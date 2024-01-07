The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globes

The holidays are over, but the 2024 awards season is upon us, starting with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7. The Golden Globes, which are widely considered the most fun of all the awards shows, honor the best in the film and television industry, and it’s always an exciting night to watch.
The 81st annual Golden Globes mark the first iteration of the ceremony since Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries took over control of the awards show from the now-dissolved Hollywood Foreign Press Association, following a controversial few years for the organization, starting with allegations over a lack of diversity among the organization’s members, including a 2021 Los Angeles Times report detailing “ethical lapses” and wrongdoing.
The 2024 Golden Globes, which take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will air on CBS; it’s the first time the awards show has run on the network since 1982. Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony, which will include two new categories: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.”
The Golden Globes mark the first major red carpet event of the season, and attendees never fail to impress with their attire for the evening. In keeping with the awards ceremony’s reputation as the most fun soirée, guests often take more risks with their sartorial choices, which makes it one of most exciting nights to watch. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from the 2024 Golden Globes.
Taylor Swift
in Gucci
Riley Keough
in Chanel
Timothée Chalamet
Brie Larson
in Prada
Lily Gladstone
in Valentino
Alyssa Milano
Christina Ricci
Jeremy Allen White
Leonardo DiCaprio
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton
Jennifer Lopez
in Nicole + Felicia Couture
Carey Mulligan
in Schiaparelli
Billie Eilish
Sarah Snook
in Prabal Gurung
Kate Beckinsale
Greta Gerwig
in Fendi
Abby Elliott
Annette Bening
Reese Witherspoon
Oprah Winfrey
in Louis Vuitton
America Ferrera
in Dolce & Gabbana
Issa Rae
in Pamella Roland
Natalie Portman
in Christian Dior
Rachel Brosnahan
Elizabeth Debicki
Nicholas Braun
Florence Pugh
in Valentino
Elizabeth Olsen
Jennifer Lawrence
Sarah Silverman
Ali Wong
Dua Lipa
in Schiaparelli
Matt Bomer
Amanda Seyfried
in Armani Privé
Jennifer Aniston
in Dolce & Gabbana
Jared Leto
Emily Blunt
Meryl Streep
in Valentino
Cillian Murphy
Margot Robbie
in Armani Privé
Julianne Moore
in Bottega Veneta
Andrew Scott
in Valentino
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts
Hari Nef
in Alexandre Vauthier
Keri Russell
in Jil Sander
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
in Gucci
Elle Fanning
in vintage Balmain
Angela Bassett
in Dolce & Gabbana
Ayo Edebiri
in Prada
Natasha Lyonne
in Schiaparelli
Camila Morrone
Wanda Sykes
Hunter Schafer
in Prada
Selena Gomez
in Armani Privé
Barry Keoghan
Cailee Spaeny
in Miu Miu
Lenny Kravitz
Kristen Wiig
in Giambattista Valli
J. Smith-Cameron
Rosamund Pike
in Christian Dior
Hailee Steinfeld
in Prada
Colman Domingo
in Louis Vuitton
Elizabeth Banks
in Dolce & Gabbana
Helen Mirren
in Dolce & Gabbana
Heidi Klum
Allison Williams
in Giambattista Valli
Jonathan Bailey
Troian Bellisario
in Oscar de la Renta
Julia Garner
in Christian Dior
Bella Ramsey
in Prada
Dylan Mulvaney
Michelle Lee Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
in Rodarte
Jo Koy
Ariana Greenblatt
Saint Laurent
Jordana Brewster
in Alberta Ferretti
Gina Torres
Gillian Anderson
Quinta Brunson
in Balmain
Justin Hartley
Skai Jackson
in Jenny Packham
Sarah Rafferty
in Lanvin