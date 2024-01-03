Where to Get the Best Mocktails in Los Angeles

Looking to start 2024 on a healthy note? Whether you’re attempting Dry January or you simply want to cut back on the booze, switching out your cocktail for a mocktail is easier than ever. From Michelin-starred restaurants to hotel bars, the Los Angeles dining scene has truly embraced the trend of zero-ABV beverages. Get ready to sip and savor your favorite mocktails at these L.A. bars and eateries.

1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Located on the rooftop of The Aster, Lemon Grove is an innovative restaurant that serves up quality cuisine alongside breathtaking views of Hollywood. In addition to zero-proof wines, there are also a few mocktails on the menu, each of which caters to a specific flavor profile. The Some Like It Hot mocktail is similar to a spicy margarita, while the Old Hollywood uses spiritless bourbon and aromatic spices to create a timeless sipper.

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Enjoy eye-catching beverages, epic city views and a modern fusion of Mediterranean and Mexican cuisine at West Hollywood’s Casa Madera. Since so much thought and creativity goes into each cocktail, it only makes sense that the mocktails are equally as complex. From the turquoise La Fuente to the hot pink and smokey Estrellita, each beverage uses authentic Mexican ingredients like prickly pear.

141 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Asterid by Ray Garcia is a Michelin-guide restaurant located at the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall. The bright and vibrant California-fresh menu uses seasonal ingredients to wow guests with every bite, but the beverage program is just as impressive. Craving a martini without the hangover? Asterid’s Martini #0 is made with 0 percent Botanical Gin, Lyre’s Dry Vermouth, zesty orange bitters and brine. Prefer bubbles? The Spritz with sparkling hops is the ideal alcohol-free alternative.

8764 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Located in the heart of West Hollywood, Cecconi’s is a celebrity hotspot that has mastered the art of modern Italian cuisine. From handmade pastas to wood-fired pizzas, celebrate a healthy start to the new year by pairing your meal with one of their elevated mocktails. In true Italian fashion, enjoy the Phony Negroni or the Grapefruit Spritz and feel as though you’re sipping along the Amalfi Coast.

100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

With a solid array of zero-ABV beverages to explore, Dry January is a breeze when dining at San Laurel, the José Andrés restaurant that sits atop the Conrad Los Angeles. Try the Emerald Coin mocktail, which blends the fresh flavors of honeydew, lemongrass, lime and celery with Seedlip Grove to create a stunning sipper that is completely booze-free.

9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Kick back with a mocktail in hand in the sleek and plant-filled dining room at Ardor. Situated inside the design-forward West Hollywood Edition, Ardor focuses on veggie-forward dishes that pair wonderfully with craft cocktails and refreshing wines. However, during Dry January, guests can take their taste buds on a tantalizing journey with a few fruity mocktails. Yellow uses Lyre’s White Cane, passion fruit and mint to transport you to a tropical destination, while Peach and Rose use more unique ingredients like Moscatel vinegar and raspberry cordial.

5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Celebrating something special in January? Though a Michelin-starred meal typically calls for an elevated wine pairing, legendary seafood restaurant, Providence, is offering a non-alcoholic pairing menu to match their one-of-a-kind tasting menu. Enjoy unique concoctions ranging from a “fines herbes” soda to clarified coconut milk punch with passion fruit, vanilla and mace alongside fresh bites like caviar-topped potato and house-made Hawaiian dark chocolate.

9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Uchi is one of the newest sushi spots to hit Los Angeles. Rather than pairing your sashimi and nigiri with sake, consider ordering one of Uchi’s zero-proof cocktails. Made with hibiscus-lime agave and lime, the Akabanaa is just as beautiful as it is delicious. For a more herbal experience, order the alcohol-free Mitsu Mitsu made with zero-proof gin, rosemary and yuzu honey.

9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Between its elegant, European brasserie-inspired ambiance and its elevated menu that includes saffron risotto and whole Dover sole, Belvedere at The Peninsula Beverly Hills is a place to see and be seen. Rather than having a specific list of zero-proof options, Belvedere takes things up a notch by allowing guests to make any signature beverage alcohol-free. Simply take your pick and ask your mixologist to make your cocktail a mocktail.

101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Located just off Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is kicking off Dry January with five incredible mocktails that can be enjoyed in the recently re-designed Lobby Lounge. Those craving caffeine will love the Xpress Train, which is an alcohol-free take on the espresso martini. The Spice and Everything Nice is a fun play on a spicy margarita, while the Afternoon Refresher tastes like a crisp mojito on a warm summer’s day.