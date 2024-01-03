JetBlue’s 2024 Big Winter Sale Includes $44 Flights

What better way to start off the new year than by planning new adventures for 2024? If you’re already feeling the post-holiday blues after getting back to work, perhaps the solution is to book a future trip to satiate that wanderlust, and now might be the best time to finalize that reservation, as JetBlue just launched its annual Big Winter Sale.

The seven-day fare sale, starting from Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 to Jan. 10., 2024, includes one-way domestic flights starting as low as $44, plus international one-way fares beginning at just $299, for travel between Jan. 17, 2024 and March 27, 2024.

The airfare sale includes nonstop flights from cities all around the U.S., though those living near major JetBlue hubs definitely have an advantage when it comes to the sheer number of routes offered within the promo, with popular routes like a one-way flight from New York to Los Angeles starting at just $109, and New York to West Palm Beach from $69. Those that want to jet off on a tropical getaway will surely be pleased that there are plenty of Caribbean locales included within the deal, like New York to Nassau from $69 one-way and New York to Barbados starting at $109.

If you want to jet off across the pond, book the New York to London Heathrow, from $339, or perhaps the New York to Amsterdam, for an even lower $299.

Before you book, make sure to take the exclusions and restrictions into account—unfortunately, there are quite a few. Aside from the aforementioned travel window, the fare sale also only applies to Tuesday and Wednesday travel, and only for the lowest available fare, which is Blue or Blue Basic. For the latter, you’ll have to pay an additional fee for your carry-on bag.

The JetBlue Big Winter Sale ends on Jan. 17 at 11:59 p.m., so make sure to book before the deal comes to a close. To see all the routes and details, head over to JetBlue (here’s the exact link) and get started on your 2024 adventures.