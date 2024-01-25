The Ski Jackets to Keep You Warm and Stylish on the Slopes

Finding the perfect ski jacket isn’t as simple as bringing along your favorite winter puffer for a trip to the slopes. The ultimate ski jacket isn’t *just* about warmth (though yes, that is also a necessity); it also needs to keep you dry and comfortable while heading up the ski lift and breezing down the mountain. And, of course, you want a stylish topper, because gone are the days when traveling on a skip trip meant packing the equivalent of a sleeping bag in clothing form.
The best ski jackets are a seamless blend of fashion and functionality; they have all the technical aspects you want, including weather-resistant technology, insulating features and pockets for mountain essentials like your ski pass and goggles. These ski jackets keep you warm in frigid temps, of course, but should also be breathable, so you’re not sticky or uncomfortable, all while looking the part. You also want a ski jacket that won’t constrict your movements while flying down the mountain; not only is that rather uncomfortable, but it’s also a safety issue.
If you’re heading to the slopes on a dreamy ski trip this year, then it’s time to consider adding to your alpine wardrobe with a stylish new ski jacket. Whether you’re zooming down a black diamond or sticking to the bunny slopes, we found all the best ski jackets that promise to keep you warm, snug and chic on the mountains…or just for that après-ski lifestyle.
The Best Women's Ski Jackets
Perfect Moment Polar Houndstooth Down Puffer Jacket
Perfect Moment’s chic houndstooth ski jacket features 700-fill-power down for extra warmth, with plenty of zippered pockets to hold onto your ski day accessories, plus an internal goggle pocket and a high-neck collar with a helmet-compatible hood. It is subtly cropped, so select your ski pants accordingly.
Obermeyer Circe Down Jacket
This Obermeyer ski jacket is made of a waterproof and breathable fabric, with 600-fill-power insulation and a removable faux-fur hood. It’s a solid piece of outerwear that you can wear on and off the slopes, with a classic fit to wear over base layers.
Rudsak Lux Women's Fitted SKi Jacket
We love a crisp winter white, especially on the mountain. This jacket is great for those that prefer a more fitted silhouette. The fleece-lined collar and pockets offer extra warmth, and there are plenty of pockets, stretch storm cuffs, a removable snow skirt and Recco tech, plus a draw cord on the hood and bungee draw cords at the waist.
Outdoor Research Snowcrew Reveler Jacket
Keep it simple in this classic black snow jacket, which is windproof and waterproof, has an insulted exterior chest pocket to safely store your phone as well as a key clip pocket for your ski pass.
Erin Snow + Net Sustain Diana Hooded Belted Recycled Ski Jacket
This timeless black jacket has us ready to book a ski trip ASAP. The eco-friendly waterproof coat is made out of an insulating recycled shell, with a super flattering, slim fit and belted waist.
Aether Bancroft Snow Jacket
This ski puffer packs a whole lot of punch in a minimalist aesthetic. This jacket is waterproof, wind-resistant and insulated with grey-goose down, with an adjustable hem and multiple hidden zippered pockets. It has a snow skirt to prevent powder from creeping inside, but it also zips out in case it’s a less snowy day. And don’t forget about safety; the jacket has a rescue reflector feature at the back of the neck.
Cordova Meribel Down Ski Jacket
A bold red coat is a sure way to stand out from the crowds on the slopes; this quilted ski puffer is made of a water-resistant shell and has an internal powder skirt. We love the versatility; you can easily wear it on and off the slopes.
Helly Hansen Women’s Alphelia Ski Jacket
This brightly-colored jacket has all the bells and whistles you want from the ultimate ski coat, including two-layer construction with PrimaLoft insulation for lightweight warmth, four-way stretch fabric, a ski-pass pocket and a goggle pocket (in addition to chest and hand pockets), plus a detachable hood and wrist gaiters. It’s treated with PFC-free DWR (durable water repellent), for waterproofing. It’s also equipped with a Recco transponder, which emits a directional radar beam, just in case you go a little too far into the less-traveled mountain terrain.
Goldbergh Bombardino Padded Ski Jacket
The metallic fabric offers an unexpected, stylish twist on the traditional ski coat, plus it’s water-resistant, filled with insulating down and has an anti-odor feature, so you won’t have to worry about any sweaty scent while enjoying your best après-ski life in this down jacket.
Bogner Fire + Ice Saelly Quilted Padded Glossed Hooded Ski Jacket
Bogner has long been one of the high-end gold standard brands of stylish ski gear. This particular ski jacket features Thermore Ecodown padding, with a detachable hood, internal snow guard and stand-up collar to keep you warm and toasty on the mountain.
Arc'teryx Sentinel Jacket
This no-nonsense, ultra-durable black Gore-Tex shell jacket offers a comfy, roomy fit, plus it has a helmet-compatible adjustable hood, pit zips and a Recco reflector.
Moncler Grenoble Laplance Hooded Ski Jacket
This stylish Moncler insulated jacket is made of windproof and water-repellent Gore-Tex canvas, with water-resistant zippers and avalanche reflector, plus a ski pass pocket and stretchy jersey wrist gaiters. The removable fur-trimmed hood is so chic.
Fusalp Ava Ski Jacket
You’re sure to stand out in this bright purple ski jacket, made of a water-repellent shell with a hood and storm flats, plus zippered pockets to hold and easily access all your essentials, so you’re not rummaging around your coat on the chairlift. It’s soft and oh-so-warm thanks to Sorona synthetic insulation down fiber. The stretchy materials allows for full range of motion, too.
The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Eco Snow Triclimate Jacket
You can’t go wrong with this North Face topper; it’s an ideal ski and snowboarding jacket, with a waterproof exterior and warm, soft and cozy interior, for the ultimate in weather protection, while the underarm venting allows for temperature regulation. The hardshell jacket has all the little technical details one would want from a classic ski jacket, including a helmet-compatible hood, zip pockets, a ticket-attachment loop and a snap-down powder skirt.
Back Country Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket
This Backcountry ski jacket is made of waterproof Gore-Tex canvas, with a fitted helmet-compatible hood and removable powder skirt. The shell jacket runs on the larger size so that you can easily wear it over down mid-layers.
Apparis Odin Ski Jacket
It turns out sportswear can be plenty elegant, like with Apparis’ chic metallic ski coat, complete with a belted waist and faux fur (removable!) collar.