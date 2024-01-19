The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Most Stylish Woman

Valentine’s Day is nearly upon us, which means that if you haven’t already, it’s time to start the search for a thoughtful gift for the special woman in your life. Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, wife, sister, mother or best friend, use this February 14 to show the loveliest ladies just how much you care. A handwritten letter and a bouquet of deep red roses are always nice ideas for a Valentine’s Day gift, but remember that it’s noted and appreciated when you go above and beyond for your loved ones—and FYI, that means no Amazon gift cards or leftover bags of candy!
Instead of waiting until the last minute, take the time to find her a special and unique gift that she’ll truly treasure. If you’re out of gift ideas or just haven’t had a spare minute since the start of the new year to locate the perfect present just yet, don’t stress! We’ve done the hard work for you, and found all the best gifts that the most stylish woman will absolutely adore on Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re on the hunt for a romantic gift for a big date night or want to find a sweet keepsake for that Galentine’s Day fête, we’ve got you covered. From the most luxurious perfume and diamond studs to a rose gold watch and cozy pajama set, these are the sweet Valentine’s Day gifts that she’s sure to love.
The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas for Her
The ultimate luxury Valentine’s Day gift guide for her.
-
Eberjey Gisele Shortie Short Pajama Set
There’s a reason the ‘Gisele’ is a bestseller at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and nearly every other retailer to carry the Eberjey line: this comfy, adorable pajama set is the most stylish way to go to bed. If lingerie isn’t your speed—or you’re looking for a non-romantic, unique gift for a loved one or best friend—try these PJs.
-
Diptyque Tuberose Candle
A candle from French brand Diptyque is a tried and true classic, and tuberose is a perfect scent for Valentine’s Day—and year-round, really. Splurge on the enamel vessel version of the floral scent, which she’s sure to light every single day (and remember your thoughtful gift in the process).
-
Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Suede Mid-Heel Slingback Pump
If you want to gift her shoes this v-day, look no further than a pair of timeless Manolo heels, like these effortlessly elegant Carolyne suede slingbacks.
-
Chanel N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Mask
This Chanel refillable face mask is packed with AHAs, red camellia extract and red camellia oil, which works to exfoliate while also reducing the appearance of fine lines, for skin that’s more even, refined and glowing—the perfect gift for any beauty maven.
-
Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Puckered Quilt
A cozy quilt is the perfect gift to cuddle up with right now.
-
Clio Peppiatt Crystal Hair Clip
Help her add a touch of sparkling whimsy to her ensemble with this crystal-embellished bow.
-
Knesko Rose Quartz Heart Gua Sha
Upgrade her next at-home spa day with this heart-shaped, rose quartz gua sha stone massager, for the ultimate in luxurious self-care.
-
Sezane Mini Jewelry Wrap
This petite velvet-y jewelry wrap offers a convenient and helpful way for her to store her baubles while on the go.
-
Fresh Rose Morning Body Lotion
A delightful rose-scented body moisturizer is such a sweet little gift.
-
Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar
Beauty connoisseurs swear by this 24-karat gold-plated vibrating bar from celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, which is exclusively sourced from Japan and helps smooth and sculpt your face. It’ll seriously elevate her skincare routine.
-
Vice Wines Big Napa Red Gift Box
This three-bottle gift set of vino includes the best of Napa reds.
-
Brochu Walker Elden Cable Knit Sweater
This cozy yet elegant cream-colored knit turtleneck has an oversized fit that’s perfect for pairing with a suede legging or jeans.
-
Aerin Modern Shagreen Large Jewelry Box
A gorgeous, blush pink embossed jewelry box is the most stylish way to store all her baubles.
-
Losano Rest Easy Leggings
A cozy pair of blush pink joggers are a lounging staple, and this particular style happens to be sustainably-made.
-
Foundrae Strong Heart Bangle
This 18-karat yellow gold bangle is a chic and minimalist piece of jewelry that she’s sure to add to her everyday repertoire.
-
Chantecaille Gold Recovery Mask
Elevate her self-care routine with this wonderfully indulgent gold face mask, which is infused with actual 24-karat gold and will help moisturize, soothe and firm her skin.
-
Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame 2015
She deserves the absolute best, and you can’t beat Veuve Clicquot’s 2015 La Grande Dame vintage, for the perfect bubbly Valentine’s Day toast. The gift box makes it even more special.
-
La Maison du Chocolat The Heart Collection Chocolate Gift Box
Skip the last-minute drugstore-stop treats and gift her this decadent 44-piece chocolate gift box from La Maison du Chocolat. Even the most discerning of foodies will appreciate such a lavish chocolate-y sampler, with pralines, ganache and more.
-
Makeup by Mario Super Satin Lipstick
What better time than Valentine’s Day to wear sophisticated, bold red lip, like this daring hue from Makeup by Mario’s new line of satiny lipsticks?
-
Villeroy & Boch La Boule in Memphis
The ultimate hostess will definitely appreciate this two-person tableware set that comes with flat bowls, regular bowls, plates and a serving platter, all of which neatly stack into a chic vessel. It’s ideal if you want to have romantic night in instead of dining out this year.
-
Ilia The Base Face Milk
Painfully dry skin is one of the unfortunate effects of winter, so help her hydrate and refresh her skin Ilia’s new Face Milk essence.
-
Slip Silk Pink Queen Pillowcase
She’ll have the sweetest of dreams once she starts using this indulgent silk pillowcase.
-
Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather Bag
A classic leather bag, like this elegant Gucci option, is a forever piece that’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the woman with the most timeless style.
-
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
A plush robe is key for any and all self-care.
-
The Pilates Class Membership
Why not give her the gift of wellness this Valentine’s Day? If she’s a Pilates enthusiast through and through, treat her to a membership to The Pilates Class, a digital platform with a vast array of classes, plus other wellness tips.
-
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Upgrade her tech situation with the sleek, noise-canceling Airpods Max headphones—they’re a dream for travel and everyday.
-
Brightland The Artist Capsule Olive Oils
Olive oil is a thoughtful and useful gift—it’s something that pretty much everyone uses regularly, and this particular gift set is a unique take on the usual offerings, as it includes four infused olive oils. Each bottle is different, and also features a special artist-designed label. Oh, and they also happen to be Oprah-approved.
-
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Sparkling Body Oil
Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance has built quite the cult following, and the body oil version of the scent is so unexpected, in the best way.
-
Venus et Fleur Petit Love Locks Box
Sure, flowers are nice, but what about gifting her 30 gorgeous roses that will stay fresh for over a year, all in the prettiest little chest.
-
L'Agence Kenzie Blazer
If you want to gift her a piece of clothing and aren’t sure where to begin, consider a staple like this chic blazer blazer.
-
Toccin Maeve 3/4" Leather Belt
A simple leather belt is a forever piece.
-
Amaffi Amor and Psychea Perfume
The luxury-loving, beauty product-adoring lady will truly cherish this ridiculously lavish Amaffi perfume, with a dreamy aroma of tuberose, gardenia and amber in a gorgeous, heart-shaped glass bottle. It’s a total splurge, but she deserves it.
-
Tumi Harrison Nelson Duffel
The jet-setter will adore this sleek leather duffel.
-
White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
You can’t go wrong with an oh-so-soft cashmere scarf from New York-based brand White + Warren.
-
Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum
Tom Ford’s latest perfume is an absolute delight—a warm, spicy yet subtly sweet fragrance with hints of vanilla, sandalwood and a touch of almond.
-
Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier Automatic 40mm 18-karat Pink Gold and Diamond Watch
The woman who you think already has everything will absolutely adore this stunning rose gold and diamond Cartier timepiece.
-
Vehla Willow Sunglasses
She’ll love this chic pair of retro-inspired shades.
-
Away The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition Rose Gold
Not only is this rose gold aluminum carry-on suitcase both durable and functional, it’s also quite pretty to look at and stands out in a crowd…which is especially helpful when searching for luggage in the airport.
-
Cosori Lite 4.0-Quart Smart Air Fryer
Air fryers aren’t new by any means, but they’re still only growing in popularity thanks to their versatility and convenience. Cosori’s ultra-lightweight air fryer has smart technology capabilities and is super sleek and petite, which is optimal for those with smaller kitchens (and far more practical than any waffle maker).
-
Mme.Mink Bardot Teddy in Winter Rose
This adorable collared blush-colored faux fur is inspired by Brigitte Bardot’s iconic style, and adds a ladylike, polished touch to all her winter ensembles.
-
Baccarat Château Baccarat Dégustation Glasses Set
Baccarat crystal instantly elevates any bar, and this set of wine glasses is perfect for an at-home tasting.
-
Idyl Diamond Studs
A classic pair of sparkling diamond studs is sure to become her new favorite pair of earrings.
-
Charles Krug Vintage Selection Cabernet Sauvignon
Treat her to a special bottle of red for Valentine’s Day, like this lovely cabernet sauvignon. It’s deep, rich and velvety, but not too heavy, with notes of cedar, vanilla and berries.
-
Krewe Brigitte Sunglasses
These Krewe sunnies are a fun and unique take on the classic cat-eye, with whimsical scalloped detailing.
-
Winston Flowers Winter Warmth Bouquet
Flowers don’t have to be a cliché gift, especially when you send her a gorgeous bouquet like this one, with stunning roses, tulips and lisianthus—what better way to say I love you?
-
Loewe Textured and Smooth Leather Wallet
A classic black leather wallet is a gift that’s both a luxury treat and something you know she’ll use every day.
-
Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket
A soothing and comfy weighted blanket is such a great gift, and this neutral grey shade happens to go with any decor scheme.
-
Ugg Australia Coquette Scuff Slipper
A fluffy pair of hot pink Ugg slippers add a funky and fun touch to her cozy loungewear look.
-
Bottega Veneta Hop Large Leather Tote
Bottega’s carefully-crafted luxe leather bags are a worthy investment for her wardrobe.
-
Smythson Cosmetic Case
This chic red leather cosmetics case from Smythson easily holds all her favorite on-the-go beauty and skincare products.
-
Alo Yoga Airlift Disco Daze Onesie
The athleisure-loving lady will wear this adorable workout onesie all the time.