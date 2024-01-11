The Park City Hotels to Book for the Most Luxurious Sundance Film Festival Stay

It’s almost time for the Sundance Film Festival, when Hollywood bigwigs, movie critics, celebrities, models and other eager film connoisseurs and partygoers descend upon Park City, Utah for the 10-day event. From January 18 through January 28, the snowy ski town will once again become the hub for countless movie premieres and fêtes, as the entire extended film industry (and those who just want to live their best après-ski, party-filled life) packs up their most fashionable parkas, snow boots and shearling and heads to the mountains.

Even though the week is always overflowing with nonstop parties, film screenings and, of course, some actual skiing and snowboarding for those that want to get on the slopes, you’ll still want to ensure you have a stylish home base for those moments that you need some rest and relaxation. If you’re not sure how to pick the right accommodations for your trip to Park City, don’t fret, as we’ve found the best luxury hotels to book for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Even if you’re not making it to Sundance this year, let this be your ultimate guide for the best hotels to consider during your next jaunt to the cozy ski town. Below, see all the plush Park City hotels for the most lavish ski trip.

543 Park Ave, Park City, UT 84060

For a luxurious boutique hotel vibe, check out the Washington School House. The limestone property was originally built in 1889, and yes, it did actually function as a school. After a major gut renovation, it reopened as a petite hotel in 2011, with just 12 unique guest rooms and suites. Each of the accommodations features special details, like a crystal chandelier, abstract oil paintings and vintage furnishings, as well as plush custom Pratesi bedding. There’s a heated outdoor pool and spa, a ski lounge that’s exclusively for hotel guests, plus an outdoor fire pit that’s composed of a steel Olympic torch from the 2002 Winter Olympics in Park City. The hotel, a part of Leading Hotels of the World, also offers guests a private chef for special dining experiences, as well as the option for in-room massages. Aside from the expected complimentary wifi and robes, the property also offers sunscreen free of charge—a must on the slopes. Washington School House guests also have exclusive access to the curated George’s Boutique.

2100 Frostwood Dr, Park City, UT 84098

The Waldorf Astoria, situated within the Wasatch Mountains, has been around since 2009, and offers year-round access to Canyons Village base via the Frostwood Gondola, in addition to 7,300 acres of terrain and over 300 trails. In fact, it’s the only luxury hotel with direct slope-side access to Park City Mountain, the largest ski resort in America. The 160 rooms are outfitted with custom furniture and fireplaces; several have private outdoor space. There’s one main restaurant, Powder, an outdoor pool and hot tub, plus the award-winning 16,000-square-foot spa, in addition to a golf course.

27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, UT 84017

For those that want to indulge on a remote getaway out west that’s not right in the midst of all the action on Main Street, there’s always the Lodge at Blue Sky, an Auberge property that opened in 2019. The 3,500-acre luxury resort is located less than 30 minutes away from Park City, and is sure to appeal to those that want extra privacy. There are three types of accommodations: the Sky Lodge, Earth Suites and Creek Houses, all of which are inspired by the element they’re named after. Every one of the 46 rooms and suites are located within three minutes of the main Sky Lodge, where there are plenty of wellness amenities like a fitness center, movement studio and infinity pool, as well as the restaurant, Yuta. The adventure seeker will appreciate all the activities at Blue Sky, including snow shoeing, dog sledding, cross country skiing and heli-skiing, in which a private helicopter takes guests on a flight to the a mountain peak.

Even though the resort is a little further away than some of the other hotel options, The Lodge at Blue Sky ensures guests have convenient access to the slopes, thanks to the Blue Sky Ski Lounge, a private ski-in, ski-out base that’s exclusively available to hotel guests so they can rest up with cozy drinks, nibble on snacks and prepare for a day of skiing.

2417 W High Mountain Rd, Park City, UT 84098

The Pendry Park City, located in the Canyons Village at Park City Mountain, is composed of 152 rooms, suites and residences, all of which are outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the snowy landscape and mountain views. The hotel is designed in an alpine-inspired Western aesthetic with contemporary flair. It’s a ski-in, ski-out hotel, so it’s perfect for those that actually want to hit the slopes during their time in Park City, and not just flit around to all the Sundance screenings and fêtes—not that there’s anything wrong with being a social butterfly, of course. The hotel is one of the more amenity-filled options; there are four restaurants, a Spa Pendry, a fitness center as well as a heated rooftop pool with a bar.

7700 Stein Way, Park City, UT 84060

There’s a reason ski-bunny jet-setters have always adored Stein Eriksen Lodge; the European-inspired chalet-style hotel is an iconic spot in the area, with five-star service all the way. The classic mountain retreat houses a total of 180 keys, with 120 rooms and 60 suites. For dining, there’s the Glitretind Restaurant and Troll Hallen Lounge, as well as the option to dine outside in the “Stein Alpenglobes,” which are clear, temperature-controlled domes outside where guests can comfortably enjoy a meal while embracing the outdoors. Elsewhere in the Deer Valley resort, there are two swimming pools, an award-winning five-star spa with Vichy treatment rooms and, of course, the Stein Eriksen’s famed 19,000-bottle wine collection, which is now valued at over $2.5 million.

9100 Marsac Ave, Park City, UT 84060

The Montage Deer Valley has been one of the go-to luxury spots in the area ever since the hotel opened nearly 15 years ago, in 2010. The property unveiled the results of a massive renovation just last year, debuting freshly updated accommodations and dining spaces. The 174 rooms and suites, many of which have fireplaces and private balconies, are a bit more modern now, though they haven’t lost that cozy alpine feel. There are five main restaurants, plus the Après Montage Lounge, which is located directly behind the hotel in Empire Village, with direct ski-in, ski-out access, as well as plenty of drinks and snacks to enjoy after a day on the slopes. For a day of pampering, head to the 35,000-square-foot Spa Montage.