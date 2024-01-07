Lifestyle

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2024 Golden Globes

See all the most exciting style moments from the Golden Globes red carpet.

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
It’s time for the Golden Globes. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

The holidays are over, but the 2024 awards season is upon us, starting with the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7. The Golden Globes, which are widely considered the most fun of all the awards shows, honor the best in the film and television industry, and it’s always an exciting night to watch.

The 81st annual Golden Globes mark the first iteration of the ceremony since Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries took over control of the awards show from the now-dissolved Hollywood Foreign Press Association, following a controversial few years for the organization, starting with allegations over a lack of diversity among the organization’s members, including a 2021 Los Angeles Times report detailing “ethical lapses” and wrongdoing.

The 2024 Golden Globes, which take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will air on CBS; it’s the first time the awards show has run on the network since 1982. Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony, which will include two new categories: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.”

The Golden Globes mark the first major red carpet event of the season, and attendees never fail to impress with their attire for the evening. In keeping with the awards ceremony’s reputation as the most fun soirée, guests often take more risks with their sartorial choices, which makes it one of most exciting nights to watch. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from the 2024 Golden Globes.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Swift. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Taylor Swift

in Gucci

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Riley Keough. Getty Images

Riley Keough

in Chanel

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Timothée Chalamet. Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Brie Larson. Getty Images

Brie Larson

in Prada

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Lily Gladstone. Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

in Valentino

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Alyssa Milano. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Alyssa Milano

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Christina Ricci. Getty Images

Christina Ricci

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jeremy Allen White. Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Leonardo DiCaprio. Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Emma Stone. Getty Images

Emma Stone

in Louis Vuitton

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lopez. Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

in Nicole + Felicia Couture

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Carey Mulligan. Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

in Schiaparelli

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Billie Eilish. Getty Images

Billie Eilish

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Snook. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Sarah Snook

in Prabal Gurung

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Kate Beckinsale. Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Greta Gerwig. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Greta Gerwig

in Fendi

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Abby Elliott. Getty Images

Abby Elliott

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Annette Bening. WireImage,

Annette Bening

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Reese Witherspoon. Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Oprah Winfrey. Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

in Louis Vuitton

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
America Ferrera. Getty Images

America Ferrera

in Dolce & Gabbana 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Issa Rae. Getty Images

Issa Rae

in Pamella Roland 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jodie Foster. Getty Images
81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Natalie Portman. Getty Images

Natalie Portman

in Christian Dior 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Rachel Brosnahan. Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Elizabeth Debicki. Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Nicholas Braun. Getty Images

Nicholas Braun

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Florence Pugh. Getty Images

Florence Pugh

in Valentino

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Elizabeth Olsen. Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen

 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Lawrence. Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Silverman. Getty Images

Sarah Silverman

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Ali Wong. Getty Images

Ali Wong

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Dua Lipa. Getty Images

Dua Lipa

in Schiaparelli

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Matt Bomer. Getty Images

Matt Bomer

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amanda Seyfried. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Amanda Seyfried

in Armani Privé

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Aniston. Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

in Dolce & Gabbana 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jared Leto. Getty Images

Jared Leto

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Emily Blunt. Getty Images

Emily Blunt

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Meryl Streep. Getty Images

Meryl Streep

in Valentino

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Cillian Murphy. Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Margot Robbie. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Margot Robbie

in Armani Privé

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Julianne Moore. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Julianne Moore

in Bottega Veneta 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Andrew Scott. Getty Images

Andrew Scott

in Valentino

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts. Getty Images

Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Hari Nef. Getty Images

Hari Nef

in Alexandre Vauthier 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Keri Russell. WireImage,

Keri Russell

in Jil Sander

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer. Getty Images

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

in Gucci

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Elle Fanning. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Elle Fanning

in vintage Balmain

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Angela Bassett. Getty Images

Angela Bassett

in Dolce & Gabbana 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Ayo Edebiri. Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

in Prada

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Natasha Lyonne. Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

in Schiaparelli

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Camila Morrone. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Camila Morrone

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Wanda Sykes. Getty Images

Wanda Sykes

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Hunter Schafer. Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

in Prada

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez. Getty Images

Selena Gomez

in Armani Privé

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Barry Keoghan. Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Cailee Spaeny. Getty Images

Cailee Spaeny

in Miu Miu 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Lenny Kravitz. Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Kristen Wiig. Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

in Giambattista Valli

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
J. Smith-Cameron. Getty Images

J. Smith-Cameron

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Rosamund Pike. WireImage,

Rosamund Pike

in Christian Dior

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Hailee Steinfeld. Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

in Prada

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Colman Domingo. Getty Images

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Elizabeth Banks. Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

in Dolce & Gabbana 

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Helen Mirren. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Helen Mirren

in Dolce & Gabbana

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Heidi Klum. Getty Images

Heidi Klum

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Allison Williams. Getty Images

Allison Williams

in Giambattista Valli

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jonathan Bailey. Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Troian Bellisario. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Troian Bellisario

in Oscar de la Renta

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Julia Garner. Getty Images

Julia Garner

in Christian Dior 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Bella Ramsey. Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

in Prada

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Dylan Mulvaney. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Dylan Mulvaney

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Lee Randolph. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Michelle Lee Randolph

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

in Rodarte

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jo Koy. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Jo Koy

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS
Ariana Greenblatt. AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Greenblatt

Saint Laurent

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jordana Brewster. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Jordana Brewster

in Alberta Ferretti 

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Gina Torres. Getty Images

Gina Torres

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS
Gillian Anderson. AFP via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Quinta Brunson. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Quinta Brunson

in Balmain

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Justin Hartley. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Justin Hartley

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Skai Jackson. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Skai Jackson

in Jenny Packham

81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Rafferty. Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima

Sarah Rafferty

in Lanvin

