The Ski Jackets to Keep You Warm and Stylish on the Slopes

Finding the perfect ski jacket isn’t as simple as bringing along your favorite winter puffer for a trip to the slopes. The ultimate ski jacket isn’t *just* about warmth (though yes, that is also a necessity); it also needs to keep you dry and comfortable while heading up the ski lift and breezing down the mountain. And, of course, you want a stylish topper, because gone are the days when traveling on a skip trip meant packing the equivalent of a sleeping bag in clothing form.

The best ski jackets are a seamless blend of fashion and functionality; they have all the technical aspects you want, including weather-resistant technology, insulating features and pockets for mountain essentials like your ski pass and goggles. These ski jackets keep you warm in frigid temps, of course, but should also be breathable, so you’re not sticky or uncomfortable, all while looking the part. You also want a ski jacket that won’t constrict your movements while flying down the mountain; not only is that rather uncomfortable, but it’s also a safety issue.

If you’re heading to the slopes on a dreamy ski trip this year, then it’s time to consider adding to your alpine wardrobe with a stylish new ski jacket. Whether you’re zooming down a black diamond or sticking to the bunny slopes, we found all the best ski jackets that promise to keep you warm, snug and chic on the mountains…or just for that après-ski lifestyle.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.