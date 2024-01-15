Lifestyle

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Emmy Awards

See all the most exciting style moments from the Emmy Awards red carpet.

By
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-AWARDS-EMMY-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
Aubrey Plaza. AFP via Getty Images

At long last, it’s finally time for television’s biggest night. That’s right, after a delay amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Emmy Awards return this evening, celebrating the best and brightest in TV. The ceremony for what is *technically* the 2023 Emmy Awards was originally planned for September 18, 2023, but due to the aforementioned actors’ and writers’ strikes, the show, presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, was postponed until January 15, 2024.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with host Anthony Anderson, air on Fox at 8 p.m. ET, but let’s not forget about the glamorous pre-show—we’re referring, of course, to the always-exciting Emmys red carpet. After all, awards season is in full swing, and fashionable A-listers never disappoint when it comes to donning their sartorial best for the biggest night in television. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from the 75th Emmy Awards.

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Suki Waterhouse. Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

in Valentino

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Keri Russell. Getty Images

Keri Russell

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Kirsten Dunst. Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Juno Temple. Getty Images

Juno Temple

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Bella Ramsey. Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Natasha Lyonne. Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

in Schiaparelli

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Amy Poehler. Variety via Getty Images

Amy Poehler

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jason Sudeikis. Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Kathryn Hahn. Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Donald Glover. Getty Images

Donald Glover

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Williams. Getty Images

Jessica Williams

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Alex Borstein. Getty Images

Alex Borstein

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Chandra Wilson. Getty Images

Chandra Wilson

 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Sophia Di Martino. Getty Images

Sophia Di Martino

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Chastain. Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

in Gucci

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Taraji P. Henson. Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton. Variety via Getty Images

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal. Getty Images

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Ortega. Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

in Dior 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Elizabeth Debicki. Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

in Dior 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Colman Domingo. Getty Images

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-AWARDS-EMMY-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
Sarah Snook. AFP via Getty Images

Sarah Snook

in Vivienne Westwood 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Ellen Pompeo. Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Juliette Lewis. Getty Images

Juliette Lewis

in Moschino 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen. Variety via Getty Images

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Nicholas Braun. Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez. Getty Images

Selena Gomez

in Oscar de la Renta 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Meghann Fahy. Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

in Armani 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tracee Ellis Ross. Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Balmain

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lizzy Caplan. Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Sheryl Lee Ralph. Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Christian Siriano 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-AWARDS-EMMY-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
Anthony Anderson. AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Anderson

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Bill Hader. Getty Images

Bill Hader

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Coolidge. Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Rachel Brosnahan. Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

in Versace 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Aubrey Plaza. Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

in Loewe

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Simona Tabasco. Getty Images

Simona Tabasco

in Marni 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
J. Smith-Cameron. Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae. Getty Images

Issa Rae

in Pamella Roland 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Abby Elliott. Getty Images

Abby Elliott

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Ariana DeBose. Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jasmin Savoy Brown. Getty Images

Jasmin Savoy Brown

in Givenchy

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Ayo Edebiri. Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

in Louis Vuitton

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Priscilla Presley. Getty Images

Priscilla Presley

in Chanel

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Ali Wong. Getty Images

Ali Wong

in Louis Vuitton

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Riley Keough. Getty Images

Riley Keough

in Chanel

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Camila Morrone. Getty Images

Camila Morrone

in Versace 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Claire Danes. Getty Images

Claire Danes

in vintage Balmain

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Katherine Heigl. Getty Images

Katherine Heigl

in Reem Acra 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Beatrice Grannò. Getty Images

Beatrice Grannò

in Giorgio Armani Privé

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Christina Ricci. Getty Images

Christina Ricci

in Christian Dior 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-AWARDS-EMMY-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
Maria Bello. AFP via Getty Images

Maria Bello

in Georges Hobeika 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-AWARDS-EMMY-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
Quinta Brunson. AFP via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

in Christian Dior 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Liza Colón-Zayas. Variety via Getty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Janelle James. Getty Images

Janelle James

in Rodarte 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Emily Hampshire. Getty Images

Emily Hampshire

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Liv Hewson. Getty Images

Liv Hewson

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Jenna Lyons. Getty Images

Jenna Lyons

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Karsen Liotta. Variety via Getty Images

Karsen Liotta

in Mach and Mach 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-AWARDS-EMMY-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
Padma Lakshmi. AFP via Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

in Marchesa 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-AWARDS-EMMY-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
Gail Simmons. AFP via Getty Images

Gail Simmons

in Balmain

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Dominique Fishback. Getty Images

Dominique Fishback

in Miu Miu 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Adam DiMarco. Getty Images

Adam DiMarco

in Dior 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Sophie Thatcher. Variety via Getty Images

Sophie Thatcher

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Joy Sunday. Getty Images

Joy Sunday

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TV-AWARDS-EMMY-ARRIVALS-RED CARPET
Sammi Hanratty. AFP via Getty Images

Sammi Hanratty

in Dolce & Gabbana 

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Adam Brody. Variety via Getty Images

Adam Brody

75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Laverne Cox. Variety via Getty Images

Laverne Cox

in vintage Thierry Mugler 

