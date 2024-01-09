Former CNN news anchor Don Lemon is following the steps of Tucker Carlson and launching a solo show on Elon Musk’s X after being ousted by his longtime employer. In an X post today (Jan. 9), Lemon announced he is “back, bigger, bolder, freer” and starting a new program called The Don Lemon Show on X.

“It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening,” Lemon posted to his 1.4 million followers. “And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world.”

CNN canceled its contract with Lemon in April 2023 after he had been with the network for 17 years. Under CEO Chris Licht’s leadership, CNN ended contracts for other top personalities such as Brian Stelter and John Harwood. Lemon’s departure was tinged with internal company drama, as he publicly stated he was “stunned” by the firing.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon posted on X in April last year. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.” CNN disputed the claim, saying he was given the opportunity to meet with management, but instead took to social media.

Lemon’s move to X calls to mind Carlson, who was fired by Fox News around the same time as Lemon. Carlson launched a talk show in May 2023 on X, where he had millions of followers, and saw huge early success. He’s interviewed controversial figures including former President Donald Trump and rapper and actor Ice Cube. Last month, Carlson launched his own streaming service called the Tucker Carlson Network.