé Mimosa.

Bottomless Raspberry Rosé Mimosa

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Très Rosé
1/4 cup grapefruit juice
Raspberries
Raspberry powder, granulated sugar and lime, for garnish

Directions:

Prepare a small bowl with a small mixture of the raspberry powder and granulated sugar. Run the lime along the rim of glass of choice; swirl the rim in the sugar and raspberry powder until well-coated. Add ice and raspberries to the glass. Top with grapefruit juice and Très Rosé.

Hydrating Blackberry Thyme Mocktail.

Hydrating Blackberry Thyme Mocktail 

Ingredients: 

1 Waterdrop Vibe
14 oz sparkling water
1 lime, juiced
Blackberries
Fresh thyme

Directions:

Drop Vibe into 7 oz of sparkling water; set aside. Muddle a few blackberries with fresh thyme and add 1/2 cup of lime juice. Add dissolved Vibe to blackberry, thyme and lime juice mixture; pour mixture into a shaker and dry shake. Pour mixture into a new glass; top with more sparkling water. Garnish with a slice of lime and thyme.

Melon-Cello Spritz.

Melon-Cello Spritz

Ingredients:

4 oz carrot juice
1-inch piece of ginger
4 oz orange juice
12 oz Nirvana Super Meloncello Seltzer
2 tbsp agave syrup
Melon ball or thin orange slice and sprig of mint or basil, for garnish

Directions:

Combine carrot juice, orange juice and ginger (either fresh juiced or grated) together in a shaker. Add agave syrup; shake until ingredients are combined. Divide between two 12 oz glasses filled with Meloncello seltzer. Garnish with melon, orange, mint or basil.

White Grape Bellini Mocktail.

White Grape Bellini Mocktail

Ingredients: 

2/3 parts United Sodas White Grape
1/3 part sparkling apple cider

Directions:

Combine white grape soda and sparkling apple cider in a glass. Stir to combine.

The Most Delicious Mocktail Recipes to Try Now
