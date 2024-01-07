The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globes

The holidays are over, but the 2024 awards season is upon us, starting with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7. The Golden Globes, which are widely considered the most fun of all the awards shows, honor the best in the film and television industry, and it’s always an exciting night to watch.

The 81st annual Golden Globes mark the first iteration of the ceremony since Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries took over control of the awards show from the now-dissolved Hollywood Foreign Press Association, following a controversial few years for the organization, starting with allegations over a lack of diversity among the organization’s members, including a 2021 Los Angeles Times report detailing “ethical lapses” and wrongdoing.

The 2024 Golden Globes, which take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will air on CBS; it’s the first time the awards show has run on the network since 1982. Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony, which will include two new categories: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.”

The Golden Globes mark the first major red carpet event of the season, and attendees never fail to impress with their attire for the evening. In keeping with the awards ceremony’s reputation as the most fun soirée, guests often take more risks with their sartorial choices, which makes it one of most exciting nights to watch. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from the 2024 Golden Globes.

Taylor Swift

in Gucci

Riley Keough

in Chanel

Timothée Chalamet

Brie Larson

in Prada

Lily Gladstone

in Valentino

Alyssa Milano

Christina Ricci

Jeremy Allen White

Leonardo DiCaprio

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Lopez

in Nicole + Felicia Couture

Carey Mulligan

in Schiaparelli

Billie Eilish

Sarah Snook

in Prabal Gurung

Kate Beckinsale

Greta Gerwig

in Fendi

Abby Elliott

Annette Bening

Reese Witherspoon

Oprah Winfrey

in Louis Vuitton

America Ferrera

in Dolce & Gabbana

Issa Rae

in Pamella Roland

Natalie Portman

in Christian Dior

Rachel Brosnahan

Elizabeth Debicki

Nicholas Braun

Florence Pugh

in Valentino

Elizabeth Olsen

Jennifer Lawrence

Sarah Silverman

Ali Wong

Dua Lipa

in Schiaparelli

Matt Bomer

Amanda Seyfried

in Armani Privé

Jennifer Aniston

in Dolce & Gabbana

Jared Leto

Emily Blunt

Meryl Streep

in Valentino

Cillian Murphy

Margot Robbie

in Armani Privé

Julianne Moore

in Bottega Veneta

Andrew Scott

in Valentino

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

Hari Nef

in Alexandre Vauthier

Keri Russell

in Jil Sander

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

in Gucci

Elle Fanning

in vintage Balmain

Angela Bassett

in Dolce & Gabbana

Ayo Edebiri

in Prada

Natasha Lyonne

in Schiaparelli

Camila Morrone

Wanda Sykes

Hunter Schafer

in Prada

Selena Gomez

in Armani Privé

Barry Keoghan

Cailee Spaeny

in Miu Miu

Lenny Kravitz

Kristen Wiig

in Giambattista Valli

J. Smith-Cameron

Rosamund Pike

in Christian Dior

Hailee Steinfeld

in Prada

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton

Elizabeth Banks

in Dolce & Gabbana

Helen Mirren

in Dolce & Gabbana

Heidi Klum

Allison Williams

in Giambattista Valli

Jonathan Bailey

Troian Bellisario

in Oscar de la Renta

Julia Garner

in Christian Dior

Bella Ramsey

in Prada

Dylan Mulvaney

Michelle Lee Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in Rodarte

Jo Koy

Ariana Greenblatt

Saint Laurent

Jordana Brewster

in Alberta Ferretti

Gina Torres

Gillian Anderson

Quinta Brunson

in Balmain

Justin Hartley

Skai Jackson

in Jenny Packham

Sarah Rafferty

in Lanvin