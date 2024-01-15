The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Emmy Awards

At long last, it’s finally time for television’s biggest night. That’s right, after a delay amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Emmy Awards return this evening, celebrating the best and brightest in TV. The ceremony for what is *technically* the 2023 Emmy Awards was originally planned for September 18, 2023, but due to the aforementioned actors’ and writers’ strikes, the show, presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, was postponed until January 15, 2024.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with host Anthony Anderson, air on Fox at 8 p.m. ET, but let’s not forget about the glamorous pre-show—we’re referring, of course, to the always-exciting Emmys red carpet. After all, awards season is in full swing, and fashionable A-listers never disappoint when it comes to donning their sartorial best for the biggest night in television. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from the 75th Emmy Awards.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Suki Waterhouse

in Valentino

Keri Russell

Kirsten Dunst

Juno Temple

Bella Ramsey

Natasha Lyonne

in Schiaparelli

Amy Poehler

Jason Sudeikis

Kathryn Hahn

Donald Glover

Jessica Williams

Alex Borstein

Chandra Wilson

Sophia Di Martino

Jessica Chastain

in Gucci

Taraji P. Henson

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton

Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal

Jenna Ortega

in Dior

Elizabeth Debicki

in Dior

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton

Sarah Snook

in Vivienne Westwood

Ellen Pompeo

Juliette Lewis

in Moschino

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen

Nicholas Braun

Selena Gomez

in Oscar de la Renta

Meghann Fahy

in Armani

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Balmain

Lizzy Caplan

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Christian Siriano

Anthony Anderson

Bill Hader

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Jennifer Coolidge

Rachel Brosnahan

in Versace

Aubrey Plaza

in Loewe

Simona Tabasco

in Marni

J. Smith-Cameron

Issa Rae

in Pamella Roland

Abby Elliott

Ariana DeBose

Jasmin Savoy Brown

in Givenchy

Ayo Edebiri

in Louis Vuitton

Priscilla Presley

in Chanel

Ali Wong

in Louis Vuitton

Riley Keough

in Chanel

Camila Morrone

in Versace

Claire Danes

in vintage Balmain

Katherine Heigl

in Reem Acra

Beatrice Grannò

in Giorgio Armani Privé

Christina Ricci

in Christian Dior

Maria Bello

in Georges Hobeika

Quinta Brunson

in Christian Dior

Liza Colón-Zayas

Janelle James

in Rodarte

Emily Hampshire

Liv Hewson

Jenna Lyons

Karsen Liotta

in Mach and Mach

Padma Lakshmi

in Marchesa

Gail Simmons

in Balmain

Dominique Fishback

in Miu Miu

Adam DiMarco

in Dior

Sophie Thatcher

Joy Sunday

Sammi Hanratty

in Dolce & Gabbana

Adam Brody

Laverne Cox

in vintage Thierry Mugler