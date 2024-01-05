The Most Delightful Rose Perfumes for Every Fragrance Lover

There’s no denying that rose is an iconic fragrance, but at some point, the floral scent gained a reputation as a touch old-fashioned, and even outdated. Luckily, that notion has faded over the past few years, as plenty of elegant, fresh and feminine rose-focused perfumes continue to prove that the scent is both timeless and modern. After all, there’s a reason that rose fragrances are best-sellers for so many perfumeries—these are classics for a reason!

Rose perfumes aren’t uniform; there are countless varietals for every type of fragrance-lover, whether you’re into a classic rose, flirty floral, spicy scent or fresh aroma. It all depends on the blend of components within the olfactory, from the base notes to the top notes, that contribute to creating the best perfume for your personal preferences.

While a rose scent is a reliable fragrance any time of the year, there’s something about a certain day in February that really inspires us to spritz on a rose-y bouquet. And, of course, don’t forget that a rose perfume is an absolutely fantastic gift for that special someone right now, because what’s more romantic than a delicate new signature scent to add to their perfume collection? Below, see all the most enchanting rose fragrances to shop right now.

