The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Emmy Awards

At long last, it’s finally time for television’s biggest night. That’s right, after a delay amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Emmy Awards return this evening, celebrating the best and brightest in TV. The ceremony for what is *technically* the 2023 Emmy Awards was originally planned for September 18, 2023, but due to the aforementioned actors’ and writers’ strikes, the show, presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, was postponed until January 15, 2024.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles with host Anthony Anderson, air on Fox at 8 p.m. ET, but let’s not forget about the glamorous pre-show—we’re referring, of course, to the always-exciting Emmys red carpet. After all, awards season is in full swing, and fashionable A-listers never disappoint when it comes to donning their sartorial best for the biggest night in television. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from the 75th Emmy Awards.
Suki Waterhouse
in Valentino
Keri Russell
Kirsten Dunst
Juno Temple
Bella Ramsey
Natasha Lyonne
in Schiaparelli
Amy Poehler
Jason Sudeikis
Kathryn Hahn
Donald Glover
Jessica Williams
Alex Borstein
Chandra Wilson
Sophia Di Martino
Jessica Chastain
in Gucci
Taraji P. Henson
Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton
Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal
Jenna Ortega
in Dior
Elizabeth Debicki
in Dior
Colman Domingo
in Louis Vuitton
Sarah Snook
in Vivienne Westwood
Ellen Pompeo
Juliette Lewis
in Moschino
Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen
Nicholas Braun
Selena Gomez
in Oscar de la Renta
Meghann Fahy
in Armani
Tracee Ellis Ross
in Balmain
Lizzy Caplan
Sheryl Lee Ralph
in Christian Siriano
Anthony Anderson
Bill Hader
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Jennifer Coolidge
Rachel Brosnahan
in Versace
Aubrey Plaza
in Loewe
Simona Tabasco
in Marni
J. Smith-Cameron
Issa Rae
in Pamella Roland
Abby Elliott
Ariana DeBose
Jasmin Savoy Brown
in Givenchy
Ayo Edebiri
in Louis Vuitton
Priscilla Presley
in Chanel
Ali Wong
in Louis Vuitton
Riley Keough
in Chanel
Camila Morrone
in Versace
Claire Danes
in vintage Balmain
Katherine Heigl
in Reem Acra
Beatrice Grannò
in Giorgio Armani Privé
Christina Ricci
in Christian Dior
Maria Bello
in Georges Hobeika
Quinta Brunson
in Christian Dior
Liza Colón-Zayas
Janelle James
in Rodarte
Emily Hampshire
Liv Hewson
Jenna Lyons
Karsen Liotta
in Mach and Mach
Padma Lakshmi
in Marchesa
Gail Simmons
in Balmain
Dominique Fishback
in Miu Miu
Adam DiMarco
in Dior
Sophie Thatcher
Joy Sunday
Sammi Hanratty
in Dolce & Gabbana
Adam Brody
Laverne Cox
in vintage Thierry Mugler